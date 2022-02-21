Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Doug E. Fresh Goes Cuckoo For Coconuts

When it comes to backstage must-haves, Doug E. Fresh’s first choice lives up to his name. The rapper, who is commonly known as the "Human Beat Box," keeps his pipes smooth with the help of some — ahem — fresh coconuts.

"On my rider, it must be harmless coconut water, or a real coconut," Fresh declares in his appearance on Herbal Tea & White Sofas. "This is what I use to hydrate, and I love it. There’s nothing like coconut water.”

What is he washing down with that coconut water? Well, if he’s in Chicago, it’s the Windy City’s famous cheese and caramel popcorn, which he boldly deems "the ruler," as opposed to the city’s lauded deep dish pizza.