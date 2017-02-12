Arctic Monkeys
WINS*
0
NOMINATIONS*
6
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Alternative Music Performance
There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Arctic Monkeys News
