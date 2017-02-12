searchsearch
Matchbox Twenty

Artist

Matchbox Twenty

WINS*

0

NOMINATIONS*

4

46th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rock Album

More Than You Think You Are

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Matchbox Twenty News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Matchbox Twenty

Nominations

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

Unwell

Best Rock Album

More Than You Think You Are

