2022 Latin GRAMMYs Performers Added: Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, & More Announced

Just when you thought the talent on stage at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs couldn't get any hotter — the Latin Recording Academy has pulled out the stops once again.

On Nov. 7, they announced even more performers for Latin Music's Biggest Night. These include current nominees Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, Rosalía, Carlos Vives and Nicole Zignago, along with past Latin GRAMMY winner Goyo and the GRAMMY- nominated, seminal group, Los Bukis.

Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Julio Reyes Copello — also a current Latin GRAMMY nominee with seven nominations — joins as musical director of the show's house band.

Silvana Estrada is nominated in two categories: Best New Artist and Singer-Songwriter Album. Gente de Zona is nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Tropical Album, while Aymée Nuviola is nominated for another for Best Traditional Tropical Album.

Additionally, Rosalía is nominated in eight categories this year, including Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Carlos Vives is nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year and Song Of The Year, and Nicole Zignago is nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best New Artist.

They join previously announced artists Ángela Aguilar, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Chiquis, Jorge Drexler, Nicky Jam, Jesse & Joy, John Legend, Carin León, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández, Christian Nodal, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra, and the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year, Marco Antonio Solís.

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying it forward to the next generations of music creators.

The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs will be hosted by Latin GRAMMY nominee Anitta, Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist Luis Fonsi, Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Laura Pausini, and the Latin Recording Academy's President's Award recipient and Latin GRAMMY nominee Thalía.

The telecast will air on Univision Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT). It will also air on cable channel TNT at 19.00 (MEX) / 20.00 (PAN-COL) / 21.00 (VEN) / 22.00 (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBOMAX in Spanish only.

The Latin GRAMMY Premiere, where the majority of the categories are awarded, will precede the telecast. Additional details about this long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances, heartfelt acceptance speeches and Latin GRAMMY moments will be announced soon.

For more information and latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com — and we'll see you at the Latin GRAMMYs on Nov. 17!

