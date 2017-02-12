searchsearch
Future

Artist

Future

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

10

65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best Rap Song

WAIT FOR U

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Future News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Future

Nominations

Best Rap Performance

pushin P

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WAIT FOR U

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL

Best Rap Song

WAIT FOR U

Best Rap Song

pushin P

Best Rap Album

I NEVER LIKED YOU

