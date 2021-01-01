Herbal Tea & White Sofas: How Sarkodie Unwinds Backstage With An Impressive Assortment Of Juices

Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Sarkodie doesn't really take alcohol backstage, which carves away a typical chunk of the pre- or post-show experience. What does he enjoy imbibing in lieu of beer, wine or liquor? Juice—and lots of it! (That said, if champagne's around, he's not averse to it.)

Mostly, though, Sarkodie likes to be in his own zone before the stage lights flare up. "After I'm done with a gig, I really like to drive around and play music in the car," he tells GRAMMY.com in the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas. "I drive around in the dark, reflect back on what just happened, play some music, and call it a night."

Learn how Sarkodie chillaxes before hitting the stage and captivating global audiences. (His stock is rising among American audiences; get on board before he's a megastar stateside!)

Check out GRAMMY.com's animation-filled, informative introduction to Sarkodie above and enjoy more episodes of Herbal Tea and White Sofas below.

