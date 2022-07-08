Photo: dangerous_disco
The Rise Of Underground House: How Artists Like Fisher & Acraze Have Taken Tech House, Other Electronic Genres From Indie To EDC
From Drake and Billie Eilish to Beyoncé, major pop acts are using house music influences and producers in their hits. This current trend is bringing the sounds of the underground — including tech house — to mainstream audiences.
When Claude VonStroke first heard "Bad Guy," the GRAMMY-winning single by Billie Eilish, his initial thought was, Billie Eilish made a house track. And if anyone knows house tracks, it’s the long-time producer and DJ.
The beat in "Bad Guy" consists of a four-on-the-floor kick drum and offbeat high-hats. The tempo is 135 — which is a bit fast, but still well within the range of house music — and the bassline plays a prominent role. Remove Eilish’s vocals and the trap break at the end, and the song would fit very well in the catalog for VonStroke's label Dirtybird Records.
Over the past 17 years, VonStroke (real name Barclay Crenshaw) has released over 250 house albums, singles and EPs on Dirtybird. Practically all of those releases share the same basic foundation as "Bad Guy," yet Crenshaw’s productions have never reached the elevated status of the Eilish hit.
However, that's not Crenshaw’s goal. He would rather keep house music in grimy, underground clubs and off TikTok; in same the environments where Black and gay people found the freedom to express themselves when they were creating dance music culture decades ago.
But the times are changing: house music is on the way to Eilish’s status.
While house-centric artists like Calvin Harris have reached pop culture heights before, they were unable to carry the entire genre with them. But in this current rise in popularity, house music is not just a pop trend — it’s a community affair, just as it was in the pure underground era. That community is now large enough to raise house music to the mainstream without sacrificing its values, including uniting people on the dancefloor as equals.
Crenshaw arguably helped launch house music into the mainstream in 2017, when Dirtybird released the two debut works from the Australian artist FISHER. A single "Ya Kidding," and the now classic track, "Stop it"(from his EP, Oi Oi) contain groovy yet heavy basslines, affected spoken word hooks, and foghorn-driven drops — elements of a style that is generally referred to as "tech house."
Unlike the disco-tinge of pure house music and subtler styled deep house, the raw, bass-driven sound of tech house has been fueling the appetite of the dance music community — who have only become more ravenous for events post-lockdown. The subgenre cracked the barrier between underground and mainstream, and made 2022's Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas the biggest yet, with 166,000 people attending the festival each day.
Yet Dirtybird's FISHER releases were the first swings of the hammer: "Stop It" went from No. 50 on Beatport's Overall Top 100 chart to the No. 1 position within a week of release. The track then stood in the top two positions until January 2018 and remained on the chart until February 2019. The track’s spoken hook, "Moving up and down, side to side, like a rollercoaster," became the house version of "With my mind on my money and my money on my mind," the infamous hook in Snoop Dogg’s G-funk classic "Gin & Juice."
"Those tracks changed the industry," says Crenshaw over Zoom from his home studio in Los Angeles. "I’m glad to have been able to bring that out to the universe. It’s an A&R thing. We figured out what was going to work on the dance floor for the next three years."
Tech house producers have enjoyed persistent and immense success in the more than five years since FISHER's debut: UK house artist James Hype’s 2022 single "Ferrari" was signed to Universal; tech house ascendant John Summit is running his own label and party series, Off The Grid; Black Book Records boss Chris Lake is sold out multiple nights of curated events at the massive New York venue, Brooklyn Mirage.
These artists are finding success while rejecting the pop music influence that engulfed the EDM boom of the 2010s. In this period, EDM figures like Avicci and Calvin Harris experienced massive popularity for their sensationalized synths and newfound big room sound, quickly signing to major labels and featuring on tracks by major artists such as Rihanna.
However, FISHER proved that underground house music can reach that level of success without pop influence. His 2018 single, "Losing It" — which has no vocal feature and was released on his own label, Catch & Release — was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 61st GRAMMY Awards. The track also earned platinum certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.
"[Tech house] is…doing the kind of numbers that we saw with EDM, but the sensibilities are slightly different. There’s something innately a little bit more underground-leaning than what happened with EDM," says house music producer and DJ Anna Lunoe, who hosts danceXL on Apple Music. "I think what we saw with EDM is that it imploded on itself because it was like 'Oh great. Let’s go completely pop.'"
From her home in Sydney, Australia, Lunoe continues: "You’re seeing guys like Chris Lake that are completely independent. That own all their records. All their masters. [Lake] always talks about how he doesn’t actually release that much music," Lunoe says. "It’s very much an ethos, it's a scene, and it’s a community that he’s really nourished."
That community was 80,000 strong during Chris Lake’s set at EDC Las Vegas 2022. For many of those same fans it’s not about following the latest radio bangers; it’s about being a part of something bigger than themselves. That same spirit has existed since the genesis of house music.
"It’s always been a gathering of family, of people," says DJ Minx, real name Jennifer Witcher, from her hometown of Detroit. "The family that you can create just by playing the music for people."
Witcher has been actively DJing and producing house and techno music in Detroit — one of dance music’s founding cities — since the ‘80s, but she has seen a stark resurgence in her own career in the past "five or six years," as she says, which happens to be right around the time Dirtybird debuted FISHER.
One positive result of that resurgence came at the most recent edition of Movement Electronic Music Festival, held in Detroit over Memorial Day Weekend.
Witcher has played numerous editions of Movement since it launched in 2006 and in 2022 she hosted her own stage for the first time, an experience she simply described as "ridiculous." She also had her first official release on Planet E, the label run by fellow Detroit legend Carl Craig, which just celebrated 30 years.
The house community has supported Witcher as both an artist and a human being, which was fully apparent after she came out as gay in June of 2021.
"When I came out I was so worried. I thought I was going to lose everything. Everybody’s going to be done with me, but things for me kind of quadrupled," Witcher says. "So I think that in order for it to continue to grow the way it is growing we need to keep doing what we’re doing. Stop hiding and be out there and let it be known that we are definitely here."
Artists like Kaleena Zanders are finding great success in house music, showing that women and queer artists are present and driving the tech house scene.
"Even more Black people are starting to get into tech house which is really important. I love that Black people are being returned to their own movement," Zanders tells GRAMMY from Los Angeles. "It’s nice because you have people like Duckwrth doing that. I’m very happy with the place that it’s at right now."
Zanders is another Black, queer, female artist in the dance space. She made a name for herself as a vocal artist singing on numerous house tracks, and now has more than 20 million Spotify streams. As a DJ, Zanders has played sets at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas and Governor’s Ball.
But being a vocalist first and knowing the power of connection vocals have with an audience, Zanders sees the opportunity to ride the house music wave to true pop stardom…just like Billie Eilish.
"I definitely want to be a huge pop star or dance star. Whatever that means. Basically just celebrity vibes," Zanders says.
One pure house artist who is surely on his way to celebrity vibes is Acraze, real name Charlie Dunker. His track, "Do It To It," — which samples the 2006 single of the same name from the R&B group Cherish — is set to be as big as any record from Eilish, without any sort of pop influence.
After being released in August 2021, "Do It To It," hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs. At the time of writing, "Do It To It," has over 433 million streams on Spotify, 3.3 million videos on TikTok, and 7 million Shazams. It’s even been in a Pepsi commercial.
With numbers like that, major labels were sure to take notice (Acraze recently signed a deal with Capitol Records). A&Rs could put Dunker in the same position as Calvin Harris, throwing an illustrious pop singer on a feature to guarantee worldwide attention.
But no matter what may happen in the future, producers from the underground era like Crenshaw consider this mainstream success a good thing. "Because some [house music] is seeping into mainstream culture it’s helping everyone. All boats rise with the tide," he says
Beyoncé and Drake are helping to raise the tide as well. Beyoncé’s latest single, "BREAK MY SOUL" borrows from house music in a similar manner to "Bad Guy," and Drake tapped four producers from the house and techno realm on his recently released album, Honestly, Nevermind.
Nine of the tracks on Honestly, Nevermind were produced by Keinemusik bosses &ME and Rampa, the 2022 GRAMMY winner Black Coffee, and Gordo, the recently rebranded house project from the open format electronic artist Carnage. Together these four producers imbue Drake’s voice with various subgenres like piano house and melodic techno.
"Bad Guy," by Billie Eilish was her own take on pop music with house as a foundation. Honestly, Nevermind shows Drake adapting his style to that of the underground — or at least what used to be underground. Soon his millions of fans will be a part of the community surrounding this music, and there’s no telling where the sound will go from there.
