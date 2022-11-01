Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images
Remembering Takeoff: Why The Unassuming Rapper Was Foundational To Migos
Takeoff may not have been as extroverted as Quavo, or as hyper-ambitious as Offset. But there's a very good reason Offset declared "Takeoff got some strong s—. He's just powerful."
There's a meme going around about Takeoff — one third of the dominating hip-hop group Migos — that captures his distinct energy.
Back in 2018, the trio tooled around L.A. with the jocular James Corden, for a "Carpool Karaoke" segment. As the bejeweled relatives rapped along with their most famous hits, Quavo hammed it up while riding shotgun; Offset bolstered him in the backseat.
During the bit, Takeoff played the subdued wingman — less animated than either his uncle or cousin. And one particularly dry expression he flashed at Corden took off online. (Not for nothing did it attract the caption "When your driver miss your exit and you're tryna figure out if you're getting kidnapped.")
Quiet, discerning, yet ready to leap into action: all these traits defined his role in the Migos and earned him his ascendant nickname.
Sadly, the MC born Kirshnik Khari Ball passed away in the early hours after Halloween night, a victim of gun violence at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, where he and Quavo were playing dice. A representative confirmed the sad news to AP; he was 28. (Two other people were injured; Quavo was unharmed.)
The tributes rolled in expeditiously, including from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr.
"It's a sad day for our music community. With Migos, Takeoff created a signature sound that broke boundaries and rapidly influenced the musical landscape," he stated. "We're so lucky to have witnessed his artistry and the significant contributions he made to our industry in his 28 years. We send our condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time."
As Twitch streamer Adin Ross tweeted, "Rest in peace to Takeoff, I just spoke to him too. I'm in shock right now, I can't believe it. I pray to god it's fake. This s— just ain't fair bro wtf." Elliott Wilson, the chief content officer at Tidal, tweeted a photo of himself with Takeoff: "This makes no sense. I'm heartbroken."
And Houston mayor Sylvester Turner went deeper: "Young men of color are killing themselves. They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead… This cannot be our future when our young are dying young."
this makes no sense. i’m heartbroken. @1YoungTakeoff gone at 28 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yEr7S53vmM— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 1, 2022
A Rolling Stone cover story from 2018 is instructive as to the personalities of the three Migos. In the feature, the trio — who were raised by Quavo's mother in one three-bedroom house — revel in their newfound opulence, devise outsized business plans, and demonstrate their creative interplay.
Therein, Takeoff is described as something of a detached observer, rolling blunts and saying little. But he turns around when the topics of Tupac and Biggie come up; suddenly, he's extrapolating on and theorizing about their demises at a mile a minute.
"He is outspoken with the people he f— with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else," Offset says in the piece. "He analyze a lot, that's why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong s—. He's just powerful."
Takeoff may have perished young, but his legacy with the Migos is mighty. The three blew up in 2013 with "Versace" and kept on growing; their biggest hit came in 2016 with the No. 1 smash "Bad and Boujee." To date, they've been nominated for two GRAMMYs; their most recent release was 2021's Culture III. But at the time of Takeoff's death, the three were at something of a crossroads.
Just weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released a co-created LP, Only Built for Infinity Links. While the group never formally split, the album pointed to a potential future where they would have continued as a duo.
"We stand on loyalty. And sometimes that s— ain't displayed," Quavo said at the time. "Right now we gon' be the duo 'til time tell." Added Takeoff: "We don't know all the answers. God know. We pray a lot so only time will tell. Ain't nothing got to change."
GRAMMY.com caught up with Migos less than a year before Takeoff's passing, for its Up Close & Personal video interview series. It's almost surreal to hear Takeoff talk, however offhandedly, about the legacies of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD — both who appeared on Culture III. "It's unfortunate that they ain't here," Takeoff said, "but their legacies will live on."
That Takeoff himself had to be ripped from the world so soon after speaks to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence — especially in the hip-hop community. As an eye-opening Vulture piece in 2019 headlined "We're Losing Another Rap Generation Right Before Our Eyes" pointed out, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Peep, XXXTentacion, and numberless other visionaries are gone as a result of shootings, drug problems, or other causes; it's an eerie reminder of the 10-year period from 1996 to 2006 that saw the loss of Biggie, 2Pac, Eazy-E, and several more rap stars.
It's impossible to predict how Takeoff would have evolved and flourished from here. But the rap game has been unquestionably enriched by his presence, talents, and brotherhood with the other two Migos.
Because of those things and more, Kirshnik Ball was able to take off — and the world watched in amazement.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for the Recording Academy
How Hip-Hop Took Over The 2023 GRAMMYs, From The Golden Anniversary To 'God Did'
It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, but the 2023 GRAMMYs celebrations didn't stop at the epic, MC-saturated blowout. Here are five ways the genre took over Music's Biggest Night.
The 2023 GRAMMYs' ambitious, world-beating tribute to hip-hop's 50th anniversary is getting a lot of ink — for a very good reason.
Featuring an ensemble ranging from progenitors like Grandmaster Flash and Run-DMC, to legends such as Too Short and Missy Elliott, and modern-day practitioners like Lil Baby, GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert, the tribute segment was stunning not only on a logistical level, but on conceptual, emotional and historical planes.
But the Recording Academy's tribute to this landmark in time wasn't siphoned off to that 15-minute segment — not even close. In fact, the entirety of Music's Biggest Night radiated with the courageous, intrepid, forward-thinking spirit of hip-hop.
The tribute performance was just one of many nods to rap during GRAMMY week. Days before, Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre were honored by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective in a ceremony that contained performances by Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Ciara. And the pre-GRAMMY gala featured a performance from Weezy, Latto and Lil Baby.
At Music’s Biggest Night, the hip-hop love roared fully to life. Here are five ways hip-hop took over the 2023 GRAMMYs, a foreshadowing of an entire year in celebration of the epochal artform — with the extended hip-hop tribute as a springboard.
GloRilla performing at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Photo: Getty Images for the Recording Academy
A Global Hip-Hop Rager For The Ages
Until Music's Biggest Night, to fit hip-hop's evolution and essence into 15 minutes would seem logistically untenable. But the Academy did the impossible.
The Questlove-curated set moved lightning-quick from '70s and '80s pioneers, to 2000s radio dominators like Nelly, all the way to the current era.
Like with the last Super Bowl's ensemble cast of rap greats, the result was emotionally walloping, historically edifying and visually spectacular.
Most importantly, the music was exceptional — a tip of the hat to a precious form of American expression. To anyone who still subscribes to some form of stigma — you don't know what you're missing.
The Rap Categories Contained Serious Jewels
Let's take a step back, though, and examine the 2023 GRAMMYs' hip-hop nominees and winners themselves.
Kendrick Lamar was well-represented in both the General and Rap fields, and commensurately for Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers and Lamar's non-album single "The Heart Pt. 5."
For the former, Lamar won Best Rap Album; for the latter, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. With the success of "The Heart Pt. 5," he is now the most-awarded artist in the latter category.
Together, these offerings comprise something of a creative and emotional watershed for Lamar. As for Pusha T, It's Almost Dry — nominated for Best Rap Album — contained some of his most crystal-sharp coke raps to date.
Plus, the sheer range of guests on DJ Khaled's GOD DID — nominated for Best Rap Album — could be the ultimate testament to his indomitable spirit, curatorial acumen and infectious sense of largesse.
This also applies to fellow nominees from Future, who won Best Melodic Rap Performance for "WAIT FOR U," to Jack Harlow, who was nominated liberally throughout the Rap field.
Given the level of craft throughout, hip-hop isn't just ripe to be celebrated for its past, but for its boundless future.
Dr. Dre Was Presented With A Global Impact Award
At the 2023 GRAMMYs, seven-time GRAMMY winner Dr. Dre was the recipient of the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his multitude of achievements through his innovative, multi-decade career.
Dr. Dre was presented the award after a plethora of televised bona fides, and offered his thanks to the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective for the prestigious honor in light of the Recording Academy's celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
A tribute to Takeoff during the 2023 GRAMMYs. Photo: Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Quavo Performed A Moving Tribute To The Late Takeoff
There's a bittersweetness to celebrating hip-hop on a global scale in 2023, as so many of its best and brightest have died far too young in recent years.
Among these tragedies was the senseless death of Takeoff, one-third of the family-bound rap trio Migos, along with Offset and Quavo.
Read More: Remembering Takeoff: Why The Unassuming Rapper Was Foundational To Migos
As part of the In Memoriam segment, backed by worship ensemble Maverick City Music, Quavo honored his late nephew with a soul-searing version of "Without You."
"Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried," he rapped before an empty microphone stand, poignantly hung with Takeoff's chain. "Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."
John Legend, Fridayy, and DJ Khaled performing at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DJ Khaled & Company Closed The Curtain With "GOD DID"
At the end of the ceremony, DJ Khaled brought out collaborators Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and Rick Ross for a rendition of GOD DID's title track, which was nominated for Song Of The Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
Seated horizontally in an opulent, Last Supper-esque tableau, the stars sang their hooks while bathed in purple light, closing out the 2023 GRAMMYs with laconic flair.
It was a fitting conclusion to Music's Biggest Night, one that placed hip-hop where it belongs: on the top shelf.
2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See The Complete Winners & Nominees List
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Watch The 2023 GRAMMYs Star-Studded Tribute To Lost Legends Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Takeoff | 2023 GRAMMYs
The moving GRAMMY Awards segment featured friends, family and bandmates honoring their departed loved ones in song — including tributes from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt.
A moving 2023 GRAMMYs segment featured friends, family and bandmates honoring their departed loved ones in song — including tributes from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt.
The GRAMMY Awards' annual tribute to music industry icons who passed in the preceding year is always a bittersweet highlight of the ceremony — and this year's moving edition was certainly no exception.
In addition to honoring the many artists, producers, executives, and more who we lost, three legendary musicians received individual recognition from their close friends, collaborators, and loved ones.
A longtime admirer of Loretta Lynn, Kacey Musgraves became friends with the late country legend after opening for Lynn's 2012 tour — and thus was the perfect person to honor the four-time GRAMMY-winner.
Surrounded by a spray of red flowers and wearing a red dress that would've suited the Songwriter Hall of Fame honoree, Musgraves delivered a sterling rendition of Lynn's autobiographical "Coal Miner's Daughter."
With each strum of her guitar — with Lynn’s name inlaid on the neck in enamel — Musgraves brought more of her hero's trademark warmth and country legacy into fuller bloom, the names and images of other lost legends materializing behind her.
The rap world was stunned when it lost Migos member Takeoff in a tragic shooting in November, and his uncle and bandmate Quavo paid tribute with the elegiac "Without You." The rapper's soulful delivery was rounded out by the rich harmonies of gospel group Maverick City Music, the pain evident in his face as he sat next to an empty stool, his nephew’s chain hanging from a tragically unused mic stand.
As the song concluded, Quavo rose, holding that chain up to the heavens, his hope to see Takeoff again ringing out.
While clips of heroes like Jeff Beck and David Crosby surely brought tears to many an eye, the heartfelt tributes were rounded out by the trio of Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood. Together, they honored Christine McVie with a poignant rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird."
While Fleetwood stood with a resonant hand drum, Crow took to the piano with Raitt seated at her side. "And the songbirds are singing/ Like they know the score," they sang: "And I love you, I love you, I love you/ Like never before."
The crystalline performance immaculately suited the songwriter's immense spirit and unparalleled writing, with Fleetwood’s somber hand drum lending a beautiful final note.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Head to live.GRAMMY.com all year long to watch all the GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet livestream special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, and even more exclusive, never-before-seen content from the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photos: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images; Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/WireImage
Press Play On GRAMMY U Mixtape: New Year, It’s Poppin'! Monthly Member Playlist
The GRAMMY U Mixtape is a monthly, genre-spanning playlist to quench your thirst for new tunes, all from student members. GRAMMY U celebrates new beginnings with fresh pop tunes that will kickstart 2023.
Did you know that among all of the students in GRAMMY U, songwriting and performance is one of the most sought after fields of study? We want to create a space to hear what these students are creating today!
The GRAMMY U Mixtape, now available for your listening pleasure, highlights the creations and fresh ideas that students are bringing to this industry directly on the Recording Academy's Spotify and Apple Music pages. Our goal is to celebrate GRAMMY U members, as well as the time and effort they put into making original music — from the songwriting process to the final production of the track.
Each month, we accept submissions and feature 20 to 25 songs that match that month’s theme. This month we're ringing in 2023 with our New Year, It's Poppin'! playlist, which features fresh pop songs that bring new year, new you vibes. Showcasing talented members from our various chapters, we felt these songs represented the positivity and hopefulness that GRAMMY U members embody as they tackle this upcoming year of exciting possibilities.
So, what’s stopping you? Press play on GRAMMY U’s Mixtape and listen now on Spotify below and Apple Music.
Want to be featured on the next playlist? Submit your songs today! We are currently accepting submissions for songs of all genres for consideration for our February playlist. Whether you write pop, rock, hip hop, jazz, or classical, we want to hear from you. Music must be written and/or produced by the student member (an original song) and you must be able to submit a Spotify and/or Apple Music link to the song. Students must be a GRAMMY U member to submit.
About GRAMMY U:
GRAMMY U is a program that connects college students with the industry's brightest and most talented minds and provides those aspiring professionals with the tools and opportunities necessary to start a career in music.
Throughout each semester, events and special programs touch on all facets of the industry, including the business, technology, and the creative process.
As part of the Recording Academy's mission to ensure the recorded arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, GRAMMY U establishes the necessary foundation for music’s next generation to flourish.
Not a member, but want to submit to our playlist? Apply for GRAMMY U Membership here.