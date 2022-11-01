Remembering Takeoff: Why The Unassuming Rapper Was Foundational To Migos

There's a meme going around about Takeoff — one third of the dominating hip-hop group Migos — that captures his distinct energy. Back in 2018, the trio tooled around L.A. with the jocular James Corden, for a "Carpool Karaoke" segment. As the bejeweled relatives rapped along with their most famous hits, Quavo hammed it up while riding shotgun; Offset bolstered him in the backseat. During the bit, Takeoff played the subdued wingman — less animated than either his uncle or cousin. And one particularly dry expression he flashed at Corden took off online. (Not for nothing did it attract the caption "When your driver miss your exit and you're tryna figure out if you're getting kidnapped.") Quiet, discerning, yet ready to leap into action: all these traits defined his role in the Migos and earned him his ascendant nickname.

Sadly, the MC born Kirshnik Khari Ball passed away in the early hours after Halloween night, a victim of gun violence at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, where he and Quavo were playing dice. A representative confirmed the sad news to AP; he was 28. (Two other people were injured; Quavo was unharmed.) The tributes rolled in expeditiously, including from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. "It's a sad day for our music community. With Migos, Takeoff created a signature sound that broke boundaries and rapidly influenced the musical landscape," he stated. "We're so lucky to have witnessed his artistry and the significant contributions he made to our industry in his 28 years. We send our condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time." As Twitch streamer Adin Ross tweeted, "Rest in peace to Takeoff, I just spoke to him too. I'm in shock right now, I can't believe it. I pray to god it's fake. This s— just ain't fair bro wtf." Elliott Wilson, the chief content officer at Tidal, tweeted a photo of himself with Takeoff: "This makes no sense. I'm heartbroken." And Houston mayor Sylvester Turner went deeper: "Young men of color are killing themselves. They are pulling their guns and shooting and just like that someone(s) is dead… This cannot be our future when our young are dying young."

this makes no sense. i’m heartbroken. @1YoungTakeoff gone at 28 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yEr7S53vmM — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) November 1, 2022 A Rolling Stone cover story from 2018 is instructive as to the personalities of the three Migos. In the feature, the trio — who were raised by Quavo's mother in one three-bedroom house — revel in their newfound opulence, devise outsized business plans, and demonstrate their creative interplay. Therein, Takeoff is described as something of a detached observer, rolling blunts and saying little. But he turns around when the topics of Tupac and Biggie come up; suddenly, he's extrapolating on and theorizing about their demises at a mile a minute. "He is outspoken with the people he f— with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else," Offset says in the piece. "He analyze a lot, that's why I think his raps be so strong. Takeoff got some strong s—. He's just powerful." Takeoff may have perished young, but his legacy with the Migos is mighty. The three blew up in 2013 with "Versace" and kept on growing; their biggest hit came in 2016 with the No. 1 smash "Bad and Boujee." To date, they've been nominated for two GRAMMYs; their most recent release was 2021's Culture III. But at the time of Takeoff's death, the three were at something of a crossroads. Just weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released a co-created LP, Only Built for Infinity Links. While the group never formally split, the album pointed to a potential future where they would have continued as a duo. "We stand on loyalty. And sometimes that s— ain't displayed," Quavo said at the time. "Right now we gon' be the duo 'til time tell." Added Takeoff: "We don't know all the answers. God know. We pray a lot so only time will tell. Ain't nothing got to change."