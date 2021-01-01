Press Play At Home: Watch jxdn Perform An Electric Rendition Of "Angels & Demons" With Travis Barker

We all have unforgettable moments in life that illuminate our path forward. For jxdn, born Jaden Hossler, one big spark came to him while in the mosh pit at a Juice WRLD concert; the connection he felt to the late rapper's music and emotional honesty inspired him to make his own tunes.

In the latest episode of Press Play At Home, witness the 20-year-old rising pop-punk prince slay "Angels & Demons" with Travis Barker—his co-writer and label boss—on drums. The 2020 track was jxdn's debut on Barker's DTA Records; the singer was the first artist signed to the new imprint.

Check out jxdn's rockin' performance of "Angels & Demons" above and enjoy more episodes of Press Play At Home below.

