Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Ayra Starr’s Most Important Backstage Item Isn’t An Item — It’s A Person

Because her tour schedule often takes her thousands of miles away from her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, singer-songwriter Ayra Starr tries to bring a piece of home with her wherever she goes.

That piece is her brother, who is a musical person himself.

"My family is definitely part of my tour rider," Starr says with a laugh in the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas. "My brother is a songwriter — and is my best friend — so he has to be with me."

When it comes to food for her rider, Starr selects quick, savory meals like ramen noodles — and as she explains, that meal has a connection to home for her, too. "Noodles [are] my favorite food in the whole world, and it just comforts me," she explains.