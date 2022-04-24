Positive Vibes Only: Dante Bowe Delivers A Riveting Performance Of "Voice Of God"

For Dante Bowe, there are few things in life as powerful and omnipresent as the voice of God. His aptly titled 2020 single, "Voice of God," captures his sentiments perfectly.

"I can hear it in the crackle of a bonfire / I can hear it in the middle of the ocean water / I just can't explain, but it makes me wanna cry," the GRAMMY-winning Christian singer/songwriter proclaims at the start of the powerful song.

Throughout the song, he reflects on the many unexpected ways and places he experiences the voice of his lord: in the sound of rainfall on the windowsill, in the hustle and bustle of the busy NYC streets, on the playground where the children play.

It's enough to make a grown man cry, Bowe admits on the song. Likewise, his riveting performance of "Voice of God" for Positive Vibes Only will move you to tears. And once the unexpected breakdown — combining Bowe's powerful vocals with piercing piano, uplifting strings, and lively guitars and drums — hits, Bowe let's the voice of God take over him completely.