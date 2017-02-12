Willie Nelson
WINS*
12
NOMINATIONS*
56
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Country Solo Performance
Live Forever
Willie Nelson News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Willie Nelson
Wins
Best Country Album
A Beautiful Time
Nominations
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Willie Nelson Family
