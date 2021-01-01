GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Lauryn Hill Win Best New Artist & Quote Scripture In 1999

What greater honor than to accept the GRAMMY for Best New Artist from two vanguards of the blues—B.B. King and Eric Clapton? Lauryn Hill seems acutely aware of this question.

When accepting the golden gramophone at the 1999 GRAMMY Awards, she reached not for her own words, but the Good Book's.

"I waited patiently for the Lord. He turned to me and heard my cry," the Fugees star—who by now has won eight GRAMMYs and been nominated for 19—recited from Psalms chapter 40. "He lifted me out from the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand."

In the latest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch Hill recite King David's words before offering some heartfelt expressions of her own.

