Gilberto Gil News

Gilberto Gil

Artist

Gilberto Gil

WINS*

2

NOMINATIONS*

7

59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best World Music Album

Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live

