Richie Sambora
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
9
52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
We Weren't Born To Follow
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Richie Sambora News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Richie Sambora
Nominations
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals
We Weren't Born To Follow
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events