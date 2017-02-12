searchsearch
Tavares

Artist

Tavares

WINS*

1

NOMINATIONS*

2

25th Annual GRAMMY Awards

NOMINATION

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

A Penny For Your Thoughts (Single)

Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations

Tavares News

All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Tavares

Nominations

Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal

A Penny For Your Thoughts (Single)

More from the 25th Awards

