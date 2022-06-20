PHOTO: Mitch Fong-Cool Kids Club/WireImage
feature
The Rise Of The Queer Pop Star In The 2010s
The 2010s were a transitional and formative period for queer pop artists. From "Born This Way" to "I Kissed A Girl" and Ariana Grande's "Monopoly," LGBTQ+ artists and allies have grappled with identity — and a fair share of haters — on a world stage.
"Girls like girls like boys do/nothing new," Hayley Kiyoko, affectionately known as "Lesbian Jesus" by her fans, sings on her second EP, This Side of Paradise.
The accompanying music video for "Girls Like Girls," released in June 2015, features two gal pals falling in love while a violent boyfriend looms in the background. The reception was so encouraging that Kiyoko herself came out as bisexual. Two days later, the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in all 50 states.
While the timing of the Supreme Court announcement was apt for Lesbian Jesus, Kiyoko is one of many queer pop artists to receive mainstream shine in recent years. The 2010s in particular were a liminal era where pop dipped its toes into queerness, testing the waters when artists and society at large weren’t entirely sure if it felt "wrong or right."
The second decade of the new millennium saw a shift away from the tepid engagement with queer identity in pop. Lyrics became less thematically subtle, instead favoring direct and prideful exclamations, as well as nuanced songs of heartbreak. The rise of self-publishing platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok further enabled artists to better control their narratives around sexuality, such as Troye Sivan coming out in a viral video in 2013, a year before his debut EP.
Although queer imagery and lyrical leanings aren't new, displays of queer sentiment in pop culture have historically been viewed as provocational, rather than a necessary means of engaging with queer identity. Yet as queerness has become more "acceptable" in mainstream entertainment and American politics, it’s not surprising that pop stars may refocus on their identity as a means of negotiating the constant demand for reinvention inherent to pop music.
Born That Way: Queer Pop's Early Aughts Origins
When Lady Gaga burst onto the scene in early 2008, the media zeroed in on her eccentric costumes and zany ear-worms. Yet her bisexuality and support for the LGBTQ+ community through song — most notably, 2011's "Born This Way" — was often criticized and allyship largely considered an eccentricity. Even still, her fame skyrocketed in an incredible show of progress. Gaga became a global sensation at a time where any political sentiment was rarely rewarded.
In a 2018 video interview with Vogue, Gaga commented that these formative pop songs were a career defining moment. "I want to be remembered for the message behind 'Born This Way.' I would like to be remembered for believing that people are equal," Gaga said. "I would like to be remembered for being courageous and different."
As Brian O’Flynn wrote in the Guardian: "Gaga did for my generation what Bowie did 20 years earlier. She re-queered a mainstream that had fallen back into heteronormative mundanity."
Did It Feel Wrong Or Right?
Gaga's queer-friendly pop would be emulated and iterated on for years to come. But the dawn of the 2010s brought with it a new age of queer pop, one where authenticity seemed to reign supreme and identity was placed under a microscope.
Released in 2008, Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl'' saw phenomenal success but was deliberately marketed as a cheeky, bi-curious "phase." Perry, who is bisexual, admitted that the marketing was problematic, later saying she would have rewritten the song to confront this stereotype.
Queerness as a so-called marketing plot is commonplace, though it can also result in an artist's sexual orientation being dismissed or diminished. Halsey, Kiyoko and Miley Cyrus have all had to defend their status as LGBTQ+, reflecting the ways bisexuality is often criticized in queer circles. When Billie Eilish posted a behind the scenes picture from her of a music video featuring all girls, with the caption "I love girls," she was bombarded with invasive questions about her sexuality. The constant demand for reinvention demanded by pop music, as well as the increase in fandom throughout the 2010s, means that a pop star’s real life and marketing often exist in tandem.
This often leads to accusations of queerbaiting (where a creator hints at LGBTQ representation, but doesn’t confirm openly), which became a more common occurrence in the 2010s. Rita Ora’s "Girls" featuring Cardi B and Charli XCX attracted criticism in 2018 after its lyrics "Red wine/ I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls" implied that Ora only wanted to kiss girls when intoxicated. This forced Ora to come out via Twitter.
The following year, Ariana Grande's "Monopoly" featured lyrics about liking "women and men" and resulted in a flurry of accusations of queerbaiting, as well as speculation that Grande might be bisexual. The song claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart 24 hours after release and has over 52 million views on YouTube, hinting that the appetite for queer representation in pop music is not dying down.
While some artists are accused of queerbaiting, others must deal with intersectional issues of identity. After coming out in 2019, Lil Nas X has become one of the best-known Black queer male artists — an especially significant fact as his has experienced success in both country and hip-hop — and boldy embraces his sexuality across platforms. The rapper has reveled in turning homophobic rhetoric on its head with outspoken lyrics, and explicitly devilish videos and performances.
Yet Black queer pop stars such as Lil Nas X face an extreme level of backlash around sexual performances that their straight, white counterparts often don’t get. When he openly kissed a dancer at the BET Awards — an unexpected, but authentic act of self-expression as a gay man — Nas X was demonized (so much that he commented that, next time, he would have sex onstage). None of the vitriol stopped Nas from achieving his second No. 1 of the year or winning Best Music Video at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards.
It appears that artists such as Lil Nas X are starting the 2020s off with pride — and more unabashed, explicitly queer music.
Shade Never Made Anyone Less Gay
This emphasis on authenticity that grew from the 2010s is, perhaps, both to the detriment and aid of LGBTQ+ pop and identity.
Emboldened by vocal online fans, queer musicians are able to reach huge audiences and raise awareness around LGBTQ+ identities. Yet criticism and backlash can still derail careers. Hayley Kiyoko was the only openly queer artist to break the top 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018; meanwhile, Sam Smith’s album sales fell when they publicly came out as non-binary in 2019.
However, successes are still common: Demi Lovato came out as non-binary in 2021and Miley Cyrus openly declared her pansexuality to mostly praise; Ben Platt came out in the emotive music video for "Ease My Mind" in 2019. In 2021, listening to Norwegian singer/songwriter Girl in Red, is almost synonymous with identifying with queer labels. As Spotify streams and YouTube videos can now translate into the charts, homegrown LGBTQ+ stars have even more ability to change pop music into a more inclusive space.
LGBTQ + allies have also emerged left, right and center. Taylor Swift used her 2019 single "You Need To Calm Down" to campaign for the Equality Act, breaking her long held silence on political issues, and even namechecking GLAAD in one of her lyrics. Beyoncé was honored by GLAAD in the same year for her allyship.
It is a sign of progress that we are beginning to dissect and examine these issues of queerness rather than ignore them. Yet the obsession with "true" identity and "correct" ways of expression can hamper queer creativity, especially for those with other intersecting identities. As LGBTQ+ stories are embraced in the 2020s, acceptance of queer pop artists can't be contingent upon the public's comfort with specific presentations of queerness.
We shouldn’t have to force pop stars to come out, or publicly present their sexuality, for us to appreciate their queer work — but if they choose to do so, we shouldn’t be trying to shove them back into that respectable, comfortable queer box. Long live the queer pop star, in any way they wish to exist.
