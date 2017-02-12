searchsearch
Sam Phillips

Artist

Sam Phillips

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

1

29th Annual GRAMMY Awards

WINNER

Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Recording

Interviews From The Class Of '55 Recording Sessions

Sam Phillips News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Sam Phillips

Wins

