A Timeline Of Taylor Swift's GRAMMYs History, From Skipping Senior Prom To Making History With 'Folklore'

Editor's Note: This article was edited on Feb. 6, 2023 to reflect her win and nominations at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Throughout her illustrious career, Taylor Swift has won 11 GRAMMYs and has received 42 GRAMMY nominations overall, earning her first nod at just 17 years old. Now 33, she's part of GRAMMY history: When Swift's folklore won Album Of The Year in 2021, she became the first female artist to win the award three times. Along the way, Swift has delivered countless memorable performances and moving speeches on the GRAMMY stage — and this year, she furthered her GRAMMY legacy with another first. Swift's powerful video for her beloved song "All Too Well" — the 15-minute epic "All Too Well: The Short Film" — won the singer her 12th golden gramophone at the 2023 GRAMMYs, and another one that made history. She became the first artist to win Best Music Video for a clip solely directed by the artist, further cementing her place as a GRAMMY legend. As Swift celebrates another GRAMMY win, take a look at the country-turned-pop superstar's legendary journey and history at the GRAMMYs. 2008 — 50th GRAMMY Awards

Nomination: Best New Artist Seventeen-year-old Swift was up early on the morning of Dec. 6, 2007 to announce the nominations for the 50th GRAMMY Awards. Little did she know, she would also be receiving her first nomination, for Best New Artist. The singer attended her first GRAMMY Awards at 18, revealing in a red carpet interview with CBS that she opted to attend the ceremony over her senior prom. With it being her first GRAMMYs, she couldn't help but fangirl, telling the CBS reporters that she was excited to see Foo Fighters, Feist and Kanye West — the latter of which she met later that night, when she presented him and Estelle with the GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "American Boy." 2009 — 51st GRAMMY Awards

Performance: "Fifteen" with Miley Cyrus Swift performed her raw, emotional single "Fifteen" as a duet with fellow teen star Miley Cyrus. They traded verses as Swift played guitar during the stripped-down performance, proving that they don't need theatrics to command a stage. 2010 — 52nd GRAMMY Awards

Wins: Album Of The Year (Fearless), Best Female Country Vocal Performance (White Horse), Best Country Song ("White Horse"), Best Country Album (Fearless)



Nominations: Record Of The Year ("You Belong With Me"), Song Of The Year ("You Belong With Me"), Best Female Pop Vocal Performance ("You Belong With Me"), Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals ("Breathe")



Performances: "Today Was a Fairytale," "Rhiannon" and "You Belong With Me" (the latter two with Stevie Nicks) "This is my first GRAMMY, you guys!" Taylor Swift exclaimed with charming exhilaration, showcasing her gramophone for "White Horse" at the pre-telecast of the 52nd GRAMMY Awards. While accepting the award, Swift said that she "lived in awe" of those who were also nominated in the category, as well as her producer Nathan Chapman and all the talented musicians in Nashville. "Thank you to anyone who is a GRAMMY voter and decided it might be a good idea to vote for me for this, because I'm so happy." Swift attended the award ceremony with her mom, Andrea, and excitedly embraced her mother when Fearless was announced as Album Of The Year. With that award, Swift became the youngest artist ever to win the category. She took home four awards overall that night. "My dad and my little brother are losing their minds in the living room right now," Swift said in her Album Of The Year speech. "This is the story all of us, when we are 80 years old, and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids, and they're so annoyed with us — this is the story we're gonna be telling over and over again, in 2010, that we got to win Album Of The Year at the GRAMMYs." To top off her memorable night, Taylor also performed alongside Stevie Nicks, who joined her for a duet of "Rhiannon" and "You Belong With Me." Nicks later told TIME that Taylor Swift's face just lights up like a star, and she couldn't say no to performing with her. "Taylor is writing for the universal woman and for the man who wants to know her," Knicks said. "The female rock 'n' roll-country-pop songwriter is back, and her name is Taylor Swift. And it's women like her who are going to save the music business." 2012 — 54th GRAMMY Awards

Wins: Best Country Solo Performance ("Mean"), Best Country Song ("Mean")



Nomination: Best Country Album (Speak Now)



Performance: "Mean" When Swift took to the stage to perform "Mean," she substituted some lyrics to fit the occasion: "But someday I'll be singing this at the GRAMMYs, and all you're ever gonna be is mean." She received a standing ovation, and the fun lyrical nod would become something Swift repeated in other GRAMMY performances. "Mean" won Swift two more GRAMMYs that night. "It's always going to mean the world to me, the idea of getting to go to the GRAMMYs, and the idea of getting to, possibly, have a chance at winning a GRAMMY," she said after winning Best Country Solo Performance in the pre-telecast. "But this one really means a lot to me… There's really no feeling quite like writing a song about someone who's really mean to you, and someone who completely hates you, and makes your life miserable, and then winning a GRAMMY for it." 2013 — 55th GRAMMY Awards

Wins: Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Safe & Sound," from The Hunger Games)



Nominations: Record Of The Year ("We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"), Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Safe & Sound")



Performance: "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Swift opened the 55th GRAMMY Awards with her Red hit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," creating a human circus with the performance. Swift took to the stage in a glittering white ringmaster costume, complete with a glamorized top hat and baton. In the pre-telecast ceremony, Swift and the Civil Wars' "Safe & Sound" won the GRAMMY for Best Song Written For Visual Media, from The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond's official soundtrack. After Swift thanked her collaborators — as well as Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins and the film's star Jennifer Lawrence — The Civil Wars' John Paul White quipped, "I think it's appropriate that Taylor thanks us, because we've been carrying her for a while, and it's getting a little tiring." 2014 — 56th GRAMMY Awards

Nominations: Album Of The Year (Red), Best Country Album (Red) Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Highway Don't Care"), Best Country Song ("Begin Again")



Performance: "All Too Well" Swifties have long held "All Too Well" as the star's unofficial signature song, and her performance of it at the GRAMMYs is demonstrative of why it is so beloved. Swift seemed to leave it all on the stage in the soul-baring performance, giving life to the deep, emotional lyrics as she both sings and plays the piano. One can't help but wonder what it would be like if Swift had performed her original 10-minute version, which she later released in her 2021 re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version). 2015 — 57th GRAMMY Awards Nominations: Record Of The Year ("Shake It Off"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Shake It Off"), Song Of The Year ("Shake It Off") Though Swift didn't have any wins to celebrate at the 2015 GRAMMYs, she made headlines for her endearing dance moves during the performances — staying true to the name of her nominated single, "Shake It Off." Read More: The Meteoric Rise Of Olivia Rodrigo: How The "Drivers License" Singer Became Gen Z's Queen of Pop 2016 — 58th GRAMMY Awards

Wins: Album Of The Year (1989), Best Pop Vocal Album (1989), Best Music Video ("Bad Blood")



Nominations: Record Of The Year ("Blank Space"), Song Of The Year ("Blank Space"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Blank Space"), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Bad Blood")



Performance: "Out of the Woods" Serving as the GRAMMY opener once again, Swift delivered a stunning, high-energy performance of "Out of the Woods." Near the end of the song, she welcomed everyone to the 2016 GRAMMY Awards then playfully continued her performance after saying, "right now it's 1989" — a nod to her album that would win big. Swift won three of her seven nominations, including Album Of The Year for 1989, and became the first woman to win the award twice. In a memorable and moving speech, Swift sent an important message to her young female fans. "There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," she declared. "But if you just focus on the work, and you don't let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you're going, you'll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world." Earlier, 1989 won Best Pop Vocal Album at the Premiere Ceremony. Though she couldn't be in attendance, her producer Jack Antonoff made sure she was still involved, calling her on stage as he accepted the award. After screaming in excitement, Swift had a serious question for Antonoff: "Is James Taylor there? Can you tell James Taylor I love him?" 2018 — 60th GRAMMY Awards Nominations: Best Country Song ("Better Man"), Best Song Written For Visual Media ("I Don't Wanna Live Forever," from Fifty Shades Darker) This GRAMMY year was a unique one for Swift, as she was honored with two nominations for contributions she made to albums other than her own. Her Zayn collaboration for Fifty Shades Darker, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Little Big Town's "Better Man" — which Swift wrote by herself — was up for Best Country Song. (Taylor would later release her own recording of the ballad on Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021.) 2019 — 61st GRAMMY Awards Nominations: Best Pop Vocal Album (Reputation) After taking a longer break than usual between albums, Swift thrilled fans of her pop music with the innovative Reputation. The album received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album. 2020 — 62nd GRAMMY Awards Nominations: Song Of The Year ("Lover"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover), Best Pop Solo Performance ("You Need To Calm Down") After kicking off a new career chapter with 2019's Lover — Swift's first release on Republic Records — she was honored with three more GRAMMY nominations. The album's romantic title track gave Swift her fourth Song Of The Year nod. 2021 — 63rd GRAMMY Awards