Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Girl In Red Wants A Private Jet But She'll Settle For Twizzlers

Maria Ulven, also known as girl in red, doesn't hold back with her music, often sharing the most vulnerable sides of her life like love troubles and self-hatred, but her most demanding request when she hits the road is candy.

"There's one thing that I always like to get when I'm on the road—and that's Twizzlers because those are kind of hard to get here in Norway," the 22-year-old singer/songwriter tells GRAMMY.com in the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas below. "American candy is just so much better than Norwegian candy."

Twizzlers may be the one food that Ulven always searches for when she leaves home, but she says the aspect of touring she loves most is feeding off the energy of the crowd.

"My favorite thing about being on stage is probably hearing the crowd sing my songs," Ulven tells GRAMMY.com. "Feeling the energy of a crowd is just so insane."

Watch the "Serotonin" singer break down her full rider below, and click here or on the slider below to find out what other artists can't live without on the road.

