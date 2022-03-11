GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Cyndi Lauper Win Her First GRAMMY For Best New Artist In 1985

By now, it's a given that Cyndi Lauper was a 1980s pop queen. In that decade, her hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time" and "Money Changes Everything" were inescapable.

But every monarch has to have a coronation — and in Lauper’s case, it came courtesy of none other than Laurie Anderson and the Kinks' Ray Davies.

After the pair presented Lauper with her first GRAMMY, for Best New Artist, at the 27th GRAMMY Awards in 1985, the flame-haired star — flanked by the towering Hulk Hogan — accepted her golden gramophone with an irresistible smile and wave.