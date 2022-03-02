Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
GRAMMY Week 2022: Cameron Crowe Announced As Keynote Speaker At 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week Event
GRAMMY- and Oscar-winning writer, director, and producer Cameron Crowe will serve as keynote at the 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative, an official GRAMMY Week 2022 event
The 24th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week Event is now set to take place on Sat, April 2, 2022. As with the 2022 GRAMMYs show, officially known as the 64th GRAMMY Awards, the event will be held in Las Vegas. The in-person luncheon and presentation will be held at the ARIA Resort & Casino.
GRAMMY- and Oscar-winning writer, director, and producer Cameron Crowe will serve as keynote speaker during the program. Crowe is the Academy Award-winning screenwriter-director of Almost Famous, and his other films include Fast Times At Ridgemont High, Say Anything…, Jerry Maguire, Vanilla Sky, We Bought A Zoo, and music documentaries Pearl Jam Twenty and The Union. He most recently produced the Sundance documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name and "Almost Famous: The Musical," debuting on Broadway later this year.
In addition, the winner and runners-up of the annual Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest have been chosen by the ELI's panel of attorney graders. Co-sponsored by the American Bar Association, the contest challenges law students to identify and research a current legal issue in the music industry and outline a proposed solution in an essay. The winning paper is published in the ABA's journal, Entertainment & Sports Lawyer.
A $10,000 scholarship is awarded to the winner, a $2,500 scholarship is awarded to two runners-up, and a mentor session with a leading entertainment attorney is given to all three. The winner will also receive travel and tickets to Las Vegas to attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards, MusiCares Person of the Year and the ELI Event.
Winner
Sona Sulakian, J.D. Candidate
USC Gould School of Law
Los Angeles
Paper Title
"Protecting the Artist: Licensing in an AI-Generated Music Market"
Runner-Up
Chelsea Cohen, J.D. Candidate
Loyola Law School
Los Angeles
"Welcome to the Metaverse: Solving Old-World Licensing in a Whole New Universe"
Runner-Up
Michael Harrigan, J.D. Candidate
Stetson University College of Law
Gulfport, Florida
"Beyond a Reasonable Doubt: How Blockchain Technology Can Shift the DMCA's Burden of Notification Away From Copyright Owners"
As previously announced, the 2022 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award will be presented at the event to Susan Genco, co-president of The Azoff Company. This accolade is awarded to an attorney who has demonstrated commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service.
The Recording Academy established the Entertainment Law Initiative in partnership with the nation's most prominent entertainment attorneys to promote discussion and debate around compelling legal matters and trends in the ever-evolving music industry. The ELI GRAMMY Week Event is the premier annual gathering of entertainment attorneys to celebrate the achievements of their own practitioners, hear from legal thought leaders, and support students who are pursuing careers in music law.
Sponsorship packages for the event are available. Contact Neil Crilly, neil.crilly@recordingacademy.com, for more information. Single admission tickets are also available at seetickets.us/ELI2022.
Silver: $500
Bronze: $375
Student: $100 (must be enrolled in a J.D. or L.L.M program at U.S. law school)
WHEN: Sat, April 2, 2022
11 a.m. Media Check-In
11:15 a.m. Media Interviews & Photos
noon Reception
1 p.m. Luncheon & Presentation
WHERE: ARIA Resort & Casino
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, Nevada 89158
The Recording Academy Announces Official Schedule For GRAMMY Week 2022
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Inside The 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week Event: Heartfelt Hilarity & A Dedication To Helping The Music Community
The day’s primary honoree was beloved music attorney Peter Paterno, who was honored by Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in person along with several other famous clients in a star-studded video tribute.
"I never imagined a gathering of lawyers could be so popular," laughed a man waiting patiently at a long check-in line that spiraled throughout the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3. The 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative GRAMMY Week event was about to begin, and the hundreds of lawyers and other music industry executives in line took advantage of the opportunity to greet colleagues and joke around.
Inside the elegant ballroom, executive committee member Susan Genco spoke about the need for high caliber lawyers in the music industry. "Great songs elevate our best moments and comfort us in our worst," she said. "But behind the magic, there is plenty of complexity. As the world continues to evolve, we must be flexible and adapt. Lawyers can simplify the path, so that artists can create their music.
"The most important part of this event is not the deals you close in the reception area," she quipped. "It’s the writing contest." Gencowas referring to the thought-provoking Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association. The annual contest invites law students from all over the country to not only identify a legal issue faced by the music industry, but also propose a solution to the problem in a well-researched, 3,000-word essay.
After the winners of previous years were cheered by the crowd, 2023 runners up Gina Maeng — a 1L at Georgetown University Law — and Amanda Sharp — a 3L at the University of San Diego Law School– were recognized. Aron Lichtschein — a 3L at NYU Law — was then announced as this year’s winner. Demonstrating excellent taste in music, he mentioned Bob Dylan, Frank Ocean, Rosalía, Beach House and Harry Styles as his favorite artists. After graduation, he will be working as an associate in the Technology & Intellectual Property Transactions practice at a New York law firm.
Entertainment Law Initiative Executive Committee Chair Laurie Soriano then paid tribute to the late Howard Weitzman, and recognized the volunteer leaders who serve with her on the newly diversified committee.
Later, legendary attorney Peter Paterno was honored with the Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award, and the musician in charge of introducing him was none other than Lars Ulrich, drummer with heavy metal band Metallica.
"Nothing better than sleeping on Peter Paterno’s office floor — it’s all downhill from there," laughed Ulrich before explaining how the fate of his band was forever changed 39 years ago, when they met Paterno. "He was a perfect fit for us, and was more than happy to join our shenanigans. I have nothing but appreciation, admiration, love and respect for you."
With his ability to think out of the box, and the relentless desire to pioneer a new push forward, Paterno assisted Metallica in the seemingly impossible task of getting their recording masters returned to them. "He is, quite literally, the master of the masters," said Ulrich. "Hands down, the architect of the autonomous world that music inhabits."
A moving — and frequently hilarious — video tribute followed, including greetings from Michael Eisner, Dave Stewart, Paulina Rubio, Dr. Dre, Van Morrison and Julian Lennon, among many others. "You’re the most unlawyer lawyer I have ever met," said singer/songwriter Brian Setzer. "And the only [person] I know who would wear a zoot suit to a concert."
Paterno was received onstage with a standing ovation. The acceptance speech was peppered with his deadpan sense of humor, impeccable timing and a palpable sense of gratitude. He spoke of becoming a music fanatic in 1964 after seeing the Beatles on The Ed Sullivan Show, and remembered a glorious first concert experience seeing Bo Diddley and Little Richard live.
"We get the clients that we deserve," he added, and reflected on the adrenaline-fueled years when he temporarily stopped practicing law, became the first president of Hollywood Records and signed Queen to the label. Four years later, he "crawled back to being a lawyer."
"I couldn’t really be in a band, so I decided instead to work with musicians," he said. His quirky sense of humor was ever present, especially as he concluded, "I don’t have any advice. I did what worked for me, so that’s my advice: do what works for me."
Before the event came to a close, newly elected Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass — the event’s keynote speaker — was introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. As a Member of Congress in Washington D.C., Bass contributed to passing important laws such as the Music Modernization Act of 2018. She stressed the importance of the work Paterno, and all of his cohorts in the room that day, do for the music community.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass | Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"I believe Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world," Bass said. "And I’ve seen how we can stir the souls of the entire planet with our music. Music can shift people’s thinking, and I take it very seriously."
The Recording Academy wishes to thank Platinum Presenting Sponsor Willkie, Farr & Gallagher LLP and the 41 other law firms and music companies for their support of the event.
Head to live.GRAMMY.com all year long to watch all the GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet livestream special, the full Premiere Ceremony livestream, and even more exclusive, never-before-seen content from the 2023 GRAMMYs.
2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See The Complete Winners & Nominees List
Photo: Jill Furmonvsky; courtesy of THE-DREAM
The GRAMMY Museum Announces Official GRAMMY Week 2023 Programming Schedule
Join in on the GRAMMY Museum's GRAMMY Week 2023 education programs and panels ahead of Music's Biggest Night. Here's the lineup for the upcoming, can't-miss events from Jan. 30 - Feb. 3.
With the 2023 GRAMMYs just around the corner, the GRAMMY Museum has announced its official GRAMMY Week 2023 programming schedule ahead of GRAMMY Sunday.
Flush with unique education and community engagement programs, the events offer conversations, live performances and exclusive content from GRAMMY Award-winning and -nominated musicians and industry professionals. From panels discussing what it takes to have a career in the music industry to a celebration of GRAMMY nominee Muni Long, you won't want to miss the GRAMMY Museum’s GRAMMY Week programming.
Join in on these GRAMMY Week festivities from Monday, Jan. 30, to Friday, Feb. 3, with the full lineup as listed below.
Watch the 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards, on Sunday, Feb. 5, live on the CBS Television Network and live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.
Mon, Jan. 30:
EVENT: Careers in Music: Music Producers Panel with Isla Management
WHAT: A conversation with GRAMMY® Award-winning and -nominated producers Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevn Thomas, Leon Thomas, and Isla Management Founder and Manager Simon Gebrelul on the creative process, working with artists, and what it takes to have a career in the music industry as a music producer.
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
EVENT: Careers in Music: Latin Music Panel
WHAT: A conversation celebrating the culture and impact of Latin Music with singer-songwriter, Gaby Moreno, Vice President of Latin Division at Peermusic, Yvonne Drazan, and Founder and President of Cosmica Records, Gil Gastelum.
WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
Tues, Jan. 31:
EVENT: Backstage Pass: Global Music Panel
WHAT: A conversation celebrating music from around the world with GRAMMY-nominated artist Zakes Bantwini, CEO of Creative Agency GridWorldwide Adam Byars, TV/Radio personality and entrepreneur Anele Mdoda, Talent Manager and Music/Entertainment Executive Sibo Mhlungu, and Entrepreneur CEO & Founder of Bathu Sneakers Theo Baloyi. This program will also include a live performance by Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
EVENT: Backstage Pass: LGBTQ Panel & Performance presented by the Ally Coalition
WHAT: Backstage Pass is a career exploration program that gives students a first-hand look at what it takes to get a job in the music industry. This Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session with music industry professionals from the LGBTQ community.
WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY® Nominee: Muni Long
WHAT: Join us for this exclusive GRAMMY Week event to celebrate this year’s three-time GRAMMY nominee, Muni Long, just ahead of GRAMMY Sunday. Nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, Long was an in-demand songwriter for Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Ariana Grande, and more before breaking through as a solo artist.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TICKETS: Click here.
Wed, Feb. 1:
EVENT: Careers in Music: 1500 Sound Academy
WHAT: 1500 Sound Academy is a trailblazing music education institution that strives to produce passionate sound creators through mentorship, positive mindset and professional development. Join us for a moderated Q&A with founders of the 1500 Sound Academy and of the legendary musical ensemble, 1500 or Nothin', GRAMMY Award winners James Fauntleroy and Larrance "Rance" Dopson.
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
EVENT: Live Out L!ve Presents: Beyond the Mainstage – Black Professionals in Live Music
WHAT: Join us as we go beyond the mainstage and explore the success, challenges and reality of being a Black professional in the live entertainment industry. In this conversation, we will hear from professionals of color who are leading innovation and change in their respective roles. Our panelists will share their journey of becoming a live industry leader and resources for breaking into the industry, and answer questions from the next generation of music industry leaders.
WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
Thurs, Feb. 2:
EVENT: Backstage Pass: Hawaii Day w/ Bobby Moderow, Jr. & Kawika Kahiapo
WHAT: A celebration of the music and culture of Hawaii, this Backstage Pass program will consist of a question-and-answer session as well as a live performance of two to three songs.
WHEN: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
Fri, Feb. 3:
EVENT: Careers In Music: Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and 2023 Six-Time GRAMMY®-nominated Singer/Songwriter/Producer THE-DREAM
WHAT: A conversation with Merck Mercuriadis, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream discussing their background in the music industry, the importance and power of the songwriter, sustaining a career, and celebrating the songs past and present that have led to The-Dream having more than 20 GRAMMY nominations and five wins throughout his career. The-Dream is one of the first nominees for the inaugural Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical Award and we are here to celebrate his achievements and those of the other great songwriters being honored including his collaboration with Nile Rodgers, Beyoncé and others on "CUFF IT."
WHEN: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
REGISTER: Click here.
Mayor Of Los Angeles Karen Bass To Give Keynote Address At 25th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative During 2023 GRAMMY Week Event
The Recording Academy Entertainment Law Initiative will welcome Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the keynote speaker for its annual GRAMMY Week Event.
Ahead of the 2023 GRAMMYs, the Recording Academy Entertainment Law Initiative will welcome Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the keynote speaker for its annual GRAMMY Week Event. Mayor Bass will join leaders in the legal and creative communities at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Fri, Feb. 3, as they celebrate the work of their peers and the year-round efforts of the Entertainment Law Initiative, which aims to encourage discussion and debate around the impact of legal affairs on the music industry.
"We are honored to welcome Mayor Karen Bass to the ELI GRAMMY Week Event as we gather and celebrate with the trailblazing professionals and students who are paving the way forward in the entertainment law industry," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said. "Mayor Bass has been a longtime supporter of music creators' rights in her legislative roles, and she has a unique understanding of how the creative industries intersect with law and policy that we look forward to hearing at this year's event."
"I'm proud to support GRAMMY Week because of the role that our entertainment industry plays in powering our local economy and to encourage efforts to increase equity and opportunities for Angelenos to break into the music business," Mayor Bass said.
Mayor Bass was sworn in as L.A.'s mayor on Dec. 11, 2022, after representing California's 33rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2013 and its 37th Congressional District from 2013 to 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Between 2004 and 2010, she served in the California State Assembly and was elected as Speaker in 2008.
The event will also honor the winner and runners-up of the Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Contest, co-sponsored by the American Bar Association (ABA). The contest challenges students in Juris Doctorate and Master of Laws programs at U.S. law schools to research a pressing legal issue facing the modern music industry and outline a proposed solution in a 3,000-word essay. The winner of this year's Writing Contest is Aron Lichtschein, a JD student at NYU School of Law, for his essay, "Tickets to Ride: NFTs and the Future of Concert Ticketing." Lichtschein will receive a $10,000 scholarship as well as tickets to the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and other GRAMMY Week events. As well, his essay will be published in the ABA's journal Entertainment & Sports Lawyer. Runners-up Gina Maeng and Amanda Sharp, students at Georgetown Law School and University of San Diego School of Law, respectively, will each receive $2,500 scholarships for their essays.
The Recording Academy announced last month that Peter T. Paterno, Partner at King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP, will receive the 2023 Entertainment Law Initiative Service Award at the ELI GRAMMY Week Event; the award is presented each year to an attorney who has demonstrated a commitment to advancing and supporting the music community through service.
Source Photos (L-R): Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Photo by Jason Kempin for Getty Images © 2023; Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Photo by Alexandra Wyman for Getty Images © 2023
The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing To Honor Trailblazers Terri Lyne Carrington And Judith Sherman
The Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing will honor three-time GRAMMY winner Terri Lyne Carrington and revered classical producer and 13-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman at its annual GRAMMY Week event in February.
The Recording Academy has announced Terri Lyne Carrington and Judith Sherman as honorees for their accomplishments as pioneering women in jazz and classical music. They will be honored at the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing GRAMMY Week Event on Feb. 1 at The Village Studios in Los Angeles. The 15th annual event will return in-person for the first time since 2020, to kick off GRAMMY Week 2023.
In addition to celebrating the achievements of three-time GRAMMY winner Terri Lyne Carrington and revered classical producer and 13-time GRAMMY winner Judith Sherman, the event will celebrate the year-round work of the Producers & Engineers Wing and its members. They advocate for excellence and best practices in sound recording, audio technologies and education in the recording arts, along with proper crediting, recognition and rights for music creators.
"We’re thrilled to return live to The Village Studios for the first time in three years to celebrate two groundbreaking music creators who are dedicated to innovating both creatively and technically in the recording field," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "Both Terri Lyne and Judith have made indelible contributions to music, and we look forward to bringing together producers, engineers and artistic professionals to honor these incredible artists and kick off our GRAMMY Week celebrations."
Terri Lyne Carrington is an NEA Jazz Master, Doris Duke Artist, and three-time GRAMMY-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator. She is the founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, as well as the artistic director for both Next Jazz Legacy program (a collaboration with New Music USA) and the Carr Center in Detroit. She has performed on more than 100 recordings over her 40-year career and has toured and recorded with luminaries such as Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Stan Getz, Esperanza Spalding, and numerous others.
Her artistry and commitment to education has earned her honorary doctorates from York University, Manhattan School of Music and Berklee College of Music, and her curatorial work and music direction has been featured in many prestigious institutions internationally. The critically acclaimed 2019 release, Waiting Game, from Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, earned the esteemed Edison Award for music and a GRAMMY nomination. In the fall of 2022, she authored two books, Three of a Kind (The AllenCarringtonSpalding Trio) and the seminal songbook collection, New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets By Women Composers. Her current GRAMMY-nominated album, New Standards Vol.1 (Candid Records), and her visual art curatorial debut at Detroit's Carr Center, Shifting the Narrative Part 1: New Standards, have accompanied the songbook release as part of the Jazz Without Patriarchy Project.
Carrington is a 2022 inductee into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and is co-executive producer and musical director for the newly formed Jazz Music Awards.
Judith Sherman has made an indelible contribution to the catalog of recorded classical music.
She is an 18-time GRAMMY Award nominee and 13-time GRAMMY winner, including six GRAMMYs for Producer Of The Year, Classical (at the 36th, 50th, 54th, 57th, 58th, and 64th GRAMMY Awards). Early in her career she was employed at WBAI-FM in New York City, beginning as an engineer and over the course of four years working her way up to become producer and then music director. She was the recording engineer for the Marlboro Music Festival in Vermont during the summers of 1976 through 1994 and worked as audio faculty at the Banff Centre in 2006 and 2008. A member of the board of directors of Chamber Music America, Sherman served first as secretary in 2002, and thereafter as vice president. She currently works as a freelance recording producer and engineer in New York.
Sherman has collaborated with a vast number of artists throughout her career including Rudolf Serkin, Ursula Oppens, Marc-André Hamelin, Llŷr Williams; with the Kronos Quartet and the Cleveland, Ying, Takács, and Pacifica String Quartets; with eighth blackbird and the American Brass Quintet; and with conductors such as Christoph Eschenbach, Donald Runnicles and David Zinman. Her recordings in the field of contemporary classical music have been particularly noted, including work with such composers as Steve Reich, Elliott Carter, Steve Mackey, Charles Wuorinen, John Adams, Shulamit Ran, David Rakowski, Philip Glass, Eric Moe, Joan Tower, and Terry Riley. Her recordings have appeared on many labels, including Nonesuch, Telarc, Cedille, New World, Avie, Albany, Signum, Hyperion, and Bright Shiny Things.
"The Producers & Engineers Wing is privileged to pay tribute to two women who have pushed boundaries both in and outside of the studio," said Maureen Droney, Vice President of the Producers & Engineers Wing. "As GRAMMY nominees this year, Terri Lyne and Judith are awe-inspiring honorees who represent the best of the recording industry and whose contributions to their respective genres continue to resonate with our music community."