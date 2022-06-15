Everything We Know About Lizzo's New Album 'Special'

Lizzo has become one of music's most infectious talents, creating hits that shed light on important topics like self-esteem and inclusivity all topped with a cheeky smile. So when the Houston-repping artist took three years away to craft her new album to perfection, her fans — the Lizzbians, as Lizzo declared herself in 2019 — knew the wait was going to be worth it. In April, Lizzo announced the release of her fourth studio album and second major-label LP, Special, due July 15. The news came just two days before the singer made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where she also performed lead single "About Damn Time" and the title track — both of which tease that Special is going to be full of her trademark empowering anthems. Special follows 2019's GRAMMY-winning Cuz I Love You, which took home gramophones for Best Pop Solo Performance ("Truth Hurts"), Traditional R&B Performance ("Jerome"), and Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2020. The new album also comes at a booming time in Lizzo's career: her reality competition series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls premiered on Amazon Studios in March, the same month she released her shapewear brand Yitty. Below, see all the goods GRAMMY.com gathered about Lizzo's highly anticipated new album, Special, thus far. The Album Is Titled Special, Arriving July 15 After initially teasing the album's completion during her keynote speaker session at SXSW, Lizzo officially announced Special on Instagram on April 14. The singer kept her caption brief — "SPECIAL. THE ALBUM. JULY 15." — letting the striking black and white portrait cover speak for itself.

She Narrowed Down The 12-Song Track List From 200 As Lizzo told SiriusXM's The Heat, she wrote nearly 200 songs for the album, which she started recording in 2018. "I needed to go through life and get a lot of things off my chest," she said. "I had a lot happen interpersonally, a lot has happened globally and I think I needed to process that. The way that I process things is through writing music. So I was writing these songs, but then I just needed to keep going until I found my sweet spot and what the world needed to hear. "I also wanted to make a thorough album," she continued. "I didn't want to just make a bunch of singles or random songs that I thought were the coolest. I wanted to put a real body of work together so I can make a classic album because I just want to only make classics. I like my music and I want to continue to like my music." Although the album's full track list has yet to be revealed, Special will include 12 tracks according to its pre-order page on Apple Music.

The Title Is An Intentional Confidence Booster Since her 2013 debut album Lizzobangers, Lizzo has always intended to make people feel like they belong with her music — so it's no surprise that her latest album is called Special. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she revealed that a certain pop music mastermind informed the title's decision-making. "The album was called In Case Nobody Told You for a while, and then Max Martin came on and he helped me change the hook a little bit and restructured it," she explained. "He was like, 'Special, Special. The song is Special.' I was like, 'Okay.' Then one day, I had this aha moment where I'm like, 'Oh sh-t, the album is Special. Literally, the album is special, and I'm special.' "I want the person [who hears] this to feel special," she added. "Everything now has this special feel to it, and this glow, this sparkle. Ever since that's the era I'm moving into. It's out of the darkness and into the light."

Lizzo Brands It As A "Love Album" The singer's discography is filled with themes of love, from recovering from heartbreak to finding self-love. And for Special, she's doubling down from 2019's Cuz I Love You and exploring all facets of love — as evidenced by the vanity of "About Damn Time" and "Special" as well as the best friend anthem "Grrrls." In February, Lizzo shared with Variety how "shocked" she was that this is an album all about love. While she played it coy on whether she's currently enamored with a special someone, she did allude to the music reflecting her personal relationships. "I think that I will never be the kind of artist that's like this album is about a story I wrote; it's not real," Lizzo said. "I'm always just a very personal, like I'm-talking-to-my-friend-on- the-phone-with-really-good-music-behind-me b<em></em><em></em>. I will say this: It is a love album."

It's Filled With Nonstop Bangers For Special, Lizzo will continue to provide the same electric feeling found in hits like "Good As Hell," "Juice" and "Truth Hurts." During an April interview with ET Canada, the singer shared that she switched up the album last minute in order to match the sparkling vibe of "About Damn Time." "I think I had an epiphany like, 'Oh I only want songs that are love frequency', like, very about love, and also bangers," she explained. "I wanted to make Lizzobangers again. So even if it's a ballad, it bangs. Every song is memorable and delicious and you want to hear it again and again and again."