Hootie & The Blowfish
WINS*
2
NOMINATIONS*
2
38th Annual GRAMMY Awards
WINNER
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Let Her Cry
View All Nominations For This Artist
Through the 65th GRAMMY Nominations
Hootie & The Blowfish News
All GRAMMY Awards and Nominations for Hootie & The Blowfish
Wins
Best New Artist
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal
Let Her Cry
Get notified of exciting GRAMMY Award news and upcoming events!
Be the first to find out about GRAMMY nominees, winners, important news, and events