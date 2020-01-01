searchsearch
GRAMMY Rewind: Carrie Underwood Wins Best New Artist At The 2007 GRAMMYs

Carrie Underwood at the 2007 GRAMMYs



For the latest edition of GRAMMY Rewind, we look back at the country star's Best New Artist win at the 49th GRAMMY Awards in 2007

GRAMMYs/Sep 18, 2020 - 10:08 pm

For the latest edition of GRAMMY Rewind, we look back at country queen Carrie Underwood's Best New Artist win at the 49th GRAMMY Awards in 2007. Watch her full acceptance speech for the big win below.

"This is absolutely unbelievable. I love country music, first of all!" she said with a big smile.

In 2005, Underwood won the fourth season of "American Idol," making her a household name. Later that year, she would go on to release her first two (hit) singles and her debut album, Some Hearts, on Arista Nashville. The LP was also a hit, earning the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

Following that whirlwind breakthrough year, Underwood was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance, for her second-ever single, "Jesus, Take The Wheel." She won both categories and has been an unstoppable musical force in country ever since.

The "Cry Pretty" singer has gone on to earn seven total GRAMMYs to date. She won her third GRAMMY just the following year, earning Best Female Country Vocal Performance again, for her massive single "Before He Cheats."

Inside The 2023 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala: A Star-Studded Celebration Of Friendship, Excellence & The Songs That Connect Us All
(From left) Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Frankie Valli, Clive Davis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy



Returning to the swank Beverly Hilton after a two year break, the invitation-only event featured an A-list roster of guests, performances from GRAMMY-nominated artists, and heartfelt tributes.

GRAMMYs/Feb 7, 2023 - 11:43 pm

A cultural icon and a crown jewel of the music industry’s most important weekend, Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala is known for a guest list full of household names and stellar performances remembered. It's also a night when the most successful people in the music industry come together not as competitors, but in celebration. Or as Davis put it, "We come here to break bread."

Returning to the swank Beverly Hilton after a two year break, the fête was sponsored by Hilton, IBM, JBL and Mastercard. An eclectic mix of personalities — a hallmark of the Gala — graced the red carpet as onlookers gathered outside the hotel, hoping for a glimpse of industry excellence.

"It’s crazy," Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis tells GRAMMY.com; the Italian rock band was nominated for Best New Artist. "It has just been super fun. We’re meeting so many artists we love," De Angelis noted, pointing out fellow party guest, Metallica rocker Lars Ulrich

Meanwhile Frankie Valli, who was nominated for Best New Artist in 1962 as part of his legendary vocal group the Four Seasons, had a similar sentiment. "It’s a lot of fun getting to see Clive and all of the people I’ve known over the years," Valli told GRAMMY.com, noting he’s known Davis for at least a half century. "It’s just a great evening out." 

The performance portion of the night began with Maneksin taking the stage first, ripping out their singles "I Wanna Be Your Slave" and "Beggin’" — the latter the band’s star-making cover of the 1967 original by the Four Seasons.

"We’re old school guys," Alice Cooper tells GRAMMY.com. "We’re coming here to see what the new artists are doing."

Providing a link between the songs of yesteryear and today’s hottest talents, Davis then surprised the audience when Valli took the stage to perform his own, "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You." It was a moment the audience relished, with the night’s guests, from Joni Mitchell to Janelle Monáe, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sharon Stone and Machine Gun Kelly singing along to its earworm chorus of "I love you baby!"

Offset CardiB JudyGreenWald LyorCohen JanelleMonae 2023 pre grammy gala

Offset, Cardi B, Judy GreenWald, LyorCohen and Janelle Monae | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Aside from the industry veterans (including performer Elvis Costello), those from the new class making their grand debuts on stage at this year’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala include Myles Frost, the TONY-winning star of MJ The Musical, as well the hip-hop star Latto. Nominated for Best New Artist and one of 2022’s breakout stars, she had attendees on their feet with her rousing hits "Sunshine" and "Big Energy." Lil Baby, meanwhile, participated in a salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop curated by Swiss Beatz, performing his songs  "Forever" and, appropriately, "California Breeze."

Lauren Daigle, who recently signed to Atlantic Records, also delivered a memorable first performance at the party of her own with a cover of Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacher Man."

Judy Greenwald Greg Kallman 2023 pre grammy gala

Craig Kallman, Clive Davis, Julie Greenwald, and CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr. | Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Currently celebrating its 75th anniversary, Daigle’s appearance and song choice was meant to bridge the gap between the Atlantic’s storied history with its newest artist, and coincides with this year’s Icon Award recipients: Atlantic Music Group Chairman and CEO Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman.

"The people who inspired me every day are my artists," said Greenwald during her acceptance speech. "I have loved every journey we have gone on together. Being able to play some small part in bringing your music, art and creative vision to the world has been the greatest gift and I’m so appreciative of every marketing plan I was allowed to dream up, every video treatment I pitched, photoshoot we collaborated on and all of the campaigns we launched."

It was a sentiment Atlantic star Cardi B reciprocated. "When I was in the middle of making my first album, I was very scared," she recalled during a heartfelt speech. "I was pregnant and afraid to tell anyone, in case I had to decide between my family or my career because I knew that happens to other artists on other labels. But with Craig and Julie, the exact opposite happened. You told me I could do both, and I will never, ever forget that. For real. Deadass."

lizzo 2023 pre grammy gala performance

Lizzo | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Meanwhile, Lizzo delivered her own tribute in song with a performance of her song "Break Up Twice" from her GRAMMY-nominated album Special. Another tribute came in the form of Sheryl Crow honoring the late Christine McVie with a heart-wrenching rendition of her signature "Songbird" as well as the Fleetwood Mac classic "Say You Love Me."

Paying homage to the late Whitney Houston also served as a theme for the night, where her family and collaborators remembered the star’s legacy. In tribute, Jennifer Hudson offered an anthemic rendition of the icon’s "The Greatest Love of All," armed with her powerhouse vocals and a passion for the artist herself.

"Honoring Whitney tonight makes me feel very, very blessed," Houston’s close collaborator, friend and songwriter Narada Micheal Walden tells GRAMMY.com. "God is in charge and her spirit is still with us, especially being in this very hotel she passed away years ago."

For Narada, the emotion is still fresh. "She gave so much, Not just as a great singer, her heartpower and love was so pure. The energy we wanted to put in the music, we really wanted it to live forever. We thought about it and prayed about it, and here we are still living it."

Jennifer Hudson 2023 pre grammy gala performance

Jennifer Hudson | Lester Cohen/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Houston’s legacy was also the theme of Kevin Costner’s opening speech; the two co-starring in The Bodyguard. "Maybe this isn't the room for it but I don't want to miss the moment and this is from the heart," Costner said as a hush fell over the room. "Neither one of us, in the end, could protect your beloved Whitney. But your fingerprints on her life are clean, my friend," he said, referring to Davis. "You were a miracle in her life."

It was not only Davis’ impact on Houston’s life, but the industry itself that was a topic of conversation all night. Getting ready to celebrate his 91st birthday, the legend was still a master of ceremonies with the night’s starry guestlist and performers showing their respect.

Lil Wayne 2023 pre grammy gala

Lil Wayne | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

"I’d like to thank Mr. Davis for having me," Lil Wayne humbly said as he delivered some of his biggest hits, from "A Milli" to "Lollipop."

"Clive Davis’s parties are just always off the chain," the artist Damon Elliott tells GRAMMY.com "He’s like a dad to me."

Paul Schaffer recalled his own memories with Clive to GRAMMY.com. "My very first time meeting him was in the '70s," he says. "I used to play on the Barry Manilow records and Barry was signed to Arista [Records]. I’ll never forget when Ron Dante, his producer, brought me in to play Clive a song."  Now, Schaffer adds that he’s been attending the Pre-GRAMMY Gala for 11 years with his daughter, Victoria. "It’s very significant to be here. It’s the hottest party."

Head to live.GRAMMY.com all year long to watch all the GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet livestream special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, and even more exclusive, never-before-seen content from the 2023 GRAMMYs.

Clive Davis On His Famed GRAMMY Party, The Future Of The Industry & Whitney Houston's Enduring Legacy
Clive Davis in New York in 2021.

Photo: Dominik Bindl/Stringer via Getty Images



As Clive Davis' renowned Pre-GRAMMY Gala returns after a pandemic-induced hiatus, GRAMMY.com spoke with the music industry icon about some of his most unexpected career wins and his thoughts on the 2023 GRAMMY nominees.

GRAMMYs/Feb 3, 2023 - 09:30 pm

One of the most legendary events of GRAMMY weekend is back after a two year break. 

Masterminded by Clive Davis, the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Industry Salute to Icons has enjoyed iconic status as a place where music industry titans, tastemakers, politicians and actors alike rub elbows to toast the year, reflect on the past and look to the future of music. Taking over the Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton, the return of Clive's party for the 2023 GRAMMYs is a show business tradition without parallel. 

The event also comes on the heels of a big year for Davis, who not only celebrated his 90th birthday but also hosted the Paramount+ series Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances, and was portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the big-screen adaptation of Whitney Houston's life in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which hit theaters in December.   

Ahead of the Feb. 4 event, GRAMMY.com caught up with Davis at the Beverly Hilton to preview this year's party, gauge his thoughts on today's favorite artists and reveal the act whose success most took him by surprise. 

Your Pre-GRAMMY Gala is back for the first time since 2020 after a COVID-induced break! How does that feel, and how are you feeling? 

I feel great that it's back. The demand from day one — maybe since we emailed the invites this year — there's been such eagerness. People are ready and it makes me feel great. I'm getting emails and so much in writing as to what the party has meant for them, somehow it triggers that type of response and it's been touching. It's exciting!

Can you offer us a preview? Who's coming or who may be performing?

Well, you know that that's all a secret. Who's coming is a who's who of music, many more great movie stars are coming whatever the reason. Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi are coming, for example. But the tales about who meets who from past parties [are legendary], from Brandi Carlile meeting Joni Mitchell for the first time and how they've bonded since, or Joni meeting someone like David Hockney. 

This year, the Gala is honoring Atlantic Music Group Chairman and CEO Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records Chairman and CEO Craig Kallman. Can you talk about their impact on the industry? 

They have been very gifted competitors as far as I'm concerned. I've obviously competed more with people like Mo Ostin, Joe Smith and Chris Blackwell. But Julie and Criag are incredibly gifted music executives. I greatly admire what they've done and how they're revered by the artists who've worked with them. 

In fact, one artist who works with them has asked to present the Icon award to Julie, and normally it's Harvey Mason Jr who's presenting it. So we'll see if that comes about. But if it does, it will be touching. 

You bring up Joni Mitchell — in the past year she's had a renaissance of being back in the public eye. What does that mean to you to watch Joni come back?

I felt it starting six, seven or eight years ago. Joni decided she wanted to attend my GRAMMY party. I don't allow schmoozing, so if there's a five-minute or seven-minute gap in between performers, I give shoutouts because it's a big ballroom and people don't often know who's there. But when I gave a shoutout to Joni Mitchell, I mean, it got as much reaction as one for an artist who has conquered the room after a performance. There were cheers and a standing ovation just for a shoutout, so there's a connection there. She influenced so many lives. And she'll be there this year too.

I want to talk to you about Whitney Houston. Her movie came out last month and people are celebrating her again since it's her 75th birthday year. When you look back at your memories of her, do they make you sad or joyful?

There's a certain element of both because I miss her. But, seeing the recognition of her talent and seeing that it's historic — in the film, she's quoted as being the finest of her generation. So, it's a combination. 

I'm gratified that she was not a one-hit wonder or a passing fad, but she'lll be a permanent influence and inspiration to young artists forever because she was that unique. So it's been very gratifying.

Speaking of the movie, Stanley Tucci portrayed you. This is a feeling not many people in the world know, to be depicted in a film. How do you think he did?

I felt he did me justice, and if that's his take on me, I'm happy with that take. I was gratified that my character is being portrayed by a really gifted actor who was not hamming it up or inventing a shtick or a persona. The reaction of others is that he captured me too, so it's only been positive. We've also become quite friendly.

I'm interested in your thoughts on the state of the music industry. Where does it stand now?

I'm very excited, most of all, that the industry is healthy — especially having gone through the period that the future of music was questionable. Now, I'm endowing a school in my name at NYU and giving scholarships. 

People ask, "Is there a legitimate future in the industry?" And the answer is, music is a necessity and it will be here to stay. So I feel very good that the industry is healthy, and the streaming and digital evolution, and that those entering a career in the industry will take it wherever that goes in the future.

Speaking of the modern industry, are your feelings on the current crop of nominated artists?

I'm a big fan of Beyoncé, I'm a big admirer of what Harry Styles is doing so uniquely. But in the longer future, there hasn't been a new Bob Dylan or Bruce Springsteen. I also want to make sure that with hip-hop dominating, that a new Aretha Franklin or Whitney Houston — a person with a voice who is breathtaking — deserves to have a home.

In your storied career, has anyone's success taken you by surprise? 

I have a healthy respect for failure, so the most gratifying thing for a legacy or my career has been the height that so many artists that I've created a home for have reached and influenced as many people have. I'm thinking of someone who was maligned by the critics like Barry Manilow was and now he's still headlining. I recently saw him in Florida at an arena and the fervor in the audience for him was amazing to see. 

Does a particular record come to mind?

As far as what record, the record that I helped break personally that the odds were against and became a landmark breakthrough was Kenny G's "Songbird," especially being an instrumental. I wrote a letter to every radio station. He became the best-selling instrumentalist of all time. 

But who's' also coming to mind is when I signed Carlos Santana for the second time. It was viewed as Davis' folly. This was a man who did not have a hit in 25 years and was past the age of 50 and wasn't even a lead singer, so the fact he could come back with one of the best-selling albums of all time in Supernatural. I thought he'd have some success or else I wouldn't have signed him, but to be an all-timer is clearly surprising and gratifying.

GRAMMY Rewind: Adele Urges That Beyoncé's "Monumental" 'Lemonade' Should've Won Album Of The Year In 2017
Adele at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images



Before Adele and Beyoncé find out who will win Album Of The Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, revisit the emotional moment when Adele pleaded for Beyoncé's album 'Lemonade' to take home the golden gramophone instead of her own '25' in 2017.

GRAMMYs/Feb 3, 2023 - 06:00 pm

The 2017 GRAMMYs were a massive night for Adele, who swept all five categories for which she was nominated. But when she was crowned the Album Of The Year winner, the "Hello" singer couldn't help but argue that Beyoncé deserved it.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, revisit the emotional moment between Adele and Beyoncé as the British star claimed her Album Of The Year GRAMMY for 25. After thanking her collaborators for their encouragement to release 25 and calling the win "full-circle," Adele choked up as she acknowledged Beyoncé's Lemonade that was also nominated in the category.

"I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled, and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said as she held back tears. "This album was so monumental, and so well-thought-out and so beautiful and soul-bearing…and all us artists here, we f—ing adore you."

The heartfelt acknowledgement had the crowd roaring, but most poignantly brought Beyoncé to tears as she mouthed "I love you" to Adele. (Lemonade did get some GRAMMY love that night, winning Best Urban Contemporary Album and lead single "Formation" won Best Music Video.)

There could be another powerful Adele/Beyoncé moment at the 2023 GRAMMYs, as the two are once again nominated for Album Of The Year, as well as Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.

Press play on the video above to watch Adele's tearful acceptance speech. Keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind, and make sure to tune into CBS on Feb. 5 to watch the 2023 GRAMMYs.

GRAMMY Rewind: Green Day Celebrates The "Danger And Fun" Of Rock As They Win A GRAMMY For 'American Idiot' In 2005
Green Day at the 2005 GRAMMYs.

Photo: Courtesy of the Recording Academy



As Green Day accepted their Best Rock Album GRAMMY for 'American Idiot,' frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made sure to spotlight the culture of rock and roll.

GRAMMYs/Jan 6, 2023 - 06:15 pm

Nearly two decades after its release, Green Day's American Idiot remains one of the best-selling punk rock albums, both from the group's discography and within the genre. Home to Green Day's iconic tracks "American Idiot" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends," the 2004 album solidified Green Day's reputation within the rock world — and helped them win a GRAMMY.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, revisit the trio's GRAMMY win for Best Rock Album for American Idiot in 2005. The group's seventh studio album brought in five other nominations that year: the prestigious Album of the Year category, as well as Record of the Year, Best Rock Duo/Group Vocal Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Short Form Music Video for "American Idiot."

As the group accepted their Best Rock Album gramophone, each member took a turn at the mic thanking various contributors to American Idiot, including producer Rob Cavallo and their manager, Pat Magnarella.

"Everybody at Warner Bros., thank you for your hard work here," bassist Mike Dirnt praised. "All the fans. Everyone at radio that plays rock and roll music still."

To close out the speech, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong echoed the support for rock music. "We know rock and roll can be dangerous and fun at the same time," he said, "so thanks a lot!"

Press play on the video above to watch Green Day's complete acceptance speech for Best Rock Album at the 47th GRAMMY Awards, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

