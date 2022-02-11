GRAMMY Rewind: Lauryn Hill Becomes First Rap Artist To Win Album Of The Year With 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' In 1999

"This is crazy because this is hip-hop music," Hill said before delivering a hoard of thank yous. Watch Hill's heartfelt acceptance speech below.

The then-23-year-old rapper/singer's 1999 win for her groundbreaking debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, marked the first ever Album Of The Year victory by a hip-hop artist.

The 41st GRAMMY Awards were momentous for Lauryn Hill . Not only did she take home five GRAMMYs — the most of any artist that night — but the rapper/singer also made history.

The New Jersey native received the award from Whitney Houston, who hails from Hill's hometown of Newark. It was clear Houston was rooting for Hill, as she emphatically pointed to the crowd and screamed out a combination of "yes" and "amen," following Hill's name being called.

Over two decades later, Hill's feat remains remarkable. Outkast's Speakerboxx/The Love Below, which won in 2004, is the only other hip-hop album to win the prestigious category.

Hill took home four additional GRAMMYs that night: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Rhythm & Blues Song (the latter two were both for her hit "Doo Wap (That Thing)"). Those wins added to her history-making evening, as Hill was the first woman to win five or more awards in a single night.

The eight-time GRAMMY winner took home another Album Of The Year the following year thanks to her feature on Santana's Supernatural ("Do You Like the Way"), a track she produced. Prior to going solo, Hill won two more GRAMMYs as a standout member of the rap trio the Fugees, who won Best Rap Album and Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal in 1997.

