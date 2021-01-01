Biden-Harris Inauguration: Watch ‘Celebrating America’ With Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters & More Here

Inauguration Day is here. On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden will take the oath of office to begin his term as the 46th president of the United States. While celebrations will be different this year, in honor of the new administration, some of music’s biggest stars will make appearances at a 59th Inauguration program special that Americans will be able to watch from home. After the swearing-in of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, Tom Hanks will host the 90-minute "Celebrating America" special that will feature appearances from Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

Stream the program at 8:30 p.m. EST above or at BidenInaugural.org/watch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201) will also stream the program. ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS will broadcast the program live as well.

But, while major performances will take place Wednesday, the celebrations have already started. Revisit some of the performances and check out one more set of performances before “Celebrating America” below:

“Official Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise” With Gaby Moreno, Farruko And More.

Actor Eva Longoria Bastón will host a program on Tuesday, Jan. 19 featuring big names in the Latino community. The event will have “performances from Gilberto Santa Rosa, Gaby Moreno featuring David Garza, and All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Jose Posada, Shelly Lares, DJ Kane, and Mariachi Nuevo Santander from Roma High School in Roma, Texas. The event will also include an Emilio Estefan produced performance of One World, One Prayer by the Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Farruko, Shaggy and Cedella Marley,” according to the Biden inaugural website.

Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Ivy Queen, and more will also make appearances.

The special will go live at bideninaugural.org/watch at 9:30 p.m. EST, as well as Telemundo and Univision digital platforms. Telemundo: YouTube, Facebook. Univision: Twitter and Facebook.

Black Pumas and Resistance Revival Chorus With Deva Mahal At “America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers”

2021 GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, and Resistance Revival Chorus With Deva Mahal performed at an event celebrating the diversity of the country on Jan. 16. Catch appearances from Darren Criss, Whoopi Goldberg and more .

Bebe Winans, Aloe Blacc, Yo-Yo Ma And More At "United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service"

Celebrations in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 18 included performances from many names familiar to the GRAMMYs. BeBe Winans, Aloe Blacc, Yo-Yo Ma, Andra Day were among performers paying tribute to the late Civil Rights leader. In another performance, Chesca delivered a Spanish-language performance with Diane Warren on piano. Alejandro Fernandez and Mana also teamed up for another Spanish-language performance. Replay the stream above.

Tune in to "Celebrating America" with Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters and more at 8:30 p.m. EST on Jan 20., above.

