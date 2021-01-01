Press Play At Home: Watch Laycon Perform An Earthy Version Of "All Over Me"

Afrobeats may be a less-known genre stateside, but anyone interested in the qualities of human conversation should dig into the sound immediately.

From Fela Kuti to Orlando Julius to Orchestre Poly-Rhythmo, the genre contains the rhythms of a ripping conversation—one you don’t want to end.

And from Antibalas to Burna Boy, the younger generation of Afrobeats artists is taking up the mantle, too.

For a fresh example of this, meet Laycon, a Nigerian Afrobeats/Afrorap artist who makes performing this music seem as natural as breathing.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, let the young Afrobeats ambassador spin a captivating musical yarn with help from his accompanists.

Watch Laycon’s inviting performance of "All Over Me" above and click here to enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home.

