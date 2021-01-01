GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Coldplay Graciously Win Record Of The Year For "Clocks" In 2004

Now that Coldplay is a stadium-filling band with seven GRAMMY wins and 30 GRAMMY nominations,"Clocks" is arguably their signature song.

This development wasn't predestined, though; it was the product of the band's keen writing and arranging as well as producer Ken Nelson's canny decision-making.

It paid off in dividends in 2004 when the band accepted Record Of The Year for "Clocks" at the 46th GRAMMY Awards from presenters Michael McDonald and Mary J. Blige.

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, roll back the time and watch the band accept the honor with their trademark humility. At the end, singer Chris Martin throws their weight behind a certain presidential candidate and departs with a polite and very British "Thanks, bye!"

Check out the charming throwback clip above and click here to enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind.

GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Maroon 5 Win Best New Artist At The 47th GRAMMY Awards In 2005