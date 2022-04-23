How The Entertainment Law Initiative Tackles Today’s Leading Law Issues & Fosters The Next Generation Of Legal Innovators

An artist advocate. A devotee to making the American dream a reality for artists. A force of nature. The smartest woman in the room. All these statements describe Susan Genco, co-president of the Azoff Company, who received the top honor at the Recording Academy's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative (ELI) event during GRAMMY Week 2022. With a focus on future voices and entertainment law education, the annual ELI gathering is the leading music industry and music law conference, aligning prominent entertainment attorneys to discuss and debate top-of-mind music industry legal matters and trends. Via its annual Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award and Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, respectively, ELI celebrates influential thought leaders and next-gen student innovators alike, who are collectively advancing the conversation surrounding music law. Held Saturday, April 2, at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, ELI 2022 honored Genco with the Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award. She is a leader who has spent her storied career protecting artists while supporting the music community at-large through service. Advocacy and fair wages in the music industry are now more important than ever to crusaders like Genco, who has made substantial contributions on policy through the Music Modernization Act and federal COVID relief packages as well as her work as a board member for the Music Artists Coalition, which includes her ongoing work on the FAIR Act. A lifelong music lover, Genco spent her college days as a DJ at Wellesley before heading to Harvard Law. After college, she held executive positions at a variety of record labels including Warner Bros. Records, Capitol/EMI and Arista Records, under Clive Davis. Now, as the co-president of the Azoff Company, working alongside Irving Azoff, she oversees and manages entertainment companies like Full Stop Management, Global Music Rights and Oak View Group, among others. Genco is a lecturer in law at UCLA School of Law, where she has taught music law since 2012 and is a founder of the school's Music Industry Clinic. She also serves on ELI’s Executive Committee. At the pre-event reception, GRAMMY- and Oscar-winning writer, director and producer and ELI 2022 keynote speaker Cameron Crowe shared that Genco and Azoff run their business with an artist-forward mentality. "When I first started writing and interviewing musicians, so many of them didn't make it financially or they weren't supported in the business they loved," he said. "Irving and Susan are so like-minded — they never forget what it is like to be an artist and you need protection and support, and know there are people there to back you up. She has been very forward about pushing legislation and showing budding artists [that] there are people out there thinking about you and your rights." Filling the room with the magical storytelling for which he is known, Crowe then saluted Genco, the lawyers in attendance, and the students who participated in the ELI Writing Contest, saying that thanks to their work, the next generation of artists will have a greater chance at flourishing. "It's such an honor to be here for the ELI, who do such vital work in supporting and protecting the spirit of creativity for generations to come," he says.

Crowe then told the story of how he chose the music industry — or rather, how the music biz chose him — against his mother's wish for him to become a lawyer. "She moved us to a special place in Saen Diego, so that we would be right across the street from a well-regarded law school; I was 12,” Crowe said. “As much as we tried to plan, so many of the key things in our life happened when there was no plan. Because it's the people you meet along the way, the people you helped, and the people who helped you. Relationships and music define my life. There was a growing chance I was never going to make it to the law school." Then, Crowe met Azoff. "[Irving] became a person who really worked his way up the ladder, on the heels of smarts and charisma. And he hit that famous early peak: He became the manager of Eagles," Crowe said. Likewise, Crowe invested in relationships, which led him to chronicling the early days of Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, and many others as the youngest-ever contributor to Rolling Stone. "When people ask who the band was in Almost Famous,” he says of his beloved 2000 film, “it is all of us. It is Irving and Ronnie Van Zant, Glenn Frey, Neal Preston, and the people who inspired Susan Genco back when she was a DJ, with the same dream of being close to the music that she still loves so passionately." Azoff then gave a humorous and irreverent recap of how Genco came to work for his company years ago, telling her back then for years that their quota for lawyers was full when, in fact, they had no entertainment lawyers on staff. !Cameron Crowe delivers keynote speech at the Recording Academy's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Cameron Crowe delivers keynote speech at the Recording Academy's 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative "If you want to cross over from the double dark side of being a lawyer and running a record company and join the fight to take care of artists — you're smart and we'd love to have you as a senior executive," Azoff remembered of her job offer. "So our journey became partners and colleagues instead of just friendly adversaries." Applauding her accomplishments, Azoff heralded Genco as an advocate in the music industry and wider music community. "Susan has been a tireless advocate for visibility and rights for the LGBTQ+ community, for change in action in economic and social justice for women with her XX Fund and with Liberty Hill, and for community engagement through her position on the board of [Los Angeles radio station] KCRW. She is also a mentor to many young professionals including many in the room today. You're an amazing wife, mother, friend, executive, and world citizen. There really is no one like you. They invented the word ‘special’ to define who you are." In her acceptance speech, Genco reflected on the moments that shaped her musical journey. "The best moments of my life are created by artists and enhanced by music,” she remembered. “It's this shared love that brings us together and makes us, the people in this room, the people in the industry, a community. “I have always loved music. But now after a couple or a few decades, I also love the music business, with all of its foibles and idiosyncrasies,” she continued. “Music unites people across the globe every day. And in this divisive world we find ourselves in, we rely on music to reach across borders and create a common language. As a community, I hope we can work together to support and protect artists and songwriters … They give us the gift of music. Let's make sure we give them what they need and what they deserve. Let's be sure that they get their fair share, and let's please do it together."