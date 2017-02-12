searchsearch
Loudon Wainwright

Artist

Loudon Wainwright

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

3

52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Traditional Folk Album

High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Loudon Wainwright News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Loudon Wainwright

Wins

Best Traditional Folk Album

High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project

More from the 52nd Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events