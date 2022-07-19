Where, What Channel & How To Watch The Full 2023 GRAMMYs

It's clearly a new dawn for the Recording Academy — and naturally, that extends to the hotly anticipated 2023 GRAMMYs for the 2022 Nominated Artists.

The 2023 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 65th GRAMMY Awards, will come with thrilling changes and developments, including brand-new categories and awards like Songwriter Of The Year, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, and many more categories and changes.

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations are officially here. See the complete list of nominees across all 91 GRAMMY categories.

When And Where Are The 2023 GRAMMYs?

The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

On What Channel Can I Watch The 2023 GRAMMYs?

The 2023 GRAMMYs will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

When Will The 2023 GRAMMYs Nominations Be Announced?

The 2023 GRAMMYs nominations are out! See the full 2023 GRAMMY nominees list.

Who Is Hosting The 2023 GRAMMYs?

GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor and former host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah returns to host the GRAMMYs in 2023 for the third consecutive year.

Who Is Performing At The 2023 GRAMMYs?

The first round of 2023 GRAMMYs performers has been announced: Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith are all taking the GRAMMY stage. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Who Are The Presenters At The 2023 GRAMMYs?

The full list of 2023 GRAMMYs presenters is TBD for now, but keep it locked here for the upcoming announcement.

When Is The 2023 GRAMMYs Awards Premiere Ceremony?

Ahead of Music's Biggest Night, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony is a special annual event where the majority of this year's 91 GRAMMY Awards categories will be awarded. This year, the star-studded celebration will feature performances from current GRAMMY nominees Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar, and Carlos Vives, as well as an opening number performance by Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and additional surprise performers. Presenters at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony include current nominees Babyface, DOMi & JD BECK, Myles Frost, Arturo O'Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

Returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.

What's New At The 2023 GRAMMYs?

The Recording Academy recently announced five new GRAMMY Awards categories to be awarded at the 2023 GRAMMYs. The new categories include Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, Best Alternative Music Performance, and many other new categories and changes. Additionally, a new Special Merit Award will be given out for Best Song For Social Change.

Other amendments include changes to the GRAMMY Awards entry and voting processes and more.

A list of key dates for the 2023 GRAMMYs process and additional details are below:

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 – Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Product Eligibility Period

Monday, July 18, 2022 – Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Online Entry Period

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 – Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

First Round Voting

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Nominees Announced for the 2023 GRAMMYs

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Final Round Voting

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

2023 GRAMMYs

