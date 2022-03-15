Photo Courtesy of Artists
news
First Round Of 2022 GRAMMYs Performers Announced: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile & Brothers Osborne
Who is performing at the 2022 Grammys? Taking the stage at Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.
Editor's Note: Foo Fighters will no longer perform at the 2022 GRAMMYs, although a tribute to Taylor Hawkins will take place.
The Recording Academy has announced the first slate of artists to perform at the upcoming 2022 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Read: 2022 GRAMMYs Awards Show: Complete Nominations List
Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY nominations this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me") and Best Country Album (Skeletons).
Current nominees BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Butter").
Six-time GRAMMY winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year ("Right On Time"), Song Of The Year ("Right On Time"), Song Of The Year ("A Beautiful Noise" with Alicia Keys), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Right On Time"), and Best American Roots Performance ("Same Devil").
Seven-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year: Record Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever"), Album Of The Year (Happier Than Ever), Song Of The Year ("Happier Than Ever"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Happier Than Ever"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Happier Than Ever), Best Music Video ("Happier Than Ever"), and Best Music Film (Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles).
Read: Billie Eilish's Road To Happier Than Ever: How The Superstar Continues To Break Pop's Status Quo
Two-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"), Album Of The Year (Montero), Song Of The Year ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Industry Baby"), and Best Music Video ("Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"). Previous GRAMMY nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on Montero, in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year.
First-time GRAMMY nominee Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven GRAMMY Awards: Record Of The Year ("drivers license"), Album Of The Year (SOUR), Song Of The Year ("drivers license"), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance ("drivers license"), Best Pop Vocal Album (SOUR), and Best Music Video ("good 4 u").
What Time, Where & How To Watch The 2022 GRAMMYs Awards Show
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Photos: (L-R) Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Lyle A. Waisman/FilmMagic, Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Meet The First-Time GRAMMY Nominee: How Carly Pearce's Darkest Personal Moments Helped Her Reach Milestones