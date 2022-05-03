Graphic: The Latin Recording Academy
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Complete Winners & Nominations List
The winners for the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs have been announced. Read the complete list of winners and nominees here.
Updated Thursday, Nov. 17, to reflect the current winners and full nominees list at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
The Biggest Night in Latin Music is a wrap, and we’re ready to celebrate all the winners and nominees from the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
Officially known as the 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards, the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs took place in Las Vegas at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Below is the complete list of the winners and nominees at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are officially here. See the complete list of nominees across all 91 GRAMMY categories.
General Field
Category 1
Record Of The Year
Award to the Artist(s), Album Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), and/or Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s) if other than the artist.
PA MIS MUCHACHAS
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso
Rafael Arcaute, Jean Rodriguez, Afo Verde & Federico Vindver, record producers; Rafael Arcaute, Ray Charles Brown, Jr., Jean Rodríguez & Federico Vindver, recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, mixer; Jaycen Joshua, mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
CASTILLOS DE ARENA
Pablo Alborán
Paco Salazar, record producer; Felipe Guevara, mixer; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
[Warner Music Spain]
ENVOLVER
Anitta
Freddy Montalvo, record producer; Freddy Montalvo, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
[Warner Music Latina]
PA'LLA VOY
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony, Julio Reyes Copello & Sergio George, record producers; Juan Mario Aracil, recording engineer; Juan Mario Aracil, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer [Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
OJITOS LINDOS
Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo
Tainy, record producer; Josh Gudwin, mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
PEGAO
Camilo
Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Nicolás Ramírez, record producers; Luis Barrera Jr., mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]
TOCARTE — WINNER
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana
Carles Campi Campón, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez, Pablopablo & C. Tangana, record producers; Carles Campi Campón, recording engineer; Carles Campi Campón, mixer; Fred Kevorkian, mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
PROVENZA
Karol G
Ovy On The Drums, record producer; Ovy On The Drums, recording engineer; Rob Kinelski, mixer; David Kutch, mastering engineer
[Universal Music Latino]
VALE LA PENA
Juan Luis Guerra
Juan Luis Guerra & Janina Rosado, record producers; Amable Frometa & Allan Leschhorn, recording engineers; Allan Leschhorn, mixer; Adam Ayann, mastering engineer [Rimas Entertainment LLC]
LA FAMA
Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd
Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice, Sky Rompiendo, Rosalía, Tainy & The Weeknd, record producers; Shin Kamiyama, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixer; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer [Columbia Records]
TE FELICITO
Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Alberto Carlos Melendez, Lenin Yorney Palacios, Shakira & Andrés Uribe Marín, record producers; Dave Clauss, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz, Cameron Gower Poole, Roger Rodés & Dani Val, recording engineers; Dave Clauss, mixer; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer [Ace Entertainment S.Ar.L./Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
BALONCITO VIEJO
Carlos Vives & Camilo
Daniel Cortés, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, record producers; Andrés Borda, Daniel Cortés, Andrés Leal, Juan Sebastián Parra, Nicolás Ramírez & Martín Velilla, recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, mixer; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Category 2
Album Of The Year
Award to the Artist. Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Engineer(s), Mixer(s), and Mastering Engineer(s), if other than Artist, will receive the award.
AGUILERA
Christina Aguilera
Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Josh Berrios, Andy Clay, Dallask, Feid, Honeyboos, Luis Barrera Jr., Jon Leone, Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Mauricio Rengifo, Jean Rodríguez, Daniel Rondón, Slow, Andrés Torres, Afo Verde, Federico Vindver & Tobias Wincorn, album producers; Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Andy Clay, Morgan David, Feid, Hi Flow, Luis Barrera Jr., Ray Charles Brown, Jr., Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Mauricio Rengifo, Jean Rodríguez, Rafael Rodríguez, Matt Rollings, Slow, Andrés Torres, Felipe Trujillo & Federico Vindver, album recording engineers; Dj Riggins, Jaycen Joshua, Jacob Richards & Mike Seaberg, album mixers; Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Édgar Barrera, Josh Berrios, Gino Borri, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andy Clay, Kat Dahlia, Dallask, Mario Domm, Feid, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Luis Barrera Jr., Carolina Colón Juarbe, Jon Leone, Juan Diego Linares, Yasmil Marrufo, Juan Morelli, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Nathy Peluso, Miguel Andrés Martínez Perea, Pablo Preciado, Servando Primera, Mauricio Rengifo, Rafael Rodríguez, Daniel Rondón, Elena Rose, Martina Stoessel, Sharlene Taule, Andrés Torres, Federico Vindver & Tobias Wincorn, songwriters; Jaycen Joshua, album mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
PA'LLA VOY
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony, Sergio George & Julio Reyes Copello, album producers; Juan Mario Aracil & Gerardo Rodriguez, album recording engineers; Juan Mario Aracil, album mixer; Marc Anthony, Rafael Regginalds Aponte, Ángel Alberto Arce, Édgar Barrera, Luigi Castillo, Santiago Castillo, Alain De Armas, Yoenni José Echevarría Barrero, Sergio George, Reinaldo R. López, Álvaro Lenier Mesa, Johann Morales, Florentino Primera Mussett, Papa Serigne Seck & Elena Rose, songwriters; Adam Ayan, album mastering engineer
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
UN VERANO SIN TI
Bad Bunny
Martin Coogan, Demy & Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Pacencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Subelo Neo, Jota Rosa & Tainy, producers; Josh Gudwin & La Pacencia, mixers; Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Raquel Berrios, Joshua Conway, Mick Coogan, Jhay Cortez, Luis Del Valle, Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet, Orlando Javier Valle Vega & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, album mastering engineer
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
DEJA
Bomba Estéreo
José Castillo, Simón Mejía & Jeff Peñalva, album producers; Daniel Bustos & Jeff Peñalva, album recording engineers; Damian Taylor, album mixer; Yemi Alade, Shyman Daniel Barry, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Efraín Cuadrado, Leonel García, David M. Karbal, Simón Mejía, Jeff Peñalva, Lido Pimienta, Elizabeth Rodríguez, Liliana Saumet & Magdelys Savigne, songwriters; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, album mastering engineers
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
TINTA Y TIEMPO
Jorge Drexler
Rafa Arcaute, Javier Calequi, Carles Campi Campón, Jorge Drexler, Noga Erez, Didi Gutman, Victor Martínez, Pablopablo, C. Tangana & Federico Vindver, album producers; Daniel Alanís, Luis Enrique Becerra, Marc Blanes, Martín Buscaglia, Carles Campi Campón, Pablo Drexler, Lucas Piedracueva & Ori Rousso, album recording engineers; Carles Campi Campón & Daniel Carvalho, album mixers; Antón Álvarez Alfaro, Martín Buscaglia, Carlos Casacuberta, Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Noga Erez, Didi Gutman, Víctor Martínez, Alejandra Melfo, Ori Rousso & Fernando Velázquez, songwriters; Fred Kevorkian, album mastering engineer [Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS
Elsa y Elmar
Alizzz, Julián Bernal, Eduardo Cabra, Elsa Carvajal, Nico Cotton, Manuel Lara & Malay, album producers; Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, album recording engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, album mixers; Álvaro José Arroyo, Julián Bernal, Claudia Brant, Eduardo Cabra, Elsa Carvajal, Leonel García, Vicente García Guillen, Joel Mathias Isaksson, Luis Jiménez, Manuel Lara, McKlopedia, Oskar Lars Gustav Nyman & Pablo Preciado, songwriters; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, album mastering engineers
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V]
VIAJANTE
Fonseca
José Castillo, Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Yadam González, Simón Mejía, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello & Andrés Torres, album producers; José Castillo, Sebastian De Peyrecave, Antonio Espinosa Holguín, Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Yadam González, Carlos Fernando López, Simón Mejía, Nicolás Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Alen Hadzi Stefanov, Andrés Torres & Daniel Uribe, album recording engineers; Jaycen Joshua, Trevor Muzzy, Tom Norris & Alejandro Patiño, album mixers; Mario Cáceres, José Castillo, Andy Clay, Silvestre Dangond, Juan Fernando Fonseca, Juan Galeano, Miguel Yadam González, Yoel Henríquez, Erick Alejandro Iglesias Rodríguez, Simón Mejía, Greeicy Rendón, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello & Andrés Torres, songwriters; Dave Kutch, Tom Norris & Alejandro Patiño, album mastering engineers
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER
Rosalía
James Blake, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Noah Goldstein, Dylan Patrice, David Rodríguez, Jean Rodriguez, Sky Rompiendo, Rosalía, Tainy, The Weeknd, Michael Uzowuru & Pharrell Williams, album producers; Shin Kamiyama, Michael Larson, Sean Matsukawa, Tyler Murphy & David Rodríguez, album recording engineers; Manny Marroquin, album mixer; Rauw Alejandro, William Bevan, Daniel Gomez Carrero, LaShawn Daniels, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Kamaal Fareed, Adam Feeney, Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Kaan Günesberk, Teo Halm, Cory Henry, Chad Hugo, Fred Jerkins III, Rodney Jerkins, Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juárez, James Blake Litherland, James W. Manning, Juan Luis Morera, Urbani Mota Cedeño, William Ray Norwood Jr., Juan Ivan Orengo, Carlops Querol, Justin Rafael Quiles, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Alejandro Ramirez Suárez, Tainy, The Weeknd, So Y Tiet, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, José Miguel Vizcaya Sánchez, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, album mastering engineer
[Columbia Records]
SANZ
Alejandro Sanz
Carlos Jean, Javier Limón, Alfonso Pérez & Alejandro Sanz, album producers; Carlos Del Valle, Daniel Guzmán, Andrew Hey, Sebastián Laverde, Marcos Mejías, Alfonso Pérez, Martin Roller, Alexander Sánchez “Kyd", Iván Valdés & Peter Walsh, album recording engineers; Peter Walsh, album mixer; Beatriz Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Maria Alejandra Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Viviana Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, María Ángeles Álvarez Beigbeder Casas, Juan D'anyelica, Paco De Lucía, Limon Jr, Javier Limón, Isidro Muñoz Alcón, José Miguel Muñoz Alcón, Alfonso Pérez & Alejandro Sanz, songwriters; Frank Arkwright, album mastering engineer
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.]
DHARMA
Sebastian Yatra
Julián Bernal, Caleb Calloway, Cashae, Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil Chateaurenard, Andrés Guerrero, Hear This Music, Manuel Lara, Jon Leone, Pablo López, Joan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Gabriel Morales, Andres Munera, Noise Up, Ovy On The Drums, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Andrés Torres & Xaxo, album producers; César Augusto, Andrés Guerrero, John Hanes, Jonathan Julca, Nicolas Ladrón De Guevara, Manuel Lara, Jon Leone, Maya, Max Miglin, Andres Munera, Anthony Edward Ralph Parrilla Medina, Mauricio Rengifo, Julio Reyes Copello, Daniel Riaño, Jean Rodriguez, Natalia Schlesinger & Andrés Torres, album recording engineers; Serban Ghenea, Andrés Guerrero Ruiz, Jaycen Joshua, Mosty, Tom Norris & Natalia Schlesinger, album mixers; Rauw Alejandro, Benjamin Alerhand Sissa, J Angel, Juan Diego Arteaga, César Augusto, Joseph Michael Barrios, Julián Bernal, Manuel Alejandro Bustillo, Jorge Celedon, Orlando J. Cepeda Matos, Andy Clay, Manuel Enrique Lara Colmenares, Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Daddy Yankee, Alvaro Diaz, Alejandro Manuel Fernandez, Rosario Flores, Manuel Lorente Freire, Pablo C Fuentes, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Manuel Lara, Jonathan David Leone, Hector C Lopez, Pablo Lopez, Luian Malave, Christian Daniel Mojica Blanco, Joan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Natti Natasha, Aitana Ocaña, Ovy On The Drums, Daniel Perez Venencia, Luis J. Perez Jr, Mariah Angelique Perez, Raphy Pina, Alejandro Rengifo, Mauricio Rengifo, José M. Reyes, Julio Reyes Copello, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort, Elena Rose, Rafael Salcedo, Jean Carlos Santiago, Sech, Edgar Semper, Xavier Semper, Julio Manuel Gonzalez Tavarez, Andres Torres, Michael Torres Monge, Manuel Turizo, Alejandro Robledo Valencia, Elian Angel Valenzuela, Juan Camilo Vargas & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, Gene Grimaldi, Dave Kutch, Mosty & Tom Norris, mastering engineers
[Universal Music Latino]
Category 3
Song Of The Year
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
A VECES BIEN Y A VECES MAL
Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrian, Ricky Martin, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramirez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andres Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin Featuring Reik)
AGUA
Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers)
ALGO ES MEJOR
Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)
BALONCITO VIEJO
Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)
BESOS EN LA FRENTE
Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)
Track from: Viajante
ENCONTRARME
Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jimenez Perez & Mario Demian Jimenez Perez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)
Track from: El Renacimiento
HENTAI
Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)
ÍNDIGO
Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)
PA MIS MUCHACHAS
Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso)
PROVENZA
Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G)
TACONES ROJOS
Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastian Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
TOCARTE — WINNER
Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)
Category 4
Best New Artist
For a new artist who releases during the Eligibility Year the first recording which establishes the public identity of that artist.
ANGELA ALVAREZ — WINNER/TIE
[Studio La Nostalgia]
SOFÍA CAMPOS
[Independent]
CANDE Y PAULO
[Decca Records/Universal Music Operations Limited]
CLARISSA
[Olga Music]
SILVANA ESTRADA — WINNER/TIE
[Glassnote / Altafonte / Mediaisla]
POL GRANCH
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
NABÁLEZ
[Fonovisa/UMG Recordings, Inc.]
TIARE
[PJ Records]
VALE
[Rebeleon Ent / Virgin Us Latin]
YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA
[Lumbre Music, Inc.]
NICOLE ZIGNAGO
[Warner Music Mexico, S.A. de C.V.]
Field 1 - Pop
Category 5
Best Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Pop recordings.
YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS
Elsa Y Elmar
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V]
AMOR QUE MERECEMOS
Kany García
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
CLICHÉS
Jesse & Joy
[Warner Music Latina]
EL RENACIMIENTO
Carla Morrison
[Cosmica Artists]
DHARMA — WINNER
Sebastian Yatra
[Universal Music Latino]
Category 6
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Traditional Pop recordings.
AGUILERA — WINNER
Christina Aguilera
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
VIAJANTE
Fonseca
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
FILARMÓNICO 20 AÑOS
Marta Gómez
[Aluna Music]
LA VIDA
Kurt
[Universal Music México]
FRECUENCIA
Sin Bandera
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Category 7
Best Pop Song
For singles or tracks from the genres that make up this field: Pop Vocal and Traditional Pop. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Award to the Songwriter(s). Not Eligible: Instrumental recordings, cover songs, remixes and sampling/interpolation recordings.
BALONCITO VIEJO
Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
BESOS EN LA FRENTE
Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, songwriters (Fonseca)
Track from: Viajante
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
ÍNDIGO
Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]
LA GUERRILLA DE LA CONCORDIA — WINNER/TIE
Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
TACONES ROJOS — WINNER/TIE
Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastian Yatra)
[Universal Music Latino]
Field 2 - Urban
Category 8
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Urban recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
PA MIS MUCHACHAS
Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
SANTO
Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
VOLVÍ
Aventura, Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
TITI ME PREGUNTO — WINNER
Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
THIS IS NOT AMERICA
Residente Featuring Ibeyi
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Category 9
Best Reggaeton Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Reggaeton recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
DESESPERADOS
Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment, Inc.]
ENVOLVER
Anitta
[Warner Music Latina]
YONAGUNI
Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
NICKY JAM: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 41
Bizarrap & Nicky Jam
[Dale Play Records]
LO SIENTO BB:/ — WINNER
Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas
[Neon16]
Category 10
Best Urban Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Urban recordings.
RESPIRA
Akapellah
[EMI/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.]
TRAP CAKE VOL.2
Rauw Alejandro
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment Corp.]
LOS FAVORITOS 2.5
Arcangel
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
UN VERANO SIN TI — WINNER
Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
ANIMAL
Maria Becerra
[300 Entertainment]
Category 11
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AMOR
Akapellah, songwriter (Akapellah)
[EMI/Universal Music Group Mexico]
DANCE CRIP
Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno, songwriters (Trueno)
[Sur Capital Records (por Tierra Agencia SRL )]
DEMUSEO — WINNER
Bad Bunny, songwriter (Bad Bunny)
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
ELGRANROBO,PT.2
Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee & Lito Mc Cassidy, songwriters (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)
[BMG Rights Management (US) LLC]
FREESTYLE 15
Farina, songwriter (Farina)
[La Commission]
Category 12
Best Urban Song
A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
DESESPERADOS
Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz & Nino Karlo Segarra, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Duars Entertainment, Inc.]
LO SIENTO BB:/
Bad Bunny, Tainy & Julieta Venegas, songwriters (Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)
[Neon16/Interscope Records]
MAMIII
Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe, songwriters (Becky G & Karol G)
[Kemosabe Records/RCA Records]
OJOS ROJOS
Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad & Juan Diego Medina Vélez, songwriters (Nicky Jam)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
TITI ME PREGUNTO — WINNER
Bad Bunny, songwriter (Bad Bunny)
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
Field 3 - Rock
Category 13
Best Rock Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Rock recordings.
MOJIGATA
Marilina Bertoldi
[Pelo Music S.A.]
UNAS VACACIONES RARAS — WINNER
Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado
[Nacional Records]
CADA VEZ CADÁVER
Fito y Fitipaldis
[Warner Music Spain]
1021
La Gusana Ciega
[Naranjada Records - ONErpm]
RPDF
Wiplash
[Virgin Music Mexico/Rebeleon/Nakama]
Category 14
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
DÍA MIL
Eruca Sativa, songwriter (Eruca Sativa)
[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
ESPERANDO UNA SEÑAL
Bunbury, songwriter (Bunbury)
[Servidor De Nadie/Warner Music Spain]
FINISTERRE
Juan Manuel Latorre, songwriter (Vetusta Morla)
[Pequeño Salto Mortal /Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
LO MEJOR DE NUESTRAS VIDAS — WINNER
Fito Paez, songwriter (Fito Paez)
[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
NO OLVIDAMOS
Molotov, songwriters (Molotov)
[Warner Music Mexico, S.A. de C.V.]
QUE SE MEJORE
WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS)
[Doguito Records]
Category 15
Best Pop/Rock Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Pop/Rock recordings.
TRINCHERA
Babasónicos
[Popart Discos]
MONSTRUOS
Bruses
[Worldwide Records]
LA DIRECCIÓN
Conociendo Rusia
[Geiser Discos]
LOS AÑOS SALVAJES — WINNER
Fito Paez
[RCA Victor/Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
CABLE A TIERRA
Vetusta Morla
[Pequeño Salto Mortal/Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Category 16
Best Pop/Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song.
ARRAN CARMELO
WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS)
[Doguito Records]
BABEL — WINNER
Fito Páez & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Fito Páez)
Track from: Cumbiana Ii
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
BYE BYE
Diego Castellano, Adrian Dargelos & Gustavo Torres, songwriters (Babasónicos)
[Popart Discos]
DISFRAZ
Felicitas Colina & Conociendo Rusia, songwriters (Conociendo Rusia)
[Geiser Discos]
QUÉ VOY A HACER CONMIGO???
Bruses, Elsa y Elmar & Alan Saucedo, songwriters (Elsa y Elmar y Bruses)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Field 4 - Alternative
Category 17
Best Alternative Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal (in Spanish) or instrumental Alternative recordings.
THE SACRED LEAF
Afro-Andean Funk
[Just Play]
KICK II
Arca
[XL Recordings]
DEJA
Bomba Estéreo
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
ELDISKO
CA7RIEL
[Clix]
MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER
Rosalía
[Columbia Records]
Category 18
Best Alternative Song
A Songwriter's Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
BAD BITCH
Ca7riel & Tomas Sainz, songwriters (CA7RIEL)
[Clix]
00:00
Alejandro Pérez, Siddhartha & Rul Velázquez, songwriters (Siddhartha)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
CONEXIÓN TOTAL
Yemi Alade, Carles Campi Campón, José Castillo, Jeff Peñalva, Liliana Saumet & Magdelys Savigne, songwriters (Bomba Estéreo & Yemi Alade)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
CULPA
Ricardo Mollo, Omar Varela, WOS & Facundo Yalve, songwriters (WOS Featuring Ricardo Mollo)
Track from: Oscuro Extasis
[Doguito Records]
EL DÍA QUE ESTRENASTE EL MUNDO — WINNER
Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
HENTAI
Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, Rosalía, David Rodríguez, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)
[Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment]
Field 5 - Tropical
Category 19
Best Salsa Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Salsa recordings.
SERÁ QUE SE ACABÓ
Alexander Abreu y Havana D'Primera
[Páfata & Unicornio]
PA'LLA VOY — WINNER
Marc Anthony
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
LUIS FIGUEROA
Luis Figueroa
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media]
Y TE LO DICE...
Luisito Ayala y La Puerto Rican Power
[Musical Productions]
LADO A LADO B
Víctor Manuelle
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Category 20
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Cumbia/Vallenato recordings.
CLÁSICOS DE MI CUMBIA
Checo Acosta
[Checumbia Producciones/ Believe Music]
FELIZ ANIVERSARIO — WINNER
Jean Carlos Centeno y Ronal Urbina
[Onerpm]
QUIERO VERTE FELIZ
La Santa Cecilia
[Rebeleon Ent / Virgin Music US Latin]
EL DE SIEMPRE
Felipe Peláez
[Arte Producciones]
YO SOY COLOMBIA
Zona 8 R & Rolando Ochoa
[Independiente]
Category 21
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
For vocal or instrumental Merengue and/or Bachata albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material.
ESTE SOY YO
Hector Acosta El Torito
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
MULTITUDES
Elvis Crespo
[Flash Music]
ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS — WINNER
Juan Luis Guerra
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
RESISTIRÁ
Milly Quezada
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
TAÑÓN PAL' COMBO ES LO QUE HAY
Olga Tañón
[Opcion 1 Entertainment, LLC]
Category 22
Best Traditional Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.
CAFÉ CON CARIÑO
Renesito Avich
[My Cuban Music LLC]
CHABUCO DESDE EL TEATRO COLÓN DE BOGOTA
Chabuco
[Marmaz Records]
GONZALO RUBALCABA Y AYMÉE NUVIOLA LIVE IN MARCIAC — WINNER
Gonzalo Rubalcaba y Aymée Nuviola
[5 Passion Records]
GRAN COMBO PA ́ RATO
Septeto Nacional Ignacio Piñeiro
[Bis Music]
CANTEN
Leoni Torres
[Puntilla Music]
Category 23
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.
EL MUNDO ESTÁ LOCO
Jorge Luis Chacín
[Dnr Music]
DE MENOR A MAYOR
Gente De Zona
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media LLC]
ALL INCLUSIVE
Marissa Mur
[Independiente]
TROPICO
Pavel Nuñez
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
CUMBIANA II — WINNER
Carlos Vives
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Category 24
Best Tropical Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AGÜITA E COCO
Mario Cáceres, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kany García, Richi López & Yasmil Marrufo, songwriters (Kany García)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
EL MALECÓN VIO EL FINAL
Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Amaury Gutiérrez)
[Sinfonic LLC]
EL PARRANDERO (MASTERS EN PARRANDA)
Juan Botero, Miguel Henao, Alvaro Negret, Santiago Restrepo, Joaquin Rodríguez, Juan José Roesel, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, José Nicolás Urdinola, Juan “One” Sebastián Valencia & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives, Sin Ánimo De Lucro, JBot & Tuti)
[Gaira Musica Local/Wk Records/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
FIESTA CONTIGO
Luis Figueroa & Yoel Henríquez, songwriters (Luis Figueroa)
Track from: Luis Figueroa
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Magnus Media]
MALA — WINNER
Marc Anthony & Álvaro Lenier Mesa, songwriters (Marc Anthony)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Field 6 - Singer-Songwriter
Category 25
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
For solo artists or duos.
MALVADISCO
Caloncho
[Universal Music México]
TINTA Y TIEMPO — WINNER
Jorge Drexler
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
AGENDAS VENCIDAS
El David Aguilar
[EMI/Universal Music México S.A. de C.V]
MARCHITA
Silvana Estrada
[Glassnote / Altafonte / Mediaisla]
EN LO QUE LLEGA LA PRIMAVERA
Alex Ferreira
[Mediaisla]
EL VIAJE
Pedro Guerra
[Altafonte]
Field 7 - Regional-Mexican
Category 26
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.
MEXICANA ENAMORADA
Ángela Aguilar
[Machin Records]
MI HERENCIA, MI SANGRE
Majo Aguilar
[Fonovisa/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.]
40 ANIVERSARIO EMBAJADORES DEL MARIACHI MARIACHI SOL DE MÉXICO DE JOSÉ HERNÁNDEZ
Mariachi Sol de Mexico de José Hernández
[Serenata Records]
EP #1 FORAJIDO — WINNER
Christian Nodal
[Producciones Ladon, S.A. de C.V./Sony Music Entertainment México S.A. de C.V.]
QUÉ GANAS DE VERTE (DELUXE)
Marco Antonio Solís
[Marbella Music, Inc]
Category 27
Best Banda Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Banda recordings.
ESTA VIDA ES MUY BONITA
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
[Fonovisa/UMG Recordings, Inc.]
VA DE NUEVO
Banda Fortuna
[Fonovisa/Brava Entertainment]
ME SIENTO A TODO DAR
Banda Los Recoditos
[Fonovisa/Universal Music Latin Entertainment]
SIN MIEDO AL ÉXITO (DELUXE)
Banda Los Sebastianes
[Fonovisa/Universal Music Group México, S.A. de C.V.]
ABEJA REINA — WINNER
Chiquis
[Fonovisa/Universal Music Latin Entertainment]
Category 28
Best Tejano Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tejano recordings.
DESPRECIADO
El Plan
[Segura Music]
CAMINO AL PROGRESO
Grupo Alamo
[Ro' Records]
UNA ILUSIÓN
Isabel Marie
[Isabel Marie/Penfo Music, LLC]
DIME CÓMO SE SIENTE
Destiny Navaira
[UNIMUSIK]
PARA QUE BAILE MI PUEBLO — WINNER
Bobby Pulido
[Bobby Pulido Inc.]
Category 29
Best Norteño Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Norteño recordings.
BIENVENIDA LA VIDA
Bronco
[Quetono Music]
LA REUNIÓN (DELUXE) — WINNER
Los Tigres Del Norte
[Fonovisa/RMS Music Group, Inc./UMG Recordings, Inc.]
CORRIDOS FELONES (SERIE 35)
Los Tucanes De Tijuana
[Master Q Music, Inc.]
ESTAS SE ACOMPAÑAN CON CERVEZA
Pesado
[Pesado]
OBSESSED
Yahritza y Su Esencia
[Lumbre Music, Inc.]
Category 30
Best Regional Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AHÍ DONDE ME VEN
Gussy Lau, songwriter (Ángela Aguilar)
[ONErpm - Machin Records]
CADA QUIEN
Edgar Barrera, Eduin Caz, Nathan Galante, Maluma & Horacio Palencia, songwriters (Grupo Firme y Maluma)
[Music VIP Entertainment Inc]
CHALE
Eden Muñoz, songwriter (Eden Muñoz)
[Lizos Music]
COMO LO HICE YO — WINNER
Edgar Barrera, Carin León & Matisse, songwriters (Matisse, Carin León)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
CUANDO ME DÉ LA GANA
Christina Aguilera, Rafael Arcaute, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Christina Aguilera & Christian Nodal)
Track from: Aguilera
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
NUNCA TE VOY A OLVIDAR
Mireya & Roman Rojas, songwriters (Mireya Featuring Flor de Toloache, Roman Rojas & Jorge Glem)
[Mireya Ramos]
VIVO EN EL 6
Edgar Barrera, Eden Muñoz & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
[Producciones Ladon, S.A de C.V./Christian Nodal Bajo Distribución en Exclusiva por Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Field 8 - Instrumental
Category 31
Best Instrumental Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental recordings.
BACK TO 4
C4 Trío
[GroundUP Music]
GERRY WEIL SINFÓNICO
Gerry Weil & Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar
[Go & Flow Project]
OFRENDA
Grupo Raíces De Venezuela
[Independiente]
MAXIXE SAMBA GROOVE — WINNER
Hamilton De Holanda
[Brasilianos]
ELLA
Daniela Padrón & Glenda Del E
[Oleta Music]
Field 9 - Traditional
Category 32
Best Folk Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Folk recordings.
LA TIERRA LLORA
Paulina Aguirre
[Mucho Fruto Music]
QUÉDATE EN CASA
Eva Ayllón
[Sway Music]
FLOR Y RAÍZ
Pedro Aznar
[Distribuidora Belgrano Norte S.R.L.]
PALABRAS URGENTES
Susana Baca
[Pregón Producciones | Real World Records Ltd]
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO - EL MUSICAL
Natalia Lafourcade
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
BENDICIONES
Sandra Mihanovich
[Sandra Mihanovich]
ANCESTROS SINFÓNICO — WINNER
Sintesis, X Alfonso y Eme Alfonso
[Facmusic Y El Cerrito Records]
Category 33
Best Tango Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tango recordings.
HORACIO SALGÁN PIANO TRANSCRIPTIONS — WINNER
Pablo Estigarribia
[Independiente]
ALMA VIEJA
Los Tangueros Del Oeste
[Avantango Records]
TANGO
Ricardo Montaner
[Hecho A Mano Music]
MILONGUERO
Pablo Motta Ensamble Featuring Franco Luciani
[MAMP Songs]
TANGO DE NUEVOS AYRES
Mariana Quinteros
[Acqua Records]
SPINETTANGO
Spinettango
[Nacional Records]
Category 34
Best Flamenco Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Flamenco recordings.
ORGÁNICA
Carmen Doorá
[Borderline Music]
LIBRES — WINNER
Las Migas
[Las Migas Music]
LEO
Estrella Morente
[Concert Music Entertainment SLU]
ELCANTE
Kiki Morente
[Universal Music Spain, S.L.U./Universal Classics & Jazz]
RANCHERA FLAMENCA
María Toledo
[María Toledo]
Field 10 - Jazz
Category 35
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.
1. JOBIM FOREVER
Antonio Adolfo
[AAM Music]
2. #CUBANAMERICAN
Martin Bejerano
[Figgland Records]
3. CHABEM
Chano Domínguez, Rubem Dantas & Hamilton De Holanda
[Altafonte]
4. MIRROR MIRROR — WINNER
Eliane Elias, Chick Corea, Chucho Valdés
[Candid Records]
Field 11 - Christian
Category 36
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish language Christian recordings.
YA LLEGÓ LA PRIMAVERA
Aroddy
[Expo Compositores Music]
ALFA Y OMEGA
Athenas
[Athenas]
¿QUIÉN DIJO MIEDO? (LIVE)
Gilberto Daza
[Creation Music Group]
¿CÓMO ME VES?
Jesús Adrián Romero
[Vástago Producciones]
VIVIRÉ — WINNER
Marcos Witt
[CanZion]
Category 37
Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Portuguese language Christian recordings.
ANTES DA TERAPIA
Asaph
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil]
OSAMBAEOAMOR
Antonio Cirilo
[Sonora Digital]
EPIFANIA
Clovis
[Som Livre]
ÉS TUDO
Bruna Karla
[MK Music]
LABORATÓRIO DO GROOVE — WINNER
Eli Soares
[Universal Music]
Field 12 - Portuguese Language
Category 38
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.
SIM SIM SIM — WINNER
Bala Desejo
[Coala Records]
PRA GENTE ACORDAR
Gilsons
[Xirê Produções e Eventos Ltda.]
PIRATA
Jão
[Universal Music]
DE PRIMEIRA
Marina Sena
[Marina Sena]
DOCE 22
Luísa Sonza
[Universal Music]
Category 39
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.
QVVJFA?
Baco Exu Do Blues
[999]
O FUTURO PERTENCE À ... JOVEM GUARDA — WINNER
Erasmo Carlos
[Som Livre]
SOBRE VIVER
Criolo
[Oloko Records / Altafonte]
MEMÓRIAS (DE ONDE EU NUNCA FUI)
Lagum
[Sony Music]
DELTA ESTÁCIO BLUES
Juçara Marçal
[QTV]
Category 40
Best Samba/Pagode Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.
BONS VENTOS
Nego Alvaro
[Sony Music Brasil]
MISTURA HOMOGÊNEA
Martinho Da Vila
[Sony Music Brasil]
DESENGAIOLA
Alfredo Del-Penho, João Cavalcanti, Moyseis Marques e Pedro Miranda
[Som Livre/MPB]
NUMANICE #2 — WINNER
LUDMILLA
[Warner Music Brasil Ltda.]
CÉU LILÁS
Péricles
[ONErpm]
Category 41
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental MPB & MAPB recordings.
POMARES
Chico Chico
[Selim De Música]
SÍNTESE DO LANCE
João Donato e Jards Macalé
[Rocinante]
INDIGO BORBOLETA ANIL — WINNER
Liniker
[Altafonte]
NU COM A MINHA MÚSICA
Ney Matogrosso
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
PORTAS
Marisa Monte
[Sony Music Brasil]
MEU COCO
Caetano Veloso
[Sony Music Brasil]
Category 42
Best Sertaneja Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Sertaneja recordings.
CHITÃOZINHO & XORORÓLEGADO — WINNER
Chitãozinho & Xororó
[Onerpm]
AGROPOC
Gabeu
[Independente]
EXPECTATIVAXREALIDADE
Matheus & Kauan
[Universal Music]
PATROAS 35%
Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
[Som Livre]
NATURAL
Lauana Prado
[Universal Music]
Category 43
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.
AFROCANTO DAS NAÇÕES
Mateus Aleluia
[Sanzala Cultural / Altafonte]
NAESTRADA-AOVIVO
Banda Pau E Corda Featuring Quinteto Violado
[Biscoito Fino]
REMELEXO BOM
Luiz Caldas
[ONErpm]
BELO CHICO
Targino Gondim, Nilton Freittas, Roberto Malvezzi
[ONErpm]
SENHORADAS FOLHAS
Áurea Martins
[Sarapuí Produções]
ORÍKI
Iara Rennó
[Dobra Discos / Altafonte]
SENHORA ESTRADA — WINNER
Alceu Valença
[Deck]
Category 44
Best Portuguese Language Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
BABY 95
Liniker, Mahmundi, Tássia Reis & Tulipa Ruiz, songwriters (Liniker)
[Altafonte]
IDIOTA
Jão, Pedro Tófani & Zebu, songwriters (Jão)
Track from: Pirata
[Universal Music]
ME CORTE NA BOCA DO CÉU A MORTE NÃO PEDE PERDÃO
Criolo & Tropkillaz, songwriters (Criolo Featuring Milton Nascimento)
Track from: Sobre Viver
[Oloko Records/Altafonte]
MEU COCO
Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Caetano Veloso)
Track from: Meu Coco
[Sony Music Brasil]
POR SUPUESTO
Iuri Rio Branco & Marina Sena, songwriters (Marina Sena)
[Marina Sena]
VENTO SARDO — WINNER
Jorge Drexler & Marisa Monte, songwriters (Marisa Monte Featuring Jorge Drexler)
Track from: Portas
[Sony Music Brasil]
Field 13 - Children’s
Category 45
Best Latin Children’s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
MARAKEI
Claraluna
[Claraluna Taller Artístico Ltda.]
DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL.2
Danilo & Chapis
[Moon Moosic Records]
TARDE DE JUEGOS
Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
[Mi Casa Es Tu Casa]
LA SINFONÍA DE LOS BICHOS RAROS
Puerto Candelaria
[Merlín Producciones]
A LA FIESTA DE LA MÚSICA VAMOS TODOS — WINNER
Sophia
[NB Music]
Field 14 - Classical
Category 46
Best Classical Album
Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established Orchestra/ Ensemble.
BRUJOS
Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia; Eddie Mora, conductor; Eddie Mora, album producer
[Independiente]
EL RUIDO DEL AGUA
Eddie Mora; Carlos Chaves & Eddie Mora, album producers
[Independiente]
ERIK ARIBEIRO - ÍGOR STRAVINSKY, SOFIA GUBAIDÚLINA E HERMETO PASCOAL
Erika Ribeiro; Sylvio Fraga & Bernardo Ramos, album producers
[Rocinante]
LEGADO — WINNER
Berta Rojas; Sebastián Henríquez, album producer
[OnMusic Recordings]
VILLA-LOBOS: COMPLETE VIOLIN SONATAS
Emmanuele Baldini, Pablo Rossi & Heitor Villa-Lobos
[Naxos]
Category 47
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
A Composer's Award. For newly, recorded original composition written in the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility year.
ADAGIO FOR STRINGS, A MOTHER'S LOVE
Juan Arboleda, composer (Juan Arboleda)
[South Mountain Music]
ANIDO'S PORTRAIT: I. CHACARERA — WINNER
Sergio Assad, composer (Berta Rojas)
Track from: Legado
[OnMusic Recordings]
AURORA
Jimmy López Bellido, composer (Houston Symphony Orchestra Featuring Andrés Orozco-Estrada (Conductor) & Leticia Moreno (Soloist))
Track from: Jimmy López Bellido: Aurora & Ad Astra
[Pentatone]
CANAUÊ, FOR ORCHESTRA
Dimitri Cervo, composer (Dimitri Cervo)
Track from: Ospa E Convidados
[Orquestra Sinfônica De Porto Alegre]
CUATRO HAIKUS
Eddie Mora, composer (Orquesta Sinfónica De Heredia Featuring José Arturo Chacón)
Track from: Brujos
[Independiente]
Field 15 - Arranging
Category 48
Best Arrangement
Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s). Singles or Tracks only.
LLÉVATELA
Rosino Serrano, arranger (Armando Manzanero - Eje Ejecutantes de México)
Track from: Los Músicos Rinden Homenaje A Armando Manzanero
[EJE Ejecutantes De México]
SON DE LA LOMA
Daniel Barón & Henry Villalobos, arrangers (Dani Barón)
[Dani Barón]
ADORO
Marco Godoy, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Buika)
Track from: Olé México Gnp
[Elekin Records]
CUCURRUCUCÚ PALOMA
Paul Rubinstein, arranger (Alondra De La Parra & Pitingo)
[Elekin Records]
EL PLAN MAESTRO — WINNER
Fernando Velázquez, arranger (Jorge Drexler)
Track from: Tinta Y Tiempo
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Field 16 - Recording Package
Category 49
Best Recording Package
Award to the Art Director(s).
ANCESTRAS
Isaura Angulo, Carlos Dussán, Karen Flores, Manuel Garcia-Orozco, Juliana Jaramillo, Ledania & Lido Pimienta, art directors (Petrona Martinez)
[Chaco World Music]
BAILAORA-MIS PIES SON MI VOZ
Pedro Fajardo & Siudy Garrido, art directors (Siudy Garrido Featuring Ismael Fernandez, Manuel Gago, Jose Luis Rodriguez & Adolfo Herrera)
[Siudy Flamenco Dance Theater, Inc.]
CUANDO TE MUERDES EL LABIO (EDICIÓN CERÁMICA)
Boa Mistura, art director (Leiva)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
FEIRALIVRE
Carlos Bauer, art director (Bananeira Brass Band)
[Dorsal Musik]
MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER
Ferran Echegaray, Viktor Hammarberg, Rosalía, Daniel Sannwald & Pili Vila, art directors (Rosalía)
[Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment]
Field 17 - Production
Category 50
Best Engineered Album
Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
DENTRO DA MATRIX
Cesar J. De Cisneros & Érico Moreira, engineers; Érico Moreira, mixer; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Érico Moreira)
[Érico Moreira]
INDIGO BORBOLETA ANIL
Zé Nigro & Gustavo Ruiz, engineers; João Milliet & Rodrigo Sanches, mixers; Felipe Tichauer, mastering engineer (Liniker)
[Altafonte]
JOBIM FOREVER
Marcelo Saboia, engineer; Marcelo Saboia, mixer; Andre Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)
[Aam Music]
MOTOMAMI (DIGITAL ALBUM) — WINNER
Chris Gehringer, engineer; Jeremie Inhaber, Manny Marroquin, Zach Peraya & Anthony Vilchis, mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Rosalía)
[Columbia Records]
YA NO SOMOS LOS MISMOS
Julián Bernal, Nico Cotton, Carlitos González, Alberto Hernández, Michel Kuri, Malay, Felipe Mejía, Jv Olivier, Juan Sebastián Parra, Alejandro García Partida & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Julián Bernal, Mikaelin Bluespruce, Raúl López, Lewis Pickett & Harold Sanders, mixers; Julián Bernal & Dave Kutch, mastering engineers (Elsa y Elmar)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V]
Category 51
Producer of the Year
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
1. EDGAR BARRERA
• Cada Quien (Grupo Firme & Maluma) (S)
• Indigo (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner) (S)
• Kesi Remix (Camilo & Shawn Mendes) (S)
• 999 (Selena Gomez & Camilo) (S) •Pegao(Camilo)(S)
• Pesadilla (Camilo) (S)
• Sobrio (Maluma) (S)
[Music Vip Entertainment]
2. EDUARDO CABRA
• Atravesao (Elsa Y Elmar) (S)
• El Arca De Mima (Mima) (S)
• Fiesta En Lo Del Dr. Hermes (El Cuarteto De Nos) (S) • Hermes Croatto (Hermes Croatto) (A)
• La Ciudad Sin Alma (El Cuarteto De Nos) (S)
• Mañosa (Canina) (S)
• Respiro Perdon (Hermes Croato) (S)
[Sony Music Entertainment, Mexico]
3. NICO COTTON
• El Enemigo (Conociendo Rusia) (S)
• La Dirección (Conociendo Rusia) (A) • Loco (Tiago Pzk) (S)
• Nena Trampa (Cazzu) (A)
• Primavera (Elsa y Elmar) (S)
• Sobre Mi Tumba (Cazzu) (S)
• Último y Primero (Elsa y Elmar) (S) • Vuelve (Elsa y Elmar) (S)
[Geiser Discos]
4. JULIO REYES COPELLO — WINNER
• Besos En La Frente (Fonseca) (S)
• Carne Y Oro (Cami & Art House) (S)
• Cuantas Veces (Carlos Rivera, Reik) (S)
• Koati Original Soundtrack (Varios Artistas) (A)
• Los Rotos (Ela Taubert) (S)
• Nada Particular (Miguel Bose & Carlos Rivera) (S)
• Pa'lla Voy (Marc Anthony) (A)
• Parte De Mi (Nicki Nicole) (S)
• Puro Sentimiento (Alejandro Lerner & Carlos Santana) (S) • Quererte Bonito (Sebastian Yatra & Elena Rose) (S)
• Se Nos Rompio El Amor (David Bisbal) (S)
[Sony Music Entertainment Us Latin]
5. TAINY
• Candy (Rosalia) (T)
• ¿Cuándo Fue? (Varios Artistas) (T)
• Desenfocao' (Rauw Alejandro) (T)
• En Mi Cuarto (Varios Artistas) (S)
• In Da Getto (Varios Artistas) (S)
• La Fama (Varios Artistas) (S)
• Lo Siento Bb:/ (Varios Artistas) (S)
• X Última Vez (Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny) (T)
• Yonaguni (Bad Bunny) (S)
[Columbia Records]
Field 18 - Music Video
Category 52
Best Short Form Music Video
For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.
MIA
Cami
Nuno Gomes, video director; Mona Moreno Fernández & Ada Odreman, video producers
[Rabbit House]
THIS IS NOT AMERICA — WINNER
Residente Feat. Ibeyi Featuring Lisa-Kaindé Diaz & Naomi Diaz
Greg Ohrel, video director; Jason Cole, video producer
[Doomsday Entertainment]
A CARTA CABAL
Guitarricadelafuente
Pau Carrete, video director; Vivir Rodando, video producer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
HENTAI (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Rosalía
Mitch Ryan, video director; Harrison Corwin & Patrick Donovan, video producers
[Shotclock]
NADIE
Sin Bandera
Hernán Corera & Juan Piczman, video directors; Sonti Charnas, Luca Macome, Balisario Saravia & Juan Saravia, video producers
[Mama Hungara]
TOCARTE
Jorge Drexler Featuring C. Tangana
Joana Colomar, video director; Zissou, video producer
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Category 53
Best Long Form Music Video
For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the total playing time.
BAILAORA - MIS PIES SON MI VOZ
Siudy Garrido
Pablo Croce, video director; Pablo Croce, Siudy Garrido, Adrienne Arhst Center, video producer
[Pablo Croce Productions]
HASTA LA RAÍZ: EL DOCUMENTAL — WINNER
Natalia Lafourcade
Bruno Bancalari & Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video directors; Juan Pablo López-Fonseca, video producer
[Casa Elefante]
MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TIKTOK LIVE PERFORMANCE)
Rosalía
Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía & Stillz, video directors
[Columbia Records]
ROMEO SANTOS: KING OF BACHATA (DOCUMENTARY)
Romeo Santos
Devin Amar & Charles Todd, video directors; Katherine Aquino, Ned Doyle, Raphael Estrella, Sheira Rees-Davies, Amaury Rodríguez & James Rothman, video producers [Scheme Engine]
MATRIA
Vetusta Morla
Patrick Nnot, video director; Vetusta Morla, video producer
[Pequeño Salto Mortal. Editado Y Distribuido Bajo L]
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
10 Moments From The 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Rosalía's Big Wins, A 95-Year-Old Best New Artist & Christina Aguilera Goes Ranchera
Soulful, sensuous and visually stunning performances from Marco Antonio Solís, Ángela Aguilar, Anitta and others prove the vibrancy and multifaceted nature of Latin music.
There’s still hope in these uncertain times of ours when a nonagenarian singer of sweet boleros can win a Latin GRAMMY in the Best New Artist category.
The 23rd edition of the awards not only gave audiences hope, but thrilled with a sprawling, vibrant banquet of sounds, colors and textures from more than 30 countries. The star-studded show demonstrated — one soulful, visually stunning performance at a time — that Latin music is not a single, monolithic genre.
From anthemic Mexican rancheras to bouncy reggaetón riddims and stark confessional ballads, these are the highlights of a ceremony that gave us many moments to cherish.
The Spirit of Salsa Lives On
At a time when salsa is often remembered as a beloved artifact from decades past, Marc Anthony deserves accolades for remaining true to the genre that made him a tropical icon during the ‘90s.
Backed by a seasoned orchestra led by keyboardist and producer Sergio George, Anthony performed a feverish reading of "Mala" — off his 2022 album Pa’llá Voy — heavy on the trombone riffs and byzantine piano tumbaos. "I’d rather sing than talk," the 54 year-old quipped when receiving the Latin GRAMMY for Best Salsa Album. "Mala" was also victorious in the Best Tropical Song category.
Rauw Alejandro Is Here To Stay
In a way, Rauw’s tight, intense performance celebrated his confirmation last year as one of Latin music’s biggest global stars. A medley including bits from "Desesperados" and "Lejos del Cielo," felt both smooth and urgent, and showcased his multiple talents as dancer, songwriter and vocalist.
The finale, a kinetic reading of "Punto 40" — his remake of the classic reggaetón cut by Baby Rasta & Gringo — proved that the Puerto Rican tastemaker has found a creative sweet spot. He is also listed as a contributor on MOTOMAMI, the Album of the Year winner by girlfriend Rosalía.
Christina Habla Español
Accepting her award for Aguilera in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category, Ecuadorian/American diva Christina Aguilera remarked that she had wanted to record another Spanish language album since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000.
The two-decade wait was definitely worth it, as her voice sounded deliciously gritty on her performance of rousing ranchera "Cuando Me Dé La Gana" with Christian Nodal, whose EP #1 FORAJIDO won the Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album race. Fittingly, their duet concluded with fireworks.
It’s Never Too Late — Seriously
As a rule, ties in award ceremonies leave behind a lukewarm aftertaste. In the case of this year’s Best New Artist, however, the joint victory of 25 year-old Mexican songstress Silvana Estrada and 95-year-old Cuban singer Ángela Álvarez was hands down the most emotional moment of the evening.
Both women recorded luminous albums marked by a deep reverence to the folk roots of Latin America. "This is for my dear homeland, Cuba — a place I will never forget," said Álvarez, standing next to her grandson, Los Angeles-based producer Carlos José Álvarez. After receiving an ovation, she left behind some inspiring artistic advice. "Even though life is difficult, I promise that with faith and love, it’s never too late."
An Album For The Ages
Released in March of this year, Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI is a cultural landmark — a conceptual work of limitless imagination and wondrous stylistic plurality. It won awards for Best Album Of The Year, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album.
The Spanish singer’s performance reflected MOTOMAMI’s own opulence. Wearing sunglasses and bright red lipstick, she played the piano and performed an achingly vulnerable "HENTAI," before launching into a gorgeous version of post-modern bachata "LA FAMA." The buoyant "DESPECHÁ," a recent single, found her dancing among the crowd, with a brief pit stop to greet boyfriend Rauw Alejandro.
Moving Urbano Forward
2022 has been a particularly creative year for Karol G. Her ongoing collaboration with fellow Colombian producer Ovy On the Drums expanded the urbano landscape with a cinematic scope.
Her deeply emotional performance functioned as a summary of her recent achievements. It began with a languid quote from "GATÚBELA," then quickly morphed into the familiar strains of mega-hit "PROVENZA," which she performed walking down the aisles of the venue, followed by her dancers. Back onstage, she beamed dancing to the progressive post-reggaetón beat of brand new single "CAIRO," with Ovy playing ominous keyboard patterns.
Past And Present Of A Mexican Legend
A prolific singer/songwriter with a Midas touch for timeless romantic hits, Michoacán native Marco Antonio Solís was honored as the 2022 Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year with a special gala held the night before the awards.
Solís performed twice during the ceremony — first as a solo artist with majestic readings of "Si No Te Hubieras Ido" and ranchera-pop "La Venia Bendita," and then a sentimental "La Cárcel" with former group Los Bukis. "You’re not only the pride of Mexico, but of all Latinos," enthused presenter Emilio Estefan Jr. Solís expressed his gratitude and underscored the relevance of younger artists carrying the torch of Latin sounds around the world.
A Brazilian Diva Channels Reggaetón
A native of Rio de Janeiro, Anitta conquered the mainstream on the strength of a cosmopolitan musical palate that embraces reggaetón beats and lush strains of Latin pop. Her performance at the Awards was appropriately electric, beginning with the booty-grinding "Envolver," then segueing into the tribal excesses of "Rave de Favela," her orgiastic collaboration with Major Lazer. Far from relying on musty bossa novas, the Latin GRAMMYs found in Anitta a glimpse of Brazilian futurism.
An Uruguayan Maestro Wins Big
A perennial Latin GRAMMY favorite, Jorge Drexler added seven trophies to his collection, including the coveted Record and Song Of The Year awards.
The veteran troubadour appeared genuinely surprised as the Latin GRAMMYs kept piling up, but anyone who listened to the lovely orchestral arrangements of his album Tinta y Tiempo could have anticipated this moment. A collaboration with Spanish enfant terrible C. Tangana, "Tocarte" is an electro-canción gem, and Drexler performed it with Elvis Costello. "Vamos, Elvis," he exclaimed, just as the British legend launched into a blistering guitar solo. In one of his acceptance speeches, Drexler showed his generosity of spirit by thanking urbano artists for disseminating the beauty of Latin sounds internationally.
The Future Is Now
Having Nicky Jam perform a moody rendition of "El Perdón" — his smash collaboration with Enrique Iglesias — is in itself cause for celebration. But the singer went a step forward and created an indelible moment by inviting four young artists to join him onstage. Xavier Cintrón, Valentina García, Nicolle Horbath and Sergio De Miguel Jorquera are recipients of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s Prodigy Scholarships. The pairing of veteran stars with talented new voices was magical.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Rosalía Wins Latin GRAMMY For Album Of The Year For 'Motomami'
Rosalía won the Latin GRAMMY for Album Of The Year at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, for her album 'MOTOMAMI.'
Rosalía won the Latin GRAMMY for Album Of The Year for MOTOMAMI at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo, Jorge Drexler, Elsa y Elmar, Fonseca, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastián Yatra were the other nominees in the prestigious category.
Rosalía became the first woman in Latin GRAMMY history to win Album Of The Year twice, after winning the category in 2019 for El Mal Querer.
This year, she was one of the most nominated artists at the 2022 GRAMMYs alongside Rauw Alejandro and Jorge Drexler. MOTOMAMI won in the Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package categories, and Rosalía was also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Alternative Song, Best Short Form Music Video, and Record of the Year.
Rosalía took audiences on an experimental journey through MOTOMAMI at the ceremony, performing her hits "Hentai," "La Fama," and "Despecha.”
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Los Bukis Reunite To Perform "Tu Carcel"
In 2021, Marco Antonio Solís surprised the Latin music world by reuniting with Los Bukis after nearly 25 years. At the 23rd Latin GRAMMY Awards, the Mexican chart-toppers performed their 1986 heartbreak anthem "Tu Carcel."
Marco Antonio Solís delighted Latin music fans around the world when he reunited with Los Bukis for a special performance at the 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards.
After singing music from his solo career earlier in the ceremony, Solís joined his bandmates Los Bukis for a moving performance of "Tu Carcel." While singing the classic track, he gleefully bopped along with the guys as if no time has passed. Everyone in the arena was happy to see the reunion take place live, and gave Solís and Los Bukis a well-deserved standing ovation.
Solís, the Latin Recording Academy's 2022 Person Of The Year, co-founded the beloved Mexican band in 1975. Los Bukis released numerous classic songs and helped popularize the grupero genre until Solís decided to go solo in 1996.
In 2021, Solís surprised the Latin music world when he reunited with Los Bukis, nearly 25 years after his split with the band. Later that year, Solís launched a world tour with Los Bukis that sold-out stadiums across the U.S. and Mexico. This past May, Solís and Los Bukis booked a second leg of their wildly successful reunion tour. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council declared May 3, 2022 El Día de Los Bukis.
Los Bukis have been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards since their inception, including Best Latin Pop Album and Best Mexican-American Performance. Solís has won five Latin GRAMMY Awards as a solo artist and been nominated for five GRAMMY Awards.
Stay tuned for a clip of this thrilling performance, and check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
news
2022 Latin GRAMMYs: Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana Collect The Latin GRAMMY For Record Of The Year For "Tocarte"
At the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana have won the Latin GRAMMY for Record Of The Year For "Tocarte."
Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana won the Latin GRAMMY for Record Of The Year for "Tocarte” at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.
Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso; Pablo Alborán; Anitta; Marc Anthony; Bad Bunny & Bomba Estereo; Camilo; Karol G; Juan Luis Guerra; Rosalía featuring The Weeknd; Shakira & Rauw Alejandro; and Carlos Vives & Camilo were the other nominees in the prestigious category.
Drexler and Tangana’s “Tocarte” also took home the Latin GRAMMY for Song Of The Year.
Drexler was one of the most nominated artists of the night, alongside Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, with a total of eight nominations. He was nominated in three of the Big Four categories: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Record Of The Year.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.