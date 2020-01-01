Skip Marley Asks Us To "Slow Down" For Press Play

24-year-old Jamaican-born reggae artist Skip Marley, grandson of the legendary Bob Marley, grew up in the rich musical environment of his homeland and family, often touring with his uncles Ziggy and Stephen. In 2017, he collaborated with Katy Perry on her hit "Chained To The Rhythm," making him the first in his family to hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Now, with "Slow Down" featuring R&B songstress H.E.R., the lead single from his August 2020 debut album, Higher Place, Skip has earned more accolades for his family name. He became the first Jamaican-born artist to snag a No. 1 on Billboard's Adult R&B chart and the track was the fastest and biggest streaming song from the Marley clan.

For the latest episode of GRAMMY.com's Press Play series, the "My World" singer delivers a soulful acoustic rendition of "Slow Down."