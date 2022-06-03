10 Things We Learned At "An Evening With LeAnn Rimes" At The GRAMMY Museum

During the first week of the GRAMMY Museum’s The Power of Women In Country Music exhibition, LeAnn Rimes stopped by the Clive Davis Theater for a special public program. Held May 31, "An Evening With LeAnn Rimes" was moderated by Marissa R. Moss, the author of the recently published book, Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be. Rimes — who still retains the title of youngest recipient of a GRAMMY Award — is celebrating a quarter-century of making music with her "The story…so far tour," which continues through September. This fall, Rimes will release her 18th studio album, god’s work. The singer is also a spokesperson for mental health and wellbeing, most consistently through her "Wholly Human" podcast and her blog, Soul of Everle. As with her stage shows, Rimes stepped on the stage and immediately sat at the grand piano for a stripped-down version of "Remnants." The evening continued with conversation between Rimes and Moss, as well as select songs from Rimes’ rich discography; Rimes switched effortlessly between cracking jokes and hitting high notes. Whether she was talking or singing, Rimes remained vulnerable and open, answering both Moss’ and the audience’s questions honestly — even taking an impromptu request for her rendition of the Righteous Brothers’ "Unchained Melody," a cappella. More than a few tears were shed by Rimes and attendees alike. Here's what we learned in between this outpouring of emotion. Rimes Relates To A Line From Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Rimes paraphrased a line from Elvis that states: Things we are too afraid to say, you find in our music. She explained that great songwriting is a craft, but also comes from the heart. As a young person, Rimes expressed her range of emotion through music. Rimes' openness to the heart-driven aspect of her craft helps her fans feel the difficult emotions they may otherwise try to avoid. Celebrities Can Now Be Human — And Rimes Is Embracing It Being a difficult celebrity is considered a compliment these days, Rimes observed. Where she was once afraid of showing her humanity, Rimes no longer worries about it. This is particularly true of emotions such as rage, which Rimes lets loose on god’s work. Experience Has Influenced Rimes' Performance Rimes has hits that she doesn’t perform because she doesn’t like them, and/or relate to their original sentiment anymore. She has learned to grow and live with the catalog songs she does perform, changing the arrangements and tone on certain songs — including her biggest hit, "How Do I Live."

LeAnn Rimes and author Marissa R. Moss | Photo: Courtesy of the Recording Academy™️/Photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2022 Women In Country Music Must Be Extraordinary Moss observed that men in country music gain success for being similar, while the women in the genre have to be extraordinary — from their sound to their look. The latter is is reflected in the many outfits on display at The Power of Women In Country Music exhibition. In contrast to the elaborate fashion choices of the other women in the exhibition, Rimes’ outfit on display — a simple, strappy shift dress — is noticeably understated. The singer acknowledged that she has always been drawn to simplicity, even when she thought she had to be, or look, otherwise. Rimes’ Songwriting Process Involves A Large Whiteboard In response to a question from the audience about her songwriting process, Rimes said she kept ideas and titles and words in the Notes app on her phone. She and longtime collaborator Darrell Brown write words from the app on a whiteboard and see what jumps out. Most of the time, the pair know what the song is about and the melody will come. Rimes admitted that it was probably more of a methodical process than what she was explaining, but that it didn’t feel that way. The Words On God's Work Are Intentionally Written Lowercase Rimes not capitalizing the word "god" in an Instagram post created quite a storm on the platform and in the media. As a result, she intentionally made all the wording on her upcoming album lowercase in order to really start a conversation. Rimes Has a New Tattoo In Connection With One Of The Songs On God’s Work "The wild," one of the songs from God’s Work which features Sheila E. on drums as well as Mickey Guyton is commemorated in a "kiss the wild" tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone. Rimes admitted that she cries every time she performs the song, and that she has to get through the crying to eventually become numb.