Hear What The Kid Laroi, Maren Morris, BTS, Mastodon & Others Had To Say On The GRAMMYs 2022 Red Carpet

With the GRAMMYs back in person this year, the red carpet was packed with music’s biggest names. From K-pop superstars BTS to pop-punk veteran Avril Lavigne, the pre-show festivities were as star-studded as the 2022 GRAMMYs show itself.

The Recording Academy's own Alina Vission was joined by CBS’ Amanda Kloots to chat with artists from every genre, including Latin hitmakers (and collaborators) J Balvin and Maria Becerra, and pop’s newest superstars including The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo and Chloe Bailey.

Check out some of the red carpet highlights below, and head over to the official GRAMMYs YouTube page to relive more of the 2022 GRAMMYs red carpet action.