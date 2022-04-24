Photo: Seth Parks
Positive Vibes Only: Dante Bowe Delivers A Riveting Performance Of "Voice Of God"
GRAMMY-winning Christian singer/songwriter Dante Bowe attempts to explain the unexplainable with a powerful performance of his 2020 single, "Voice of God"
For Dante Bowe, there are few things in life as powerful and omnipresent as the voice of God. His aptly titled 2020 single, "Voice of God," captures his sentiments perfectly.
"I can hear it in the crackle of a bonfire / I can hear it in the middle of the ocean water / I just can't explain, but it makes me wanna cry," the GRAMMY-winning Christian singer/songwriter proclaims at the start of the powerful song.
Throughout the song, he reflects on the many unexpected ways and places he experiences the voice of his lord: in the sound of rainfall on the windowsill, in the hustle and bustle of the busy NYC streets, on the playground where the children play.
It's enough to make a grown man cry, Bowe admits on the song. Likewise, his riveting performance of "Voice of God" for Positive Vibes Only will move you to tears. And once the unexpected breakdown — combining Bowe's powerful vocals with piercing piano, uplifting strings, and lively guitars and drums — hits, Bowe let's the voice of God take over him completely.
Bowe banked a massive year in 2021: He became Billboard's Top New Artist of 2021 in gospel and notched his first-ever chat-topping hit via "Wait on You," a single off Old Church Basement, the GRAMMY-winning album from contemporary Christian music groups Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, the latter of which Bowe is a member.
But this year may prove to be even bigger for the rising artist: At the 2022 GRAMMYs, Bowe became a first-time GRAMMY nominee and winner. He received six total GRAMMY nominations for his solo and group work as an artist and songwriter. He and his group Maverick City Music won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for the aformentioned Old Church Basement.
Watch Dante Bowe's full performance of "Voice Of God" above and keep the good vibes going with more episodes of Positive Vibes Only, which are available every Sunday.
Photos: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images; Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Erika Goldring/WireImage
2023 GRAMMYs To Pay Tribute To Lost Icons With Star-Studded In Memoriam Segment Honoring Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, And Takeoff
The GRAMMY Awards segment will feature Kacey Musgraves in a tribute to Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring Christine McVie; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo as they remember Takeoff, airing live on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The lineup for the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb 5, will include an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to some of those from the creative community that were lost this year with performances by GRAMMY-winning and -nominated artists.
The segment will feature Kacey Musgraves performing "Coal Miner's Daughter" in a tribute to three-time GRAMMY winner and 18-time nominee Loretta Lynn; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt honoring three-time GRAMMY winner Christine McVie with "Songbird"; and Maverick City Music joining Quavo for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
The 2023 GRAMMYs, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers will also be able to stream the 2023 GRAMMYs live and on demand on Paramount+.
Before, during and after the 2023 GRAMMYs, head to live.GRAMMY.com for exclusive, never-before-seen content, including red carpet interviews, behind-the-scenes content, the full livestream of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and much more.
Photo: 1030 Studio
Positive Vibes Only: Jeff Mojica & Lowsan Melgar Invite Listeners To Experience God's Impact With "Lo Volverás A Hacer"
Performing "Lo Volverás a Hacer" with just an acoustic guitar, Jeff Mojica and Lowsan Melgar hope to bring listeners the peace and assurance God has brought them.
With "Lo Volverás a Hacer," Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Jeff Mojica chronicles the story of Moses and Jesus as he encourages listeners to believe that God continues to work His magic in the current generation.
"By singing it and listening to it, I hope everyone can trust that God is a faithful, just and measured Father; and thus, He will never put us in an uncomfortable place to embarrass us, but to increase our faith and open our eyes to His proximity, His power, and the scope of His supernatural ability," Mojica explained in a press release.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Mojica performs a stripped-down version of the track accompanied only by the guitar of his collaborator, Guatemalan musician Lowsan Melgar. The simplistic arrangement allows the song's lyrics and vocalization to take the stage.
At the song's climax, Mojica and Meglar belt in unison, emphasizing how God's divine power has positively manifested in their lives and allowed them to embody a spirit of strength and hope. It's a cathartic moment for the two singers, and they slowly grow calmer as the song ends.
"Personally, I love the sublime moments [described in this song]. They make me feel vulnerable and ready to surrender completely," Mojica adds. "I feel that my struggles and burdens are gone, and I receive assurance that everything will be fine through God. I hope that by sharing this song, others can feel the same."
Press play on the video above to watch Jeff Mojica & Lowsan Meglar's uplifting performance of "Lo Volverás a Hacer," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
Photo: Sophia Matinazad
Positive Vibes Only: Blanca Encourages Spiritual Healing In A Heartfelt Performance Of "Something Better"
In this acoustic performance of "Something Better," Blanca offers an optimistic message of growth and resiliency through a relationship with God.
If there is one constant in contemporary Christian singer Blanca's life, it's her relationship with God.
Born to a religious family, Blanca — born Blanca Elaine Reyes — built a strong foundation for her Christianity at a young age. As she entered adulthood, Blanca faced a series of trials and tribulations, losing her mother and father. In 2020, she announced a divorce from her husband after two years of separation. Yet, through her struggles, Blanca continued to find solace in God, and her 2022 release, The Heartbreak and the Healing, details the resiliency and comfort she acquired over the past few years.
In this episode of Positive Vibes Only, Blanca delivers a charming performance of The Heartbreak and The Healing's B-side, "Something Better." Her gratitude for God's role as her savior becomes apparent as she sings over the chords of an electric guitar: "Every moment I was sure I wouldn't make it through/ I was safe because of you."
Despite the heartbreak and grief Blanca has experienced, the singer found a way to turn her negative emotions into a feeling of security and hopefulness toward a more promising future. "And all the broken pieces within/ You put them back together again/ And with You, a new story begins," Blanca sings, smiling into the camera.
Formerly a member of Christian hip-hop band Group 1 Crew, Blanca started a solo career in 2015 with her debut EP Who I am. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Orlando, the 36-year-old songstress also released two Spanish EPs, Quebrantado (2019) and Renovada (2021). The Heartbreak And The Healing marks Blanca's most vulnerable release thus far, as she takes listeners on a journey from her lowest point to a season of recovery and comfort.
Press play on the video above to watch Blanca's captivating performance of "Something Better," and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com every Sunday for more episodes of Positive Vibes Only.
Press Play On GRAMMY U Mixtape: New Year, It’s Poppin'! Monthly Member Playlist
The GRAMMY U Mixtape is a monthly, genre-spanning playlist to quench your thirst for new tunes, all from student members. GRAMMY U celebrates new beginnings with fresh pop tunes that will kickstart 2023.
Did you know that among all of the students in GRAMMY U, songwriting and performance is one of the most sought after fields of study? We want to create a space to hear what these students are creating today!
The GRAMMY U Mixtape, now available for your listening pleasure, highlights the creations and fresh ideas that students are bringing to this industry directly on the Recording Academy's Spotify and Apple Music pages. Our goal is to celebrate GRAMMY U members, as well as the time and effort they put into making original music — from the songwriting process to the final production of the track.
Each month, we accept submissions and feature 20 to 25 songs that match that month’s theme. This month we're ringing in 2023 with our New Year, It's Poppin'! playlist, which features fresh pop songs that bring new year, new you vibes. Showcasing talented members from our various chapters, we felt these songs represented the positivity and hopefulness that GRAMMY U members embody as they tackle this upcoming year of exciting possibilities.
So, what’s stopping you? Press play on GRAMMY U’s Mixtape and listen now on Spotify below and Apple Music.
Want to be featured on the next playlist? Submit your songs today! We are currently accepting submissions for songs of all genres for consideration for our February playlist. Whether you write pop, rock, hip hop, jazz, or classical, we want to hear from you. Music must be written and/or produced by the student member (an original song) and you must be able to submit a Spotify and/or Apple Music link to the song. Students must be a GRAMMY U member to submit.
About GRAMMY U:
GRAMMY U is a program that connects college students with the industry's brightest and most talented minds and provides those aspiring professionals with the tools and opportunities necessary to start a career in music.
Throughout each semester, events and special programs touch on all facets of the industry, including the business, technology, and the creative process.
As part of the Recording Academy's mission to ensure the recorded arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, GRAMMY U establishes the necessary foundation for music’s next generation to flourish.
Not a member, but want to submit to our playlist? Apply for GRAMMY U Membership here.