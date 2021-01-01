GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Win Best New Artist In 2014

Seattle rap act Macklemore and Ryan Lewis win Best New Artist at the 56th GRAMMY Awards in 2014 on the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind.

The duo looked fresh as they accepted their award from presenters Pharrell and Anna Kendrick. Macklemore rocked an emerald green velvet tux and black velvet bowtie while Lewis wore a silver and black houndstooth suit with a silk black tie.

Related: MusiCares Honors Macklemore At The 2019 Concert for Recovery

"Wow, we're here on this stage right now," Macklemore said, grinning. "First and foremost, I want to thank our fans, the people that got us on this stage…without them, there would be no us."

Following the momentum of their massive 2012 single "Thrift Shop" featuring Wanz, the Seattle rapper was nominated for a total of seven awards that year. He took home four wins, including Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the aforementioned hit.

Fellow contenders were James Blake, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves, and Ed Sheeran; All are now GRAMMY winners.

Learn more about the current 2021 Best New Artist nominees here.