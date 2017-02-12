searchsearch
Doja Cat

Artist

Doja Cat

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

16

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Like You (A Happier Song)

View All Nominations For This Artist

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Doja Cat News

View All News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Doja Cat

Nominations

Record Of The Year

Woman

Best Pop Solo Performance

Woman

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best Rap Performance

Vegas

Best Music Video

Woman

More from the 65th Awards

Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events