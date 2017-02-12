Loudon Wainwright
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
3
52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Traditional Folk Album
High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Loudon Wainwright News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Loudon Wainwright
Wins
Best Traditional Folk Album
High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events