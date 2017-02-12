Sam Phillips News

Sam Phillips
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
1
29th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Recording
Interviews From The Class Of '55 Recording Sessions
