2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Complete Winners & Nominations List

Below is the complete list of the winners and nominees at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.

Officially known as the 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards, the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs took place in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Biggest Night in Latin Music is a wrap, and we’re ready to celebrate all the winners and nominees from the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.

Updated Thursday, Nov. 17, to reflect the current winners and full nominees list at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.

General Field

Category 1

Record Of The Year

Award to the Artist(s), Album Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), and/or Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s) if other than the artist.

PA MIS MUCHACHAS

Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso

Rafael Arcaute, Jean Rodriguez, Afo Verde & Federico Vindver, record producers; Rafael Arcaute, Ray Charles Brown, Jr., Jean Rodríguez & Federico Vindver, recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Jaycen Joshua, mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] CASTILLOS DE ARENA

Pablo Alborán

Paco Salazar, record producer; Felipe Guevara, mixer; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

[Warner Music Spain] ENVOLVER

Anitta

Freddy Montalvo, record producer; Freddy Montalvo, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

[Warner Music Latina] PA'LLA VOY

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony, Julio Reyes Copello & Sergio George, record producers; Juan Mario Aracil, recording engineer; Juan Mario Aracil, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer [Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] OJITOS LINDOS

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo

Tainy, record producer; Josh Gudwin, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] PEGAO

Camilo

Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Nicolás Ramírez, record producers; Luis Barrera Jr., mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music] TOCARTE — WINNER

Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

Carles Campi Campón, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez, Pablopablo & C. Tangana, record producers; Carles Campi Campón, recording engineer; Carles Campi Campón, mixer; Fred Kevorkian, mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] PROVENZA

Karol G

Ovy On The Drums, record producer; Ovy On The Drums, recording engineer; Rob Kinelski, mixer; David Kutch, mastering engineer

[Universal Music Latino] VALE LA PENA

Juan Luis Guerra

Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, record producers; Amable Frometa & Allan Leschhorn, recording engineers; Allan Leschhorn, mixer; Adam Ayann, mastering engineer [Rimas Entertainment LLC] LA FAMA

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd

Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice, Sky Rompiendo, Rosalía, Tainy & The Weeknd, record producers; Shin Kamiyama, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixer; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer [Columbia Records] TE FELICITO

Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Alberto Carlos Melendez, Lenin Yorney Palacios, Shakira & Andrés Uribe Marín, record producers; Dave Clauss, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz, Cameron Gower Poole, Roger Rodés & Dani Val, recording engineers; Dave Clauss, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer [Ace Entertainment S.Ar.L./Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] BALONCITO VIEJO

Carlos Vives & Camilo

Daniel Cortés, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, record producers; Andrés Borda, Daniel Cortés, Andrés Leal, Juan Sebastián Parra, Nicolás Ramírez & Martín Velilla, recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixer; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Category 2

Album Of The Year

Award to the Artist. Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Engineer(s), Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s), if other than Artist, will receive the award.

AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera

Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Josh Berrios, Andy Clay, Dallask, Feid, Honeyboos, Luis Barrera Jr., Jon Leone, Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Mauricio Rengifo, Jean Rodríguez, Daniel Rondón, Slow, Andrés Torres, Afo Verde, Federico Vindver & Tobias Wincorn, album producers; Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Andy Clay, Morgan David, Feid, Hi Flow, Luis Barrera Jr., Ray Charles Brown, Jr., Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Mauricio Rengifo, Jean Rodríguez, Rafael Rodríguez, Matt Rollings, Slow, Andrés Torres, Felipe Trujillo & Federico Vindver, album recording engineers; Dj Riggins, Jaycen Joshua, Jacob Richards & Mike Seaberg, album mixers; Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Josh Berrios, Gino Borri, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andy Clay, Kat Dahlia, Dallask, Mario Domm, Feid, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Luis Barrera Jr., Carolina Colón Juarbe, Jon Leone, Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Juan Morelli, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Nathy Peluso, Miguel Andrés Martínez Perea, Pablo Preciado, Servando Primera, Mauricio Rengifo, Rafael Rodríguez, Daniel Rondón, Elena Rose, Martina Stoessel, Sharlene Taule, Andrés Torres, Federico Vindver & Tobias Wincorn, songwriters; Jaycen Joshua, album mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] PA'LLA VOY

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony, Sergio George & Julio Reyes Copello, album producers; Juan Mario Aracil & Gerardo Rodriguez, album recording engineers; Juan Mario Aracil, album mixer; Marc Anthony, Rafael Regginalds Aponte, Ángel Alberto Arce, Édgar Barrera, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Alain De Armas, Yoenni José Echevarría Barrero, Sergio George, Reinaldo R. López, Álvaro Lenier Mesa, Johann Morales, Florentino Primera Mussett, Papa Serigne Seck & Elena Rose, songwriters; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] UN VERANO SIN TI

Bad Bunny

Martin Coogan, Demy & Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Pacencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Subelo Neo, Jota Rosa & Tainy, producers; Josh Gudwin & La Pacencia, mixers; Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Raquel Berrios, Joshua Conway, Mick Coogan, Jhay Cortez, Luis Del Valle, Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet, Orlando Javier Valle Vega & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, album mastering engineer

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] DEJA

Bomba Estéreo

José Castillo, Simón Mejía & Jeff Peñalva, album producers; Daniel Bustos & Jeff Peñalva, album recording engineers; Damian Taylor, album mixer; Yemi Alade, Shyman Daniel Barry, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Efraín Cuadrado, Leonel García, David M. Karbal, Simón Mejía, Jeff Peñalva, Lido Pimienta, Elizabeth Rodríguez, Liliana Saumet & Magdelys Savigne, songwriters; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, album mastering engineers

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] TINTA Y TIEMPO

Jorge Drexler

Rafa Arcaute, Javier Calequi, Carles Campi Campón, Jorge Drexler, Noga Erez, Didi Gutman, Victor Martínez, Pablopablo, C. Tangana & Federico Vindver, album producers; Daniel Alanís, Luis Enrique Becerra, Marc Blanes, Martín Buscaglia, Carles Campi Campón, Pablo Drexler, Lucas Piedracueva & Ori Rousso, album recording engineers; Carles Campi Campón & Daniel Carvalho, album mixers; Antón Álvarez Alfaro, Martín Buscaglia, Carlos Casacuberta, Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Noga Erez, Didi Gutman, Víctor Martínez, Alejandra Melfo, Ori Rousso & Fernando Velázquez, songwriters; Fred Kevorkian, album mastering engineer [Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS

Elsa y Elmar

Alizzz, Julián Bernal, Eduardo Cabra, Elsa Carvajal, Nico Cotton, Manuel Lara & Malay, album producers; Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, album recording engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, album mixers; Álvaro José Arroyo, Julián Bernal, Claudia Brant, Eduardo Cabra, Elsa Carvajal, Leonel García, Vicente García Guillen, Joel Mathias Isaksson, Luis Jiménez, Manuel Lara, McKlopedia, Oskar Lars Gustav Nyman & Pablo Preciado, songwriters; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, album mastering engineers

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V] VIAJANTE

Fonseca

José Castillo, Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Yadam González, Simón Mejía, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello & Andrés Torres, album producers; José Castillo, Sebastian De Peyrecave, Antonio Espinosa Holguín, Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Yadam González, Carlos Fernando López, Simón Mejía, Nicolás Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Alen Hadzi Stefanov, Andrés Torres & Daniel Uribe, album recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, Trevor Muzzy, Tom Norris & Alejandro Patiño, album mixers; Mario Cáceres, José Castillo, Andy Clay, Silvestre Dangond, Juan Fernando Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Miguel Yadam González, Yoel Henríquez, Erick Alejandro Iglesias Rodríguez, Simón Mejía, Greeicy Rendón, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello & Andrés Torres, songwriters; Dave Kutch, Tom Norris & Alejandro Patiño, album mastering engineers

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER

Rosalía

James Blake, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice, David Rodríguez, Jean Rodriguez, Sky Rompiendo, Rosalía, Tainy, The Weeknd, Michael Uzowuru & Pharrell Williams, album producers; Shin Kamiyama, Michael Larson, Sean Matsukawa, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, album recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, album mixer; Rauw Alejandro, William Bevan, Daniel Gomez Carrero, LaShawn Daniels, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Kamaal Fareed, Adam Feeney, Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Kaan Günesberk, Teo Halm, Cory Henry, Chad Hugo, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins, Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juárez, James Blake Litherland, James W. Manning, Juan Luis Morera, Urbani Mota Cedeño, William Ray Norwood Jr., Juan Ivan Orengo, Carlops Querol, Justin Rafael Quiles, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Alejandro Ramirez Suárez, Tainy, The Weeknd, So Y Tiet, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, José Miguel Vizcaya Sánchez, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, album mastering engineer

[Columbia Records] SANZ

Alejandro Sanz

Carlos Jean, Javier Limón, Alfonso Pérez & Alejandro Sanz, album producers; Carlos Del Valle, Daniel Guzmán, Andrew Hey, Sebastián Laverde, Marcos Mejías, Alfonso Pérez, Martin Roller, Alexander Sánchez “Kyd", Iván Valdés & Peter Walsh, album recording engineers; Peter Walsh, album mixer; Beatriz Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Maria Alejandra Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Viviana Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, María Ángeles Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Juan D'anyelica, Paco De Lucía, Limon Jr, Javier Limón, Isidro Muñoz Alcón, José Miguel Muñoz Alcón, Alfonso Pérez & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters; Frank Arkwright, album mastering engineer

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.] DHARMA

Sebastian Yatra

Julián Bernal, Caleb Calloway, Cashae, Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil Chateaurenard, Andrés Guerrero, Hear This Music, Manuel Lara, Jon Leone, Pablo López, Joan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Gabriel Morales, Andres Munera, Noise Up, Ovy On The Drums, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Andrés Torres & Xaxo, album producers; César Augusto, Andrés Guerrero, John Hanes, Jonathan Julca, Nicolas Ladrón De Guevara, Manuel Lara, Jon Leone, Maya, Max Miglin, Andres Munera, Anthony Edward Ralph Parrilla Medina, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Daniel Riaño, Jean Rodriguez, Natalia Schlesinger & Andrés Torres, album recording engineers; Serban Ghenea, Andrés Guerrero Ruiz, Jaycen Joshua, Mosty, Tom Norris & Natalia Schlesinger, album mixers; Rauw Alejandro, Benjamin Alerhand Sissa, J Angel, Juan Diego Arteaga, César Augusto, Joseph Michael Barrios, Julián Bernal, Manuel Alejandro Bustillo, Jorge Celedon, Orlando J. Cepeda Matos, Andy Clay, Manuel Enrique Lara Colmenares, Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Daddy Yankee, Alvaro Diaz, Alejandro Manuel Fernandez, Rosario Flores, Manuel Lorente Freire, Pablo C Fuentes, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Manuel Lara, Jonathan David Leone, Hector C Lopez, Pablo Lopez, Luian Malave, Christian Daniel Mojica Blanco, Joan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Natti Natasha, Aitana Ocaña, Ovy On The Drums, Daniel Perez Venencia, Luis J. Perez Jr, Mariah Angelique Perez, Raphy Pina, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, José M. Reyes, Julio Reyes Copello, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Elena Rose, Rafael Salcedo, Jean Carlos Santiago, Sech, Edgar Semper, Xavier Semper, Julio Manuel Gonzalez Tavarez, Andres Torres, Michael Torres Monge, Manuel Turizo, Alejandro Robledo Valencia, Elian Angel Valenzuela, Juan Camilo Vargas & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, Gene Grimaldi, Dave Kutch, Mosty & Tom Norris, mastering engineers

[Universal Music Latino]

Category 3

Song Of The Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

A VECES BIEN Y A VECES MAL

Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrian, Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramirez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin Featuring Reik) AGUA

Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers) ALGO ES MEJOR

Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte) BALONCITO VIEJO

Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo) BESOS EN LA FRENTE

Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)

Track from: Viajante ENCONTRARME

Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jimenez Perez & Mario Demian Jimenez Perez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)

Track from: El Renacimiento HENTAI

Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía) ÍNDIGO

Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner) PA MIS MUCHACHAS

Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso) PROVENZA

Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G) TACONES ROJOS

Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastian Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra) TOCARTE — WINNER

Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Category 4

Best New Artist

For a new artist who releases during the Eligibility Year the first recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.

ANGELA ALVAREZ — WINNER/TIE

[Studio La Nostalgia] SOFÍA CAMPOS

[Independent] CANDE Y PAULO

[Decca Records/Universal Music Operations Limited] CLARISSA

[Olga Music] SILVANA ESTRADA — WINNER/TIE

[Glassnote / Altafonte / Mediaisla] POL GRANCH

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] NABÁLEZ

[Fonovisa/UMG Recordings, Inc.] TIARE

[PJ Records] VALE

[Rebeleon Ent / Virgin Us Latin] YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA

[Lumbre Music, Inc.] NICOLE ZIGNAGO

[Warner Music Mexico, S.A. de C.V.]

Field 1 - Pop

Category 5

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Pop recordings.

YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS

Elsa Y Elmar

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V] AMOR QUE MERECEMOS

Kany García

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] CLICHÉS

Jesse & Joy

[Warner Music Latina] EL RENACIMIENTO

Carla Morrison

[Cosmica Artists] DHARMA — WINNER

Sebastian Yatra

[Universal Music Latino]

Category 6

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Traditional Pop recordings.

AGUILERA — WINNER

Christina Aguilera

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] VIAJANTE

Fonseca

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS

Marta Gómez

[Aluna Music] LA VIDA

Kurt

[Universal Music México] FRECUENCIA

Sin Bandera

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

Category 7

Best Pop Song

For singles or tracks from the genres that make up this field: Pop Vocal and Traditional Pop. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Award to the Songwriter(s). Not Eligible: Instrumental recordings, cover songs, remixes and sampling/interpolation recordings.

BALONCITO VIEJO

Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] BESOS EN LA FRENTE

Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, songwriters (Fonseca)

Track from: Viajante

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] ÍNDIGO

Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music] LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA — WINNER/TIE

Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] TACONES ROJOS — WINNER/TIE

Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastian Yatra)

[Universal Music Latino]

Field 2 - Urban

Category 8

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Urban recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

PA MIS MUCHACHAS

Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] SANTO

Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] VOLVÍ

Aventura, Bad Bunny

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] TITI ME PREGUNTO — WINNER

Bad Bunny

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] THIS IS NOT AMERICA

Residente Featuring Ibeyi

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Category 9

Best Reggaeton Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Reggaeton recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

DESESPERADOS

Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment, Inc.] ENVOLVER

Anitta

[Warner Music Latina] YONAGUNI

Bad Bunny

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] NICKY JAM: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 41

Bizarrap & Nicky Jam

[Dale Play Records] LO SIENTO BB:/ — WINNER

Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

[Neon16]

Category 10

Best Urban Music Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Urban recordings.

RESPIRA

Akapellah

[EMI/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.] TRAP CAKE VOL.2

Rauw Alejandro

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment Corp.] LOS FAVORITOS 2.5

Arcangel

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] UN VERANO SIN TI — WINNER

Bad Bunny

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] ANIMAL

Maria Becerra

[300 Entertainment]

Category 11

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

AMOR

Akapellah, songwriter (Akapellah)

[EMI/Universal Music Group Mexico] DANCE CRIP

Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno, songwriters (Trueno)

[Sur Capital Records (por Tierra Agencia SRL )] DEMUSEO — WINNER

Bad Bunny, songwriter (Bad Bunny)

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] ELGRANROBO,PT.2

Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee & Lito Mc Cassidy, songwriters (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)

[BMG Rights Management (US) LLC] FREESTYLE 15

Farina, songwriter (Farina)

[La Commission]

Category 12

Best Urban Song

A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

DESESPERADOS

Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz & Nino Karlo Segarra, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment, Inc.] LO SIENTO BB:/

Bad Bunny, Tainy & Julieta Venegas, songwriters (Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)

[Neon16/Interscope Records] MAMIII

Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe, songwriters (Becky G & Karol G)

[Kemosabe Records/RCA Records] OJOS ROJOS

Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad & Juan Diego Medina Vélez, songwriters (Nicky Jam)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] TITI ME PREGUNTO — WINNER

Bad Bunny, songwriter (Bad Bunny)

[Rimas Entertainment LLC]

Field 3 - Rock

Category 13

Best Rock Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Rock recordings.

MOJIGATA

Marilina Bertoldi

[Pelo Music S.A.] UNAS VACACIONES RARAS — WINNER

Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado

[Nacional Records] CADA VEZ CADÁVER

Fito y Fitipaldis

[Warner Music Spain] 1021

La Gusana Ciega

[Naranjada Records - ONErpm] RPDF

Wiplash

[Virgin Music Mexico/Rebeleon/Nakama]

Category 14

Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

DÍA MIL

Eruca Sativa, songwriter (Eruca Sativa)

[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.] ESPERANDO UNA SEÑAL

Bunbury, songwriter (Bunbury)

[Servidor De Nadie/Warner Music Spain] FINISTERRE

Juan Manuel Latorre, songwriter (Vetusta Morla)

[Pequeño Salto Mortal /Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] LO MEJOR DE NUESTRAS VIDAS — WINNER

Fito Paez, songwriter (Fito Paez)

[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.] NO OLVIDAMOS

Molotov, songwriters (Molotov)

[Warner Music Mexico, S.A. de C.V.] QUE SE MEJORE

WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS)

[Doguito Records]

Category 15

Best Pop/Rock Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Pop/Rock recordings.

TRINCHERA

Babasónicos

[Popart Discos] MONSTRUOS

Bruses

[Worldwide Records] LA DIRECCIÓN

Conociendo Rusia

[Geiser Discos] LOS AÑOS SALVAJES — WINNER

Fito Paez

[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.] CABLE A TIERRA

Vetusta Morla

[Pequeño Salto Mortal/Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Category 16

Best Pop/Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song.

ARRAN CARMELO

WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS)

[Doguito Records] BABEL — WINNER

Fito Páez & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Fito Páez)

Track from: Cumbiana Ii

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] BYE BYE

Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres, songwriters (Babasónicos)

[Popart Discos] DISFRAZ

Felicitas Colina & Conociendo Rusia, songwriters (Conociendo Rusia)

[Geiser Discos] QUÉ VOY A HACER CONMIGO???

Bruses, Elsa y Elmar & Alan Saucedo, songwriters (Elsa y Elmar y Bruses)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

Field 4 - Alternative

Category 17

Best Alternative Music Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal (in Spanish) or instrumental Alternative recordings.

THE SACRED LEAF

Afro-Andean Funk

[Just Play] KICK II

Arca

[XL Recordings] DEJA

Bomba Estéreo

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] ELDISKO

CA7RIEL

[Clix] MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER

Rosalía

[Columbia Records]

Category 18

Best Alternative Song

A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

BAD BITCH

Ca7riel & Tomas Sainz, songwriters (CA7RIEL)

[Clix] 00:00

Alejandro Pérez, Siddhartha & Rul Velázquez, songwriters (Siddhartha)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.] CONEXIÓN TOTAL

Yemi Alade, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Jeff Peñalva, Liliana Saumet & Magdelys Savigne, songwriters (Bomba Estéreo & Yemi Alade)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] CULPA

Ricardo Mollo, Omar Varela, WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS Featuring Ricardo Mollo)

Track from: Oscuro Extasis

[Doguito Records] EL DÍA QUE ESTRENASTE EL MUNDO — WINNER

Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] HENTAI

Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, Rosalía, David Rodríguez, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)

[Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment]

Field 5 - Tropical

Category 19

Best Salsa Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Salsa recordings.

SERÁ QUE SE ACABÓ

Alexander Abreu y Havana D'Primera

[Páfata & Unicornio] PA'LLA VOY — WINNER

Marc Anthony

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] LUIS FIGUEROA

Luis Figueroa

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media] Y TE LO DICE...

Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power

[Musical Productions] LADO A LADO B

Víctor Manuelle

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Category 20

Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Cumbia/Vallenato recordings.

CLÁSICOS DE MI CUMBIA

Checo Acosta

[Checumbia Producciones/ Believe Music] FELIZ ANIVERSARIO — WINNER

Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina

[Onerpm] QUIERO VERTE FELIZ

La Santa Cecilia

[Rebeleon Ent / Virgin Music US Latin] EL DE SIEMPRE

Felipe Peláez

[Arte Producciones] YO SOY COLOMBIA

Zona 8 R & Rolando Ochoa

[Independiente]

Category 21

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

For vocal or instrumental Merengue and/or Bachata albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material.

ESTE SOY YO

Hector Acosta El Torito

[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.] MULTITUDES

Elvis Crespo

[Flash Music] ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS — WINNER

Juan Luis Guerra

[Rimas Entertainment LLC] RESISTIRÁ

Milly Quezada

[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.] TAÑÓN PAL' COMBO ES LO QUE HAY

Olga Tañón

[Opcion 1 Entertainment, LLC]

Category 22

Best Traditional Tropical Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.

CAFÉ CON CARIÑO

Renesito Avich

[My Cuban Music LLC] CHABUCO DESDE EL TEATRO COLÓN DE BOGOTA

Chabuco

[Marmaz Records] GONZALO RUBALCABA Y AYMÉE NUVIOLA LIVE IN MARCIAC — WINNER

Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola

[5 Passion Records] GRAN COMBO PA ́ RATO

Septeto Nacional Ignacio Piñeiro

[Bis Music] CANTEN

Leoni Torres

[Puntilla Music]

Category 23

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.

EL MUNDO ESTÁ LOCO

Jorge Luis Chacín

[Dnr Music] DE MENOR A MAYOR

Gente De Zona

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media LLC] ALL INCLUSIVE

Marissa Mur

[Independiente] TROPICO

Pavel Nuñez

[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.] CUMBIANA II — WINNER

Carlos Vives

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Category 24

Best Tropical Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

AGÜITA E COCO

Mario Cáceres, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kany García, Richi López & Yasmil Marrufo, songwriters (Kany García)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] EL MALECÓN VIO EL FINAL

Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Amaury Gutiérrez)

[Sinfonic LLC] EL PARRANDERO (MASTERS EN PARRANDA)

Juan Botero, Miguel Henao, Alvaro Negret, Santiago Restrepo, Joaquin Rodríguez, Juan José Roesel, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, José Nicolás Urdinola, Juan “One” Sebastián Valencia & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, JBot & Tuti)

[Gaira Musica Local/Wk Records/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] FIESTA CONTIGO

Luis Figueroa & Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Luis Figueroa)

Track from: Luis Figueroa

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media] MALA — WINNER

Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa, songwriters (Marc Anthony)

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

Field 6 - Singer-Songwriter

Category 25

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

For solo artists or duos.

MALVADISCO

Caloncho

[Universal Music México] TINTA Y TIEMPO — WINNER

Jorge Drexler

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] AGENDAS VENCIDAS

El David Aguilar

[EMI/Universal Music México S.A. de C.V] MARCHITA

Silvana Estrada

[Glassnote / Altafonte / Mediaisla] EN LO QUE LLEGA LA PRIMAVERA

Alex Ferreira

[Mediaisla] EL VIAJE

Pedro Guerra

[Altafonte]

Field 7 - Regional-Mexican

Category 26

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.

MEXICANA ENAMORADA

Ángela Aguilar

[Machin Records] MI HERENCIA, MI SANGRE

Majo Aguilar

[Fonovisa/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.] 40 ANIVERSARIO EMBAJADORES DEL MARIACHI MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JOSÉ HERNÁNDEZ

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández

[Serenata Records] EP #1 FORAJIDO — WINNER

Christian Nodal

[Producciones Ladon, S.A. de C.V./Sony Music Entertainment México S.A. de C.V.] QUÉ GANAS DE VERTE (DELUXE)

Marco Antonio Solís

[Marbella Music, Inc]

Category 27

Best Banda Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Banda recordings.

ESTA VIDA ES MUY BONITA

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

[Fonovisa/UMG Recordings, Inc.] VA DE NUEVO

Banda Fortuna

[Fonovisa/Brava Entertainment] ME SIENTO A TODO DAR

Banda Los Recoditos

[Fonovisa/Universal Music Latin Entertainment] SIN MIEDO AL ÉXITO (DELUXE)

Banda Los Sebastianes

[Fonovisa/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.] ABEJA REINA — WINNER

Chiquis

[Fonovisa/Universal Music Latin Entertainment]

Category 28

Best Tejano Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tejano recordings.

DESPRECIADO

El Plan

[Segura Music] CAMINO AL PROGRESO

Grupo Alamo

[Ro' Records] UNA ILUSIÓN

Isabel Marie

[Isabel Marie/Penfo Music, LLC] DIME CÓMO SE SIENTE

Destiny Navaira

[UNIMUSIK] PARA QUE BAILE MI PUEBLO — WINNER

Bobby Pulido

[Bobby Pulido Inc.]

Category 29

Best Norteño Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Norteño recordings.

BIENVENIDA LA VIDA

Bronco

[Quetono Music] LA REUNIÓN (DELUXE) — WINNER

Los Tigres Del Norte

[Fonovisa/RMS Music Group, Inc./UMG Recordings, Inc.] CORRIDOS FELONES (SERIE 35)

Los Tucanes De Tijuana

[Master Q Music, Inc.] ESTAS SE ACOMPAÑAN CON CERVEZA

Pesado

[Pesado] OBSESSED

Yahritza y Su Esencia

[Lumbre Music, Inc.]

Category 30

Best Regional Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

AHÍ DONDE ME VEN

Gussy Lau, songwriter (Ángela Aguilar)

[ONErpm - Machin Records] CADA QUIEN

Edgar Barrera, Eduin Caz, Nathan Galante, Maluma & Horacio Palencia, songwriters (Grupo Firme y Maluma)

[Music VIP Entertainment Inc] CHALE

Eden Muñoz, songwriter (Eden Muñoz)

[Lizos Music] COMO LO HICE YO — WINNER

Edgar Barrera, Carin León & Matisse, songwriters (Matisse, Carin León)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.] CUANDO ME DÉ LA GANA

Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Christina Aguilera & Christian Nodal)

Track from: Aguilera

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC] NUNCA TE VOY A OLVIDAR

Mireya & Roman Rojas, songwriters (Mireya Featuring Flor de Toloache, Roman Rojas & Jorge Glem)

[Mireya Ramos] VIVO EN EL 6

Edgar Barrera, Eden Muñoz & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

[Producciones Ladon, S.A de C.V./Christian Nodal Bajo Distribución en Exclusiva por Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

Field 8 - Instrumental

Category 31

Best Instrumental Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental recordings.

BACK TO 4

C4 Trío

[GroundUP Music] GERRY WEIL SINFÓNICO

Gerry Weil & Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar

[Go & Flow Project] OFRENDA

Grupo Raíces De Venezuela

[Independiente] MAXIXE SAMBA GROOVE — WINNER

Hamilton De Holanda

[Brasilianos] ELLA

Daniela Padrón & Glenda Del E

[Oleta Music]

Field 9 - Traditional

Category 32

Best Folk Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Folk recordings.

LA TIERRA LLORA

Paulina Aguirre

[Mucho Fruto Music] QUÉDATE EN CASA

Eva Ayllón

[Sway Music] FLOR Y RAÍZ

Pedro Aznar

[Distribuidora Belgrano Norte S.R.L.] PALABRAS URGENTES

Susana Baca

[Pregón Producciones | Real World Records Ltd] UN CANTO POR MÉXICO - EL MUSICAL

Natalia Lafourcade

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.] BENDICIONES

Sandra Mihanovich

[Sandra Mihanovich] ANCESTROS SINFÓNICO — WINNER

Sintesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso

[Facmusic Y El Cerrito Records]

Category 33

Best Tango Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tango recordings.

HORACIO SALGÁN PIANO TRANSCRIPTIONS — WINNER

Pablo Estigarribia

[Independiente] ALMA VIEJA

Los Tangueros Del Oeste

[Avantango Records] TANGO

Ricardo Montaner

[Hecho A Mano Music] MILONGUERO

Pablo Motta Ensamble Featuring Franco Luciani

[MAMP Songs] TANGO DE NUEVOS AYRES

Mariana Quinteros

[Acqua Records] SPINETTANGO

Spinettango

[Nacional Records]

Category 34

Best Flamenco Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Flamenco recordings.

ORGÁNICA

Carmen Doorá

[Borderline Music] LIBRES — WINNER

Las Migas

[Las Migas Music] LEO

Estrella Morente

[Concert Music Entertainment SLU] ELCANTE

Kiki Morente

[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U./Universal Classics & Jazz] RANCHERA FLAMENCA

María Toledo

[María Toledo]

Field 10 - Jazz

Category 35

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.

1. JOBIM FOREVER

Antonio Adolfo

[AAM Music]

2. #CUBANAMERICAN

Martin Bejerano

[Figgland Records]

3. CHABEM

Chano Domínguez, Rubem Dantas & Hamilton De Holanda

[Altafonte]



4. MIRROR MIRROR — WINNER

Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés

[Candid Records]

Field 11 - Christian

Category 36

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish language Christian recordings.

YA LLEGÓ LA PRIMAVERA

Aroddy

[Expo Compositores Music] ALFA Y OMEGA

Athenas

[Athenas] ¿QUIÉN DIJO MIEDO? (LIVE)

Gilberto Daza

[Creation Music Group] ¿CÓMO ME VES?

Jesús Adrián Romero

[Vástago Producciones] VIVIRÉ — WINNER

Marcos Witt

[CanZion]

Category 37

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Portuguese language Christian recordings.

ANTES DA TERAPIA

Asaph

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil] OSAMBAEOAMOR

Antonio Cirilo

[Sonora Digital] EPIFANIA

Clovis

[Som Livre] ÉS TUDO

Bruna Karla

[MK Music] LABORATÓRIO DO GROOVE — WINNER

Eli Soares

[Universal Music]

Field 12 - Portuguese Language

Category 38

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.

SIM SIM SIM — WINNER

Bala Desejo

[Coala Records] PRA GENTE ACORDAR

Gilsons

[Xirê Produções e Eventos Ltda.] PIRATA

Jão

[Universal Music] DE PRIMEIRA

Marina Sena

[Marina Sena] DOCE 22

Luísa Sonza

[Universal Music]

Category 39

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.

QVVJFA?

Baco Exu Do Blues

[999] O FUTURO PERTENCE À ... JOVEM GUARDA — WINNER

Erasmo Carlos

[Som Livre] SOBRE VIVER

Criolo

[Oloko Records / Altafonte] MEMÓRIAS (DE ONDE EU NUNCA FUI)

Lagum

[Sony Music] DELTA ESTÁCIO BLUES

Juçara Marçal

[QTV]

Category 40

Best Samba/Pagode Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.

BONS VENTOS

Nego Alvaro

[Sony Music Brasil] MISTURA HOMOGÊNEA

Martinho Da Vila

[Sony Music Brasil] DESENGAIOLA

Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques e Pedro Miranda

[Som Livre/MPB] NUMANICE #2 — WINNER

LUDMILLA

[Warner Music Brasil Ltda.] CÉU LILÁS

Péricles

[ONErpm]

Category 41

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental MPB & MAPB recordings.

POMARES

Chico Chico

[Selim De Música] SÍNTESE DO LANCE

João Donato e Jards Macalé

[Rocinante] INDIGO BORBOLETA ANIL — WINNER

Liniker

[Altafonte] NU COM A MINHA MÚSICA

Ney Matogrosso

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.] PORTAS

Marisa Monte

[Sony Music Brasil] MEU COCO

Caetano Veloso

[Sony Music Brasil]

Category 42

Best Sertaneja Music Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Sertaneja recordings.

CHITÃOZINHO & XORORÓLEGADO — WINNER

Chitãozinho & Xororó

[Onerpm] AGROPOC

Gabeu

[Independente] EXPECTATIVAXREALIDADE

Matheus & Kauan

[Universal Music] PATROAS 35%

Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa

[Som Livre] NATURAL

Lauana Prado

[Universal Music]

Category 43

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.

AFROCANTO DAS NAÇÕES

Mateus Aleluia

[Sanzala Cultural / Altafonte] NAESTRADA-AOVIVO

Banda Pau E Corda Featuring Quinteto Violado

[Biscoito Fino] REMELEXO BOM

Luiz Caldas

[ONErpm] BELO CHICO

Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi

[ONErpm] SENHORADAS FOLHAS

Áurea Martins

[Sarapuí Produções] ORÍKI

Iara Rennó

[Dobra Discos / Altafonte] SENHORA ESTRADA — WINNER

Alceu Valença

[Deck]

Category 44

Best Portuguese Language Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

BABY 95

Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz, songwriters (Liniker)

[Altafonte] IDIOTA

Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu, songwriters (Jão)

Track from: Pirata

[Universal Music] ME CORTE NA BOCA DO CÉU A MORTE NÃO PEDE PERDÃO

Criolo & Tropkillaz, songwriters (Criolo Featuring Milton Nascimento)

Track from: Sobre Viver

[Oloko Records/Altafonte] MEU COCO

Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Caetano Veloso)

Track from: Meu Coco

[Sony Music Brasil] POR SUPUESTO

Iuri Rio Branco & Marina Sena, songwriters (Marina Sena)

[Marina Sena] VENTO SARDO — WINNER

Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte, songwriters (Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)

Track from: Portas

[Sony Music Brasil]

Field 13 - Children’s

Category 45

Best Latin Children’s Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

MARAKEI

Claraluna

[Claraluna Taller Artístico Ltda.] DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL.2

Danilo & Chapis

[Moon Moosic Records] TARDE DE JUEGOS

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa

[Mi Casa Es Tu Casa] LA SINFONÍA DE LOS BICHOS RAROS

Puerto Candelaria

[Merlín Producciones] A LA FIESTA DE LA MÚSICA VAMOS TODOS — WINNER

Sophia

[NB Music]

Field 14 - Classical

Category 46

Best Classical Album

Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established Orchestra/ Ensemble.

BRUJOS

Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora, conductor; Eddie Mora, album producer

[Independiente] EL RUIDO DEL AGUA

Eddie Mora; Carlos Chaves & Eddie Mora, album producers

[Independiente] ERIK ARIBEIRO - ÍGOR STRAVINSKY, SOFIA GUBAIDÚLINA E HERMETO PASCOAL

Erika Ribeiro; Sylvio Fraga & Bernardo Ramos, album producers

[Rocinante] LEGADO — WINNER

Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez, album producer

[OnMusic Recordings] VILLA-LOBOS: COMPLETE VIOLIN SONATAS

Emmanuele Baldini, Pablo Rossi & Heitor Villa-Lobos

[Naxos]

Category 47

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

A Composer's Award. For newly, recorded original composition written in the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility year.

ADAGIO FOR STRINGS, A MOTHER'S LOVE

Juan Arboleda, composer (Juan Arboleda)

[South Mountain Music] ANIDO'S PORTRAIT: I. CHACARERA — WINNER

Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)

Track from: Legado

[OnMusic Recordings] AURORA

Jimmy López Bellido, composer (Houston Symphony Orchestra Featuring Andrés Orozco-Estrada (Conductor) & Leticia Moreno (Soloist))

Track from: Jimmy López Bellido: Aurora & Ad Astra

[Pentatone] CANAUÊ, FOR ORCHESTRA

Dimitri Cervo, composer (Dimitri Cervo)

Track from: Ospa E Convidados

[Orquestra Sinfônica De Porto Alegre] CUATRO HAIKUS

Eddie Mora, composer (Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia Featuring José Arturo Chacón)

Track from: Brujos

[Independiente]

Field 15 - Arranging

Category 48

Best Arrangement

Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s). Singles or Tracks only.

LLÉVATELA

Rosino Serrano, arranger (Armando Manzanero - Eje Ejecutantes de México)

Track from: Los Músicos Rinden Homenaje A Armando Manzanero

[EJE Ejecutantes De México] SON DE LA LOMA

Daniel Barón & Henry Villalobos, arrangers (Dani Barón)

[Dani Barón] ADORO

Marco Godoy, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Buika)

Track from: Olé México Gnp

[Elekin Records] CUCURRUCUCÚ PALOMA

Paul Rubinstein, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Pitingo)

[Elekin Records] EL PLAN MAESTRO — WINNER

Fernando Velázquez, arranger (Jorge Drexler)

Track from: Tinta Y Tiempo

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Field 16 - Recording Package

Category 49

Best Recording Package

Award to the Art Director(s).

ANCESTRAS

Isaura Angulo, Carlos Dussán, Karen Flores, Manuel Garcia-Orozco, Juliana Jaramillo, Ledania & Lido Pimienta, art directors (Petrona Martinez)

[Chaco World Music] BAILAORA-MIS PIES SON MI VOZ

Pedro Fajardo & Siudy Garrido, art directors (Siudy Garrido Featuring Ismael Fernandez, Manuel Gago, Jose Luis Rodriguez & Adolfo Herrera)

[Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater, Inc.] CUANDO TE MUERDES EL LABIO (EDICIÓN CERÁMICA)

Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] FEIRALIVRE

Carlos Bauer, art director (Bananeira Brass Band)

[Dorsal Musik] MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER

Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)

[Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment]

Field 17 - Production

Category 50

Best Engineered Album

Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).

DENTRO DA MATRIX

Cesar J. De Cisneros & Érico Moreira, engineers; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Érico Moreira)

[Érico Moreira] INDIGO BORBOLETA ANIL

Zé Nigro & Gustavo Ruiz, engineers; João Milliet & Rodrigo Sanches, mixers; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Liniker)

[Altafonte] JOBIM FOREVER

Marcelo Saboia, engineer; Marcelo Saboia, mixer; Andre Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)

[Aam Music] MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER

Chris Gehringer, engineer; Jeremie Inhaber, Manny Marroquin, Zach Peraya & Anthony Vilchis, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)

[Columbia Records] YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS

Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, mixers; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers (Elsa y Elmar)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V]

Category 51

Producer of the Year

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).

1. EDGAR BARRERA

• Cada Quien (Grupo Firme & Maluma) (S)

• Indigo (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner) (S)

• Kesi Remix (Camilo & Shawn Mendes) (S)

• 999 (Selena Gomez & Camilo) (S) •Pegao(Camilo)(S)

• Pesadilla (Camilo) (S)

• Sobrio (Maluma) (S)

[Music Vip Entertainment]

2. EDUARDO CABRA

• Atravesao (Elsa Y Elmar) (S)

• El Arca De Mima (Mima) (S)

• Fiesta En Lo Del Dr. Hermes (El Cuarteto De Nos) (S) • Hermes Croatto (Hermes Croatto) (A)

• La Ciudad Sin Alma (El Cuarteto De Nos) (S)

• Mañosa (Canina) (S)

• Respiro Perdon (Hermes Croato) (S)

[Sony Music Entertainment, Mexico]

3. NICO COTTON

• El Enemigo (Conociendo Rusia) (S)

• La Dirección (Conociendo Rusia) (A) • Loco (Tiago Pzk) (S)

• Nena Trampa (Cazzu) (A)

• Primavera (Elsa y Elmar) (S)

• Sobre Mi Tumba (Cazzu) (S)

• Último y Primero (Elsa y Elmar) (S) • Vuelve (Elsa y Elmar) (S)

[Geiser Discos]

4. JULIO REYES COPELLO — WINNER

• Besos En La Frente (Fonseca) (S)

• Carne Y Oro (Cami & Art House) (S)

• Cuantas Veces (Carlos Rivera, Reik) (S)

• Koati Original Soundtrack (Varios Artistas) (A)

• Los Rotos (Ela Taubert) (S)

• Nada Particular (Miguel Bose & Carlos Rivera) (S)

• Pa'lla Voy (Marc Anthony) (A)

• Parte De Mi (Nicki Nicole) (S)

• Puro Sentimiento (Alejandro Lerner & Carlos Santana) (S) • Quererte Bonito (Sebastian Yatra & Elena Rose) (S)

• Se Nos Rompio El Amor (David Bisbal) (S)

[Sony Music Entertainment Us Latin]

5. TAINY

• Candy (Rosalia) (T)

• ¿Cuándo Fue? (Varios Artistas) (T)

• Desenfocao' (Rauw Alejandro) (T)

• En Mi Cuarto (Varios Artistas) (S)

• In Da Getto (Varios Artistas) (S)

• La Fama (Varios Artistas) (S)

• Lo Siento Bb:/ (Varios Artistas) (S)

• X Última Vez (Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny) (T)

• Yonaguni (Bad Bunny) (S)

[Columbia Records]

Field 18 - Music Video

Category 52

Best Short Form Music Video

For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.

MIA

Cami

Nuno Gomes, video director; Mona Moreno Fernández & Ada Odreman, video producers

[Rabbit House] THIS IS NOT AMERICA — WINNER

Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz

Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer

[Doomsday Entertainment] A CARTA CABAL

Guitarricadelafuente

Pau Carrete, video director; Vivir Rodando, video producer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.] HENTAI (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Rosalía

Mitch Ryan, video director; Harrison Corwin & Patrick Donovan, video producers

[Shotclock] NADIE

Sin Bandera

Hernán Corera & Juan Piczman, video directors; Sonti Charnas, Luca Macome, Balisario Saravia & Juan Saravia, video producers

[Mama Hungara] TOCARTE

Jorge Drexler Featuring C. Tangana

Joana Colomar, video director; Zissou, video producer

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Category 53

Best Long Form Music Video

For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the total playing time.

BAILAORA - MIS PIES SON MI VOZ

Siudy Garrido

Pablo Croce, video director; Pablo Croce, Siudy Garrido, Adrienne Arhst Center, video producer

[Pablo Croce Productions] HASTA LA RAÍZ: EL DOCUMENTAL — WINNER

Natalia Lafourcade

Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer

[Casa Elefante] MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TIKTOK LIVE PERFORMANCE)

Rosalía

Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía & Stillz, video directors

[Columbia Records] ROMEO SANTOS: KING OF BACHATA (DOCUMENTARY)

Romeo Santos

Devin Amar & Charles Todd, video directors; Katherine Aquino, Ned Doyle, Raphael Estrella, Sheira Rees-Davies, Amaury Rodríguez & James Rothman, video producers [Scheme Engine] MATRIA

Vetusta Morla

Patrick Nnot, video director; Vetusta Morla, video producer

[Pequeño Salto Mortal. Editado Y Distribuido Bajo L]

