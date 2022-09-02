GRAMMY Rewind: Billie Eilish's Best New Artist Win At The GRAMMY Awards in 2020 Was All About The Fans

The 2020 GRAMMYs marked a massive night for Billie Eilish. She arrived as a first-time nominee, and ended up winning five of the six awards she was nominated for — including a sweep of the General Field categories, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

But the latter was extra special for Eilish, because she kept the focus on the fan base that made her such a successful act in the first place.

In this episode of GRAMMY Rewind, go back to January 2020 for Eilish's powerful acceptance speech. The "Happier Than Ever" singer was visibly emotional as she took the stage, still reeling over the fact that she was winning her second GRAMMY award of the night — and of her career.

Eilish had plenty of people to thank, including her touring team, but she reserved her most heartfelt gratitude for her fan base.