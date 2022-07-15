Judas Priest's 'Screaming For Vengeance' Led To A Hard Rock Revolution: Rob Halford, Tom Allom Revisit The Album At 40

In 1982, heavy metal was losing steam, leaving the genre in a state of limbo: Ronnie James Dio would depart Black Sabbath by year’s end, although former frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s career was flourishing. The diverse sounds and styles of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal — a musical movement that saw acts such as Motorhead, Diamond Head and Saxon achieve cult status, while Iron Maiden and Def Leppard rocked on the cusp of greater popularity — made noise in the U.K. and Europe, but it was underground in the U.S. Yet a massive transformation took place that July, following the arrival of Judas Priest’s eighth studio album, Screaming For Vengeance. Unleashed into the world with the deadly Hellion tearing across its cover, Screaming was chock full of intense anthems fueled by Rob Halford’s soaring screams, the twin guitar attack of Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing, and the pummeling rhythm section of bassist Ian Hill and drummer Dave Holland. In In his third effort with the band, producer Tom Allom captured the heaviness of Priest's live act, imbuing the album with a futurism that still sounds fresh today. Screaming produced the song that changed the band’s destiny forever: "You’ve Got Another Thing Coming" was a thundering anthem of empowerment, its catchy chorus and blistering guitar solo caught fire on AM radio and on MTV. The single reached No. 67 on the Hot 100 singles chart and the album peaked at No.17 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums, eventually going double platinum. Eight years into their recording career, the band’s macho image — now defined by the leather and studs look they first cultivated on 1978’s Hell Bent For Leather — grew stronger. The video for "Another Thing" featured the band performing under blue lasers within an industrial backdrop. When Halford pointed towards a nearby inspector measuring their decibel levels, his head blew off. It was the right type of rebellious imagery to capture the attention of heavy rock fans within the burgeoning MTV generation. "[Some people] didn’t know they were metalheads until they heard Priest," Halford tells GRAMMY.com.

The floodgates had opened in the American metal landscape by 1983. MTV became more open to heavy rock — thanks in great part to Priest, whose videos and tour footage dominated MTV from mid-1982 into early 1983 — while specialty metal radio shows proliferated at stations across the country. Judas Priest were one of the top draws for the heavy metal day at the U.S. Festival in May 1983 — an event organized by Apple's Steve Wozniak that reportedly attracted 375,000 people for that one day alone, a record at the time and the highest for the four-day event. Classic Rock magazine later declared the concert to be "the historic day heavy metal killed new wave." The band also sowed seeds for the next generation of rockers, taking future hard rock and metal stars Iron Maiden and Krokus on the road during their 6-month U.S. tour. Subsequently, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard broke out in 1983, while Quiet Riot’s third album Metal Health became the first metal album to hit No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. By 1984, the hard rock and heavy metal revolution was in full swing as bands like Motley Crue, Ratt, Scorpions and Accept made a commercial impact. By 1985, thrash began storming the mainstream via Metallica and Anthrax. While a variety of musical forces helped launch the metal paradigm that dominated a lot of ‘80s music, Priest spearheaded this shift with Screaming. GRAMMY.com spoke with singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, producer Tom Allom, and guitarist Glenn Tipton about their milestone album. The band are still out on their 50th anniversary tour which returns to the U.S. in October, and a Screaming For Vengeance graphic novel will be coming out later this year through Z2 Comics. I was listening to the album again fully, and the lyrics are very relevant today. I listen to "Electric Eye" and "Screaming For Vengeance" and that dark vision resonates with modern events. GLENN TIPTON: Yes, that's true. It wasn't done intentionally. A lot of what we play is very current. ROB HALFORD: I remember when I was writing the lyrics for "Electric Eye." And, of course, this was before the internet. I was reading about spy satellites and the way that our privacy was going to be more and more difficult to hold on to. That was enough for me to get my brain cells going for a lyric that is so appropriate 40 years later, more so than ever. And equally with all of the suppression and repression that's going on in the world today — whether it's freedom of speech or people invading other people's countries — there's the title track, "Screaming For Vengeance." I feel like I'm not making statements, but obviously I am. It seems like a good conduit for the music. The feeling about writing lyrics that have more to them than just tits and ass has always been a thrill for me. I've always enjoyed marrying up the words to these brilliant instrumentational sounds. I just listen to the start of "Riding On The Wind," for example, and the way that begins with very dramatic percussive work. Equally, the time signatures in the title track are really unusual. So I'm stimulated lyrically by the music, or the way the music is pushing me. To me, "Bloodstone" always sounded like it was about nuclear war even though it didn't say it overtly. ROB HALFORD: I suppose there is that possibility, and again, unless it's written in stone a lot of our lyrics can be interpreted in the way that you want to interpret them. But there's no doubt that "The Hellion/Electric Eye" and "Screaming For Vengeance" are so potent in their messages. "Screaming" still has my favorite lyric of yours: "Everyone who makes it to the great escape, leaves a thousand more who suffer in their wake." ROB HALFORD: [Chuckles] Where do these things come from? You're a writer. It’s just stream of conscious thought, you know? I rarely go back and look at stuff. Because I do it and then I let it go, and then I'm excited about the next opportunity. But I'm proud of the lyrics on that album. Combined with all the booze and drugs and partying, it's an absolute miracle that I was able to pick up the pencil to start, in a haze of being partying all night. That's my job as a lyricist — to engage you and take us on these journeys together. This album was really cinematic, and Tom, you later took that approach on Defenders Of The Faith, Turbo and Ram It Down. You married the sound design to the song, so when you think of the song you think of certain sound effects. Were you conscious of what you were doing? TOM ALLOM: That was very deliberate actually. I've always liked sound effects, and I was drawn to them from the moment I started producing as opposed to just engineering. And the good thing about working with Priest is that there were no limits. There were no constraints. If you had an idea to do something that made it more interesting or heavier or whatever, then do it. There's no such thing as too big, there's no such thing as too loud. They’ve always been fun to work with. IAN HILL: Tom was one of the first to start using, shall I say, unique sounds. Up until then, you’d get the BBC recording of sound effects. A police car or railway engine. Tom said, "This is no good." So we started to invent our own, especially on British Steel, [using] trays of cutlery, golf clubs and milk bottles. And that continues today.

Rob's vocals change during "Electric Eye" — he’s portraying a sentient spy satellite or camera. It starts off with this cold human voice in the verse, and by the time we get to the chorus he has this maniacal electronic quality. TOM ALLOM: That was very deliberate. I remember there were three different sections to each verse and chorus. I wanted to treat each one slightly differently. Because it is about an electric eye, I used a harmonized version of a voice in with it…but heavily harmonized. Sort of pitched a third down, mixed in a bit. I heard that "You’ve Got Another Thing Coming" was assembled rather quickly and was possibly the last song recorded? TOM ALLOM: They had this idea with the riff and everything, which I think Glenn mostly came up with. "Let's try and run it through" and I was in the process [of mixing]. It wasn't the last song [to be done] because I was checking out the drum sound. I had the drums all miked up ready to go, and they wanted to run through the track. So they set the guitars and the bass up in front of the drums and they ran it through without headphones. The guitars were turned down with the overdrive turned on quite high for the crunch. I recorded this run through, and I said, "Well, you're not gonna get a better take on that." And they wanted to redo all the guitars and do the usual stuff and have the big ambient side on the guitars. I think I let Glenn overdub one other rhythm guitar a little. I remember it as clear as daylight. They might remember it differently. Then Rob went through two or three lyric changes and melody changes. I have to say, I’m not always right, but I bloody well was on that occasion. ROB HALFORD: It was a cool track, but we had no idea that it was going to blow the doors off of rock 'n' roll radio in America. Priest previously had dueling guitars and big guitar harmonies in the ‘70s, but this was the first album that they noted who did what solo in the liner notes. And Glenn and K.K.’s signature interplay really gelled here. TOM ALLOM: I felt like it was great rivalry between them to outdo each other. They both were trying to play things that they couldn't play, and they went on working on them until they could. It was that rivalry that made the guitars so bloody brilliant. I can particularly remember Glenn starting to come up with a solo and he was struggling with it. He would work on it for days, if necessary, until he could play it. Obviously, we were able to punch in mistakes and all that, but these were the analog years. By the time they perfected it, they would go out and play that track live, no trouble at all. That was very good to see. There's just something about that interplay that was unique. Sometimes their styles would meld together and mirror each other a bit. TOM ALLOM: When they were both playing rhythm guitar on a track and they were essentially playing the same thing, because their styles were different it made the sound really big. The intonation was different from each of them, and that difference made it bigger than if one of them was playing the part and then double tracking it. They each created a different vibe off their instrument. Ian, "Pain and Pleasure" feels more like your '70s bass work with less of the '80s chug that came later. The bass is sparing in parts and even the simpler stuff during the solo break stands out. IAN HILL: Yeah, there are chords in there as well which doesn’t happen very often, even today. And that's fine. Listen to Weather Report and [bassist] Jaco Pastorius; he wouldn't play anything that didn't need it. But when he came in and did that part, it made all that much more of an impression, much more of an impact. And "Pain and Pleasure" is one of those songs. As far as drummers, the late Dave Holland had a more basic approach than Les Binks or Scott Travis who can handle the double kicks. But on this album, a lot of his drum fills are very specific and hard hitting. He made it count. It felt like his playing was heavier on this record too. IAN HILL: I was just gonna say that what Dave brought to the band was power. Les still is a great drummer, but you can tell by the way he plays he doesn’t hit them [as hard]. Dave came along and started beating the hell out of the skins, and that's what he brought to the band was that power. Obviously, the bass fitted together with that. He wasn't capable, God bless him, of doing the sort of stuff that Les and Scott are capable of. He just wasn't that kind of player. But in all other respects, he was a very good drummer. GLENN TIPTON: Dave was a good drummer. He could get a good sound. With the exception of the very fast numbers, he was good at getting the appropriate sounds where needed. He never did too much and never too little.

Screaming was the second album that the group recorded in Ibiza, along with the previous Point Of Entry and subsequent Defenders Of The Faith. You guys were this dark, gritty band from Birmingham and here you were having fun in the sun. Why did that work for you? IAN HILL: Multiple distractions [laughs]. It fitted perfectly with Tom Allom's style, the laid back, take your time over it, patience with it — all of that. If you were in the studio, and you'd been at something all day, there's no point in continuing to try and do it. Go off and play a round of golf, go swim in the pools, and then come back to it. You'll come back with a different attitude. It was perfect for Tom and for ourselves really. You've got to be in the right frame of mind. Ibiza is one of those places….Around the edges, it's very commercialized, but you get to the interior of the island, it's like stepping back 200 years, you know? He just gave us that little bit of leeway. A little bit of leisure, if you like. It put us in a great frame of mind. GLENN TIPTON: It worked because we never record in the metropolis [for any album]. We can write anywhere. It felt relaxed there. We were left alone so we just got on with the album, and that brought us back again. ROB HALFORD: There were a number of things that took us there. But it's magical. We still have this beautiful relationship with everything Spanish. It's very much like a Shangri-La, you know? For artistic purposes, it can be just a fantastic place to generate ideas, whether you're a musician or a painter, or whatever it might be. For creative people, there's just something magical about the island. TOM ALLOM: We behaved ourselves in the studio. Pretty much. [Laughs] Ibiza has always been a party island. Orlando wasn't a party place. You recorded in Ibiza and then mixed in Florida, correct? TOM ALLOM: We did that album in two halves. We did the first half in Ibiza. Then there was a management split and a lot of angst going on on the management front. We actually didn't reconnect for about three months and we finished off tracking the album at Bee Jay Studios in Orlando. And then we mixed it all in Bayshore Studio in Miami, which was where I was living by that time. And I liked the studio. We mixed it down there. So we recorded it in two different places, in two different eras almost. When I listen to it, I still can't quite remember which tracks were recorded in Ibiza and which were recorded in Florida. We left Ibiza not quite knowing when we were going to reconvene. It was a bit of a strange time. I just moved to Florida shortly before I went back to London. My mother died. Their managers split up. Then we reconvened in Florida. It's actually extraordinary that it turned out as well as it did really because it was a bit fragmented. Tom came from a totally different social background than you guys did. What is it about him that you worked with him for a decade? He wasn't a working class guy from the Midlands, he was a little more "posh." ROB HALFORD: He’s just a beautiful guy. He's a wizard in the control room. He knows what he's talking about. He gave us and still gives us confidence when we work together. We will listen to what he has to say, and he was always full of great ideas. He was an accomplished musician himself as far as being able to play the piano and pick up the notes. All of the great things that producers should be able to do. IAN HILL: He's got a great feel for music, Tom. He's probably the best in the business. Tom is a beautiful man at heart, he really is. Although we come from different ends of the social spectrum, we did gel with him pretty quickly. The first time we met him [in 1979], we were all thinking who the hell is this? He was this very plummy-voiced, obviously upper middle class lad who didn’t know anything about heavy metal. About an hour later in the pub, we've had a few drinks and were getting on like a bonfire. And it went from there. The first thing he did was mixed the Unleashed In The East live album. He did a tremendous job on that, and then we carried on from there [for nearly a decade]. GLENN TIPTON: When we first met him it gelled straight away. The formula worked instantly. His talent shone through. When we've worked on box sets [and other releases] since I'm amazed at how much Tom did do for us. TOM ALLOM: I'll tell you, I went to a posh school, a private school. And then somehow I got a place at university. I wasn't that academic. But I ended up at the University of St. Andrews except it wasn't in St. Andrews. I went for engineering, and the engineering faculty was in Dundee, Scotland. And Dundee, Scotland is and was a very rough town, really rough. I lived there for three years. Then I got a job in a recording studio when I finished university proper. I don't think I could’ve done that job if I had come straight from school. I had learned some rough edges, and I was confident [with Priest] because I could think, "Okay, you guys are from Birmingham, but I have lived three years in Dundee which makes Birmingham look like bloody Bond Street in London." And it didn’t bother me that they thought I was posh. By the time we'd finished doing the Unleashed album [in 1979], we were getting along really well. Rob liked working with me, and I think they all did really. That's why they asked me to do British Steel. And by then they got over the fact that I was posh. Do you remember the inspiration for Doug Johnson’s striking cover image of The Hellion? Did you guys have a lot of input into it? ROB HALFORD: Yeah, I said to Doug, "We have this song called 'Screaming For Vengeance.'" Just in my mind, I didn't know what it was. Because I was talking to an American guy and I was thinking about America, I was thinking about the national bird, the bald eagle. And I said, "I just have this vision in my mind of this screaming eagle that’s coming down to attack. It's full of vengeance. I don't know what it wants to avenge, but it’s in the mood for some mayhem and vengeance and all of those other emotions." That was all he needed.