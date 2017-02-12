Future
WINS*
1
NOMINATIONS*
10
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
NOMINATION
Best Rap Song
WAIT FOR U
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Future News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Future
Nominations
Best Rap Performance
pushin P
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WAIT FOR U
Best Melodic Rap Performance
BEAUTIFUL
Best Rap Song
WAIT FOR U
Best Rap Song
pushin P
Best Rap Album
I NEVER LIKED YOU
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events