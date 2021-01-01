Herbal Tea & White Sofas: Argentinian Singer/Songwriter María Becerra Rhapsodizes About Backstage Maté

Some acts have infamous riders that become the stuff of legend (who doesn't remember the tale of the brown M&Ms?). Not María Becerra, though.

Rather, the Argentinian singer/songwriter's style is to keep it simple. This extends to the amenities she requires backstage — from vegan food to maté, an Argentinian specialty.

In the latest episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, watch Becerra reveal her favorite backstage treats and meditate on the energy flow between audience and performer.

