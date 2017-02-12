Doja Cat
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
16
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Doja Cat News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Doja Cat
Nominations
Record Of The Year
Woman
Best Pop Solo Performance
Woman
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best Rap Performance
Vegas
Best Music Video
Woman
