Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Koven’s Katie Boyle Explains How Having A Picture Of A Happy Dog Backstage Makes Her A Better Performer

Koven bandmember Katie Boyle recently added one important item to her tour rider, and it's not a favorite snack or drink of choice: It's a photograph of a dog enjoying life.

While keeping a photo of a dog backstage might seem like a quirky choice, Boyle explains that it actually goes a long way toward helping her put on the best show she can.

Because when you're gonna perform, you need to be in a positive, outgoing, energetic state of mine, and it's not always possible," Boyle explains in the newest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas.

"And this is just something that — come on, look at that! It just makes you feel better," she continues, holding up a closeup photo of a smiling pit bull. "Look at that picture of a dog being happy. It just makes you instantly happy. So that's why I've recently added it."