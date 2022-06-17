5 Free Musical Events To Observe Juneteenth 2022: Unityfest, Something In The Water & More

Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas to commemorate the official end of enslavement in the United States. The oldest and only day of its kind is a chance for African Americans and people from various ethnicities to gather for picnics, family gatherings, church services and fellowship time to pay homage to Black people who gave their blood, sweat and tears to this country.

On June 17, 2021, Congress passed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. President Joe Biden signed it into law as the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, the first federal holiday signed into law since observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983.

The Black music and entertainment communities in particular are leading the charge to utilize both performance and sound to celebrate the plight of their ancestors. An incredible range of GRAMMY winners and nominees have come together to share their catalogs, family trees, stages and creative talents to show their appreciation for history and culture and to also raise money for various charitable causes relating to people of African descent.

Also in time for Father's Day and Black Music Month, here are a list of music festivals, special programs and live performances that are held in person, and airing online and on network television in observance of Juneteenth 2022.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom (Sunday, June 19 - 8 p.m ET on CNN and live in Los Angeles)

Produced in partnership with Live Nation Urban, the Hollywood Bowl is presenting a live music festival rich with Black artists spanning all genres of music. Conductor Thomas Wilkins and musician/composer Derrick Hodge will guide the Re-Collective Orchestra — the first all-Black symphony orchestra in the venue's 100-year history — with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and Adam Blackstone providing musical direction.

Other performers include Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Jhene Aiko, Khalid, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper, the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Michelle Williams, the Roots and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Juneteenth UnityFest (Sunday, June 19 - 7:30 p.m. ET, Brooklyn, NY)

GRAMMY-nominated string pedal guitarist/bandleader Robert Randolph and his 501c3 nonprofit the Robert Randolph Foundation return for his second annual multicultural, music and grassroots organization festival.

Livestreamed from various locations across Brooklyn, N.Y., this year's UnityFest kicks off with an afternoon block party featuring DJ Spinna, Josh Milan, Soul Summit Music, and Descendants of Sound. In partnership with BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, a concert will also be held at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park. Headlined by inspirational artist Tye Tribbett and features recording artists Deborah Cox, Mali Music, Israel Houghton, and Randolph. Viewers can stream the concert on the Robert Randolph Foundation's YouTube channel or from Juneteenth UnityFest's mobile app.

National Museum of African American Music's Home Grown Culture Juneteenth Block Party (Sunday, June 19, Assembly Food Hall at Fifth & Broadway in Nashville - 11 a.m. CT)

The only museum dedicated to celebrating the range of musical accomplishments and styles by people of African descent is bringing together legends like Ray Parker Jr. and DJ Collipark with live performances by the Shindellas, Mike Floss, Daru Jones, Willie Jones, Jeverson and O.N.E. The Duo for a free block party for ages 21 and over at the Food Assembly's Skydeck.

The outdoor event in downtown Nashville celebrates freedom through musical expression and is produced following the museum's second annual State of Black Music Summit. The block party is a companion to the Community Day activities at the Roots Theater, which features musicians Tramaine Artemis, Cojo Ko, Thomas Spann, Millie McClain, Candi Willette, Matthew McCoy and Dave Ragland.

The Black Pack Excellence and Brandon Leake: A Family Affair (Sunday, June 19 from 8 - 10 p.m. ET on the CW Network)

"All American" star Taye Diggs, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Ne-Yo and R&B vocalist Eric Bellinger bring some 1960s Vegas strip-style flavor for an hour-long special to commemorate the holiday and celebrate entertainer Sammy Davis, Jr. The trio will be joined by special guest artists Tank and Jordin Sparks.

Immediately following, the "America's Got Talent" winner will showcase eight original spoken word pieces, as well as animation and vignettes about his immediate and extended family tree. The event will be taped at the Haggin Museum in his hometown, Stockton, California.

Something in the Water Festival (Friday, June 17-19 at 3 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime and Twitch)

The three-day music festival created by Pharrell Williams on Independence Ave. in Washington, D.C. this year returns following the GRAMMY-winning superproducer's advocacy efforts to make Juneteenth both an observed and paid holiday in his home state of Virginia. The stage at West Potomac Park will host a pop-up church service for praise and worship near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Something in the Water's roster includes 21 Savage, 6LACK, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Q-Tip, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Calvin Harris, Bia, Chloe x Halle, and Dave Matthews Band.

Listen: GRAMMY.com's Black Joy Playlist, Featuring Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Anderson .Paak & Many More