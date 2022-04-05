Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hear What The Kid Laroi, Maren Morris, BTS, Mastodon & Others Had To Say On The GRAMMYs 2022 Red Carpet
Before the 2022 GRAMMYs began, countless stars hit the red carpet to talk about how it felt to be part of Music's Biggest Night. Watch red carpet interviews with Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, J Balvin and Maria Becerra, Yola and others.
With the GRAMMYs back in person this year, the red carpet was packed with music’s biggest names. From K-pop superstars BTS to pop-punk veteran Avril Lavigne, the pre-show festivities were as star-studded as the 2022 GRAMMYs show itself.
The Recording Academy's own Alina Vission was joined by CBS’ Amanda Kloots to chat with artists from every genre, including Latin hitmakers (and collaborators) J Balvin and Maria Becerra, and pop’s newest superstars including The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo and Chloe Bailey.
Check out some of the red carpet highlights below, and head over to the official GRAMMYs YouTube page to relive more of the 2022 GRAMMYs red carpet action.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Here's What Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile & More Had To Say Backstage At The 2023 GRAMMYs
Backstage at the 2023 GRAMMYs, established and emerging stars alike — from Harry Styles to Samara Joy — opened up about what Music’s Biggest Night meant to them.
Like every edition of Music’s Biggest Night, the 2023 GRAMMYs featured a wealth of funny, touching and inspiring onstage speeches — both at the Premiere Ceremony and the main telecast.
But artists tend to express themselves differently, more intimately, backstage — and this certainly applied to GRAMMY winners and nominees at this year’s ceremony.
In the litany of videos below, see and hear stirring, extemporaneous statements from artists all over the 2023 GRAMMYs winners and nominees list, from Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles to Americana star-turned-rocker Brandi Carlile to Best Global Music Performance nominee Anoushka Shankar and beyond.
Throughout, you’ll get a better sense of the good jitters backstage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and hear exactly what the golden gramophone means to this crop of musical visionaries.
The list of videos begins below.
Photos: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images; Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/WireImage
2023 GRAMMYs To Pay Tribute To Lost Icons With Star-Studded In Memoriam Segment Honoring Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, And Takeoff
The GRAMMY Awards segment will feature Kacey Musgraves in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo as they remember Takeoff, airing live on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The lineup for the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb 5, will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to some of those from the creative community that were lost this year with performances by GRAMMY-winning and -nominated artists.
The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to three-time GRAMMY winner and 18-time nominee Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Christine McVie with "Songbird"; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
The 2023 GRAMMYs, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Before, during and after the 2023 GRAMMYs, head to live.GRAMMY.com for exclusive, never-before-seen content, including red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes content, the full livestream of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and much more.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Watch Bonnie Raitt Win Song Of The Year For "Just Like That" | 2023 GRAMMYs
Bonnie Raitt wins Song Of The Year for her track "Just Like That."
Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" won the GRAMMY for Song Of The Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
GAYLE's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "BREAK MY SOUL," Adele's "Easy On Me," DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy's "GOD DID," and Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" were the other nominees in the prestigious category.
Watch Raitt's speech below.
Check out the complete list of winners and nominees at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Photos (L-R): Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, LUFRÉ, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Official 2023 GRAMMYs Playlist Is Here: Listen To 115 Songs By Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar & More
Get to know this year's nominees with the official 2023 GRAMMYs playlist, presented in partnership with Amazon Music, which features 115 GRAMMY-nominated songs across pop, rap, country, and beyond from today's stars.
With the 2023 GRAMMYs less than a month away, excitement is bubbling over in the music community.
Whether you're rooting for innovative newcomers like Wet Leg and Omar Apollo or beloved legends like Beyoncé and ABBA, there is an abundance of spectacular talent to be celebrated this year. And the 2023 GRAMMY nominees are not only leading music, but they’re creatively transforming genres, from rap to alternative to reggae — and beyond.
To let the music speak for itself, stream the official 2023 GRAMMYs playlist, presented in partnership with Amazon Music, which features 115 GRAMMY-nominated songs across pop, rap, country, and beyond from today's stars, including BTS, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and many, many more.
Get to know this year's nominees by listening to their biggest hits and GRAMMY-nominated works on this immersive Amazon Music playlist — and tune in to CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 5 to experience Music's Biggest Night live.