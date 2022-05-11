Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
list
How Did J. Cole Get Famous? 10 Essential Facts To Know About The GRAMMY-Winning Rapper
The North Carolina-raised rapper is one of the most acclaimed MCs of his generation. So how did J. Cole get famous? Here are 10 J. Cole facts you need to know.
J. Cole is as adept with braggodicious bars as any heavyweight MC out there. Still, he's also the one possibly most ambivalent about fame — and self-aware about the destructive power of putting people down in hip-hop.
"For so long my mind state was, I have to show how much better than the next man I am through these bars. Who's the best? Let me prove it," the North Carolina-raised rapper told the New York Times in 2017. "And it's just like, damn, I'm really feeding into a cycle of keeping Black people down, I'm really feeding into that."
The prodigious artist born Jermaine Lamarr Cole expanded on his life's calling to Billboard the following year. "I consider love [to be] respect, acknowledgement of skill and talent. That was always the rush I got from rapping," he said. "There was a money aspect to it. I want to take care of my mom and my family. The part that I never considered was being famous."
So how did J. Cole get so famous and become so influential?
Granted, there are very good reasons J. Cole is a globally recognized figure. Since his debut mixtape, 2007's The Come Up, he's released albums like 2013's Born Sinner, 2014's 2014 Forest Hills Drive, and 2016's 4 Your Eyez Only, to commercial and critical hosannas.
His latest, 2021's The Off-Season, was no different, garnering four nominations at the 2022 GRAMMYs — for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song ("M Y . L I F E"), and Best Melodic Rap Performance "P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L." All in all, J. Cole has won one GRAMMY (Best Rap Song for "A Lot," a collaboration with 21 Savage, at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards) and has been nominated for 16.
And whatever form his next release takes, J. Cole is set to lead the vanguard of hip-hop in the young decade — despite, or partly because of, his propensity to kick down the fourth wall and look inward. Here are 10 facts all music fans should know about J. Cole.
He Was Born In Germany And Raised In North Carolina
Jermaine Lamarr Cole was born on a military base in Frankfurt, West Germany, to a veteran father and postal-worker mother.
When he was a baby, the family relocated to Fayetteville, North Carolina, eventually landing at 2014 Forest Hills Drive — an address that would inspire the title of his 2014 album.
That's also the location where he wrote some of his earliest raps and where he decided to pursue music as a career.
He Was Inspired Early On By Classic Rappers
J. Cole's formative influences included Eminem, Nas, Canibus and others. And as he explained in 2014, his earliest material sounded like the former two artists in a blender.
"If you go listen you will hear both influences, and I feel like when you start rapping at the beginning, you really just take all your influences and you just rap like them," he said. "Eventually, you become who you are from others' influences, and Eminem was a main ingredient."
Read More: 9 Revolutionary Rap Albums To Know: From Kendrick Lamar, Black Star, EarthGang & More
Jay-Z Initially Dismissed Him…
Early on, J. Cole waited for three hours — part of that time in the rain — waiting for Jay-Z to pull up to his studio so he could give him his CD. Jay-Z turned it down for his label Roc Nation, but J. Cole was undeterred.
…But He Then Became Roc Nation's First Signing
Part of Jay-Z's dismissal was based on the fact that Roc Nation wasn't initially a hip-hop label, but a pop label. That all changed when Hova heard "Lights Please" via record executive and manager Mark Pitts — and arranged to meet with J. Cole once more.
"Jay-Z's reactions are incredible when he's feeling some shit," J. Cole said in a 2009 Complex profile. "When he's feeling something, when there's a line that he likes, he gives you that, 'Wooooooo!' and he'll let you know that he's feeling it."
The signing was fortuitous for both sides. "[Jay] never compromised or interfered with my creative process," J. Cole told the Associated Press in 2012. "There was a never a point when he was like, 'I need to come in and play big brother and show you how to do this.'"
He's Collaborated With Kendrick Lamar
J. Cole's first collaboration with K-Dot was "HiiiPoWeR," which he produced for the latter artist's Section.80 album. And Born Sinner contains a track called "Forbidden Fruit," featuring Lamar. And on Black Friday 2015, both MCs released songs called, naturally, "Black Friday."
Read More: Everything We Know About Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — So Far
He's Deeply Attuned To Social Justice
In 2014, J. Cole released "Be Free," a musical reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mississippi. Three days later, he traveled to the city to converse with protesters and activists on the ground.
He's Been The Subject Of Documentaries
The following year, J. Cole released a documentary series called J. Cole: Road to Homecoming ahead of his HBO special, Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming.
The latter covered his concert that year in Fayetteville; the former featured appearances from Lamar, Rihanna, Pusha T and more. And in 2016, he released a 40-minute Tidal documentary to accompany his 4 Your Eyez Only album, simply titled Eyez.
Read More: 5 Takeaways From Pusha T's New Album It's Almost Dry
He's A Label Owner, Too
Since 2007, J. Cole has owned Dreamville Records alongside his manager, Ibrahim Hamad. Together, they've released music by artists like EARTHGANG, Lute and Ari Lennox through their distributor, Interscope Records.
But that's not the only sector of his life called "Dreamville": his charitable nonprofit, the Dreamville Foundation, aims to "'bridge the gap" between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth."
In 2014, he purchased his childhood home in Fayetteville so single mothers and their children can live there cost-free.
He's Just As Serious About Basketball As Music
In 2012, J. Cole participated in the NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game, playing in the Eastern Team. "Sports is where it started for me," he told Sports Illustrated in 2013, comparing it to the hyper-competitive field of hip-hop. "It parallels my life."
"No Role Modelz" Is J. Cole's Biggest Hit
On Spotify, J. Cole's most-played song by far is "No Role Modelz" from 2014 Forest Hills Drive, topping out at 1.2 billion streams.
With numbers like that, lines like "I punch the time sheet, not no more / And my assigned seat is the throne" — from "a m a r i" — don't feel arrogant, but prescient.
Childish Major On George Floyd, The Essence Of Atlanta Hip-Hop & His New Project Thank You, God. For It All.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
news
DJ Khaled Brings "God Did" To Life Alongside Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, & Fridayy | 2023 GRAMMYs
Music's Biggest Night wrapped up in star-studded fashion thanks to DJ Khaled, who joined his "GOD DID" collaborators Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Jay-Z and Fridayy for an epic show-closing performance.
DJ Khaled closed out the 2023 GRAMMYs with a star-studded squad including Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and Rick Ross on their collab "GOD DID."
Spilling into the street outside L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, the assembled MCs and singers spit their verses and sang their hooks awash in purple light, with Legend seated behind a piano covered in flowers while the rest sat at an opulent, overflowing table in the style of the Last Supper.
"They didn't want us to win! So I made sure I was on the GRAMMYs stage with the biggest! This is for hip-hop!" Khaled shouted in between verses by Ross and Lil Wayne. And later, Jay-Z stole the spotlight as he testified, "These ain't songs, these is hymns 'cause I'm him/ It's the Psalm 151, this New Testament/ The book of Hov/ Jesus turned water to wine/ For Hove, it just took a stove."
The praiseworthy banger raked in three nominations at this year's awards show, including Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. The album GOD DID was up for Best Rap Album.
The superproducer scored a sixth nomination in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for "BEAUTIFUL," the Future and SZA-assisted album cut off GOD DID. He nabbed an additional nomination as a guest artist on Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), which is nominated for Album Of The Year.
Over the course of 2022, GOD DID earned Khaled his seventh career Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to lead single "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby. It also became his fourth chart-topping album on the Billboard 200.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photos Courtesy of the Artists
news
DJ Khaled To Perform “God Did” At 2023 GRAMMYs With Musical Collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, And Rick Ross
The GRAMMY-nominated performer will perform at Music’s Biggest Night broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5.
GRAMMY-nominee DJ Khaled is set to appear on the 2023 GRAMMYs telecast with his musical collaborators Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform “God Did”, his track nominated for this year’s Song Of The Year.
DJ Khaled is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year, with five of those nominations for “God Did” including, Song Of The Year ("God Did"), Album Of The Year (God Did), Best Rap Song ("God Did"), Best Rap Album (God Did), Best Rap Performance (“God Did”), and Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Beautiful").
Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00 - 11:30 PM, live ET/5:00 - 8:30 PM, live PT). It will air on the CBS Television Network, stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Before, during and after the 2023 GRAMMYs, head to live.GRAMMY.com for exclusive, never-before-seen content, including red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes content, the full livestream of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and much more.
news
Press Play On GRAMMY U Mixtape: New Year, It’s Poppin'! Monthly Member Playlist
The GRAMMY U Mixtape is a monthly, genre-spanning playlist to quench your thirst for new tunes, all from student members. GRAMMY U celebrates new beginnings with fresh pop tunes that will kickstart 2023.
Did you know that among all of the students in GRAMMY U, songwriting and performance is one of the most sought after fields of study? We want to create a space to hear what these students are creating today!
The GRAMMY U Mixtape, now available for your listening pleasure, highlights the creations and fresh ideas that students are bringing to this industry directly on the Recording Academy's Spotify and Apple Music pages. Our goal is to celebrate GRAMMY U members, as well as the time and effort they put into making original music — from the songwriting process to the final production of the track.
Each month, we accept submissions and feature 20 to 25 songs that match that month’s theme. This month we're ringing in 2023 with our New Year, It's Poppin'! playlist, which features fresh pop songs that bring new year, new you vibes. Showcasing talented members from our various chapters, we felt these songs represented the positivity and hopefulness that GRAMMY U members embody as they tackle this upcoming year of exciting possibilities.
So, what’s stopping you? Press play on GRAMMY U’s Mixtape and listen now on Spotify below and Apple Music.
Want to be featured on the next playlist? Submit your songs today! We are currently accepting submissions for songs of all genres for consideration for our February playlist. Whether you write pop, rock, hip hop, jazz, or classical, we want to hear from you. Music must be written and/or produced by the student member (an original song) and you must be able to submit a Spotify and/or Apple Music link to the song. Students must be a GRAMMY U member to submit.
About GRAMMY U:
GRAMMY U is a program that connects college students with the industry's brightest and most talented minds and provides those aspiring professionals with the tools and opportunities necessary to start a career in music.
Throughout each semester, events and special programs touch on all facets of the industry, including the business, technology, and the creative process.
As part of the Recording Academy's mission to ensure the recorded arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, GRAMMY U establishes the necessary foundation for music’s next generation to flourish.
Not a member, but want to submit to our playlist? Apply for GRAMMY U Membership here.
Photo: Rachel Kupfer
list
A Guide To Modern Funk For The Dance Floor: L'Imperatrice, Shiro Schwarz, Franc Moody, Say She She & Moniquea
James Brown changed the sound of popular music when he found the power of the one and unleashed the funk with "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." Today, funk lives on in many forms, including these exciting bands from across the world.
It's rare that a genre can be traced back to a single artist or group, but for funk, that was James Brown. The Godfather of Soul coined the phrase and style of playing known as "on the one," where the first downbeat is emphasized, instead of the typical second and fourth beats in pop, soul and other styles. As David Cheal eloquently explains, playing on the one "left space for phrases and riffs, often syncopated around the beat, creating an intricate, interlocking grid which could go on and on." You know a funky bassline when you hear it; its fat chords beg your body to get up and groove.
Brown's 1965 classic, "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," became one of the first funk hits, and has been endlessly sampled and covered over the years, along with his other groovy tracks. Of course, many other funk acts followed in the '60s, and the genre thrived in the '70s and '80s as the disco craze came and went, and the originators of hip-hop and house music created new music from funk and disco's strong, flexible bones built for dancing.
Legendary funk bassist Bootsy Collins learned the power of the one from playing in Brown's band, and brought it to George Clinton, who created P-funk, an expansive, Afrofuturistic, psychedelic exploration of funk with his various bands and projects, including Parliament-Funkadelic. Both Collins and Clinton remain active and funkin', and have offered their timeless grooves to collabs with younger artists, including Kali Uchis, Silk Sonic, and Omar Apollo; and Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat, respectively.
In the 1980s, electro-funk was born when artists like Afrika Bambaataa, Man Parrish, and Egyptian Lover began making futuristic beats with the Roland TR-808 drum machine — often with robotic vocals distorted through a talk box. A key distinguishing factor of electro-funk is a de-emphasis on vocals, with more phrases than choruses and verses. The sound influenced contemporaneous hip-hop, funk and electronica, along with acts around the globe, while current acts like Chromeo, DJ Stingray, and even Egyptian Lover himself keep electro-funk alive and well.
Today, funk lives in many places, with its heavy bass and syncopated grooves finding way into many nooks and crannies of music. There's nu-disco and boogie funk, nodding back to disco bands with soaring vocals and dance floor-designed instrumentation. G-funk continues to influence Los Angeles hip-hop, with innovative artists like Dam-Funk and Channel Tres bringing the funk and G-funk, into electro territory. Funk and disco-centered '70s revival is definitely having a moment, with acts like Ghost Funk Orchestra and Parcels, while its sparkly sprinklings can be heard in pop from Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and, in full "Soul Train" character, Silk Sonic. There are also acts making dreamy, atmospheric music with a solid dose of funk, such as Khruangbin’s global sonic collage.
There are many bands that play heavily with funk, creating lush grooves designed to get you moving. Read on for a taste of five current modern funk and nu-disco artists making band-led uptempo funk built for the dance floor. Be sure to press play on the Spotify playlist above, and check out GRAMMY.com's playlist on Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.
Say She She
Aptly self-described as "discodelic soul," Brooklyn-based seven-piece Say She She make dreamy, operatic funk, led by singer-songwriters Nya Gazelle Brown, Piya Malik and Sabrina Mileo Cunningham. Their '70s girl group-inspired vocal harmonies echo, sooth and enchant as they cover poignant topics with feminist flair.
While they’ve been active in the New York scene for a few years, they’ve gained wider acclaim for the irresistible music they began releasing this year, including their debut album, Prism. Their 2022 debut single "Forget Me Not" is an ode to ground-breaking New York art collective Guerilla Girls, and "Norma" is their protest anthem in response to the news that Roe vs. Wade could be (and was) overturned. The band name is a nod to funk legend Nile Rodgers, from the "Le freak, c'est chi" exclamation in Chic's legendary tune "Le Freak."
Moniquea
Moniquea's unique voice oozes confidence, yet invites you in to dance with her to the super funky boogie rhythms. The Pasadena, California artist was raised on funk music; her mom was in a cover band that would play classics like Aretha Franklin’s "Get It Right" and Gladys Knight’s "Love Overboard." Moniquea released her first boogie funk track at 20 and, in 2011, met local producer XL Middelton — a bonafide purveyor of funk. She's been a star artist on his MoFunk Records ever since, and they've collabed on countless tracks, channeling West Coast energy with a heavy dose of G-funk, sunny lyrics and upbeat, roller disco-ready rhythms.
Her latest release is an upbeat nod to classic West Coast funk, produced by Middleton, and follows her February 2022 groovy, collab-filled album, On Repeat.
Shiro Schwarz
Shiro Schwarz is a Mexico City-based duo, consisting of Pammela Rojas and Rafael Marfil, who helped establish a modern funk scene in the richly creative Mexican metropolis. On "Electrify" — originally released in 2016 on Fat Beats Records and reissued in 2021 by MoFunk — Shiro Schwarz's vocals playfully contrast each other, floating over an insistent, upbeat bassline and an '80s throwback electro-funk rhythm with synth flourishes.
Their music manages to be both nostalgic and futuristic — and impossible to sit still to. 2021 single "Be Kind" is sweet, mellow and groovy, perfect chic lounge funk. Shiro Schwarz’s latest track, the joyfully nostalgic "Hey DJ," is a collab with funkstress Saucy Lady and U-Key.
L'Impératrice
L'Impératrice (the empress in French) are a six-piece Parisian group serving an infectiously joyful blend of French pop, nu-disco, funk and psychedelia. Flore Benguigui's vocals are light and dreamy, yet commanding of your attention, while lyrics have a feminist touch.
During their energetic live sets, L'Impératrice members Charles de Boisseguin and Hagni Gwon (keys), David Gaugué (bass), Achille Trocellier (guitar), and Tom Daveau (drums) deliver extended instrumental jam sessions to expand and connect their music. Gaugué emphasizes the thick funky bass, and Benguigui jumps around the stage while sounding like an angel. L’Impératrice’s latest album, 2021’s Tako Tsubo, is a sunny, playful French disco journey.
Franc Moody
Franc Moody's bio fittingly describes their music as "a soul funk and cosmic disco sound." The London outfit was birthed by friends Ned Franc and Jon Moody in the early 2010s, when they were living together and throwing parties in North London's warehouse scene. In 2017, the group grew to six members, including singer and multi-instrumentalist Amber-Simone.
Their music feels at home with other electro-pop bands like fellow Londoners Jungle and Aussie act Parcels. While much of it is upbeat and euphoric, Franc Moody also dips into the more chilled, dreamy realm, such as the vibey, sultry title track from their recently released Into the Ether.
The Rise Of Underground House: How Artists Like Fisher & Acraze Have Taken Tech House, Other Electronic Genres From Indie To EDC