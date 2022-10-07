R&B Isn't Dead: Listen To 51 Songs By Summer Walker, Josh Levi & More Artists Who Are Pushing The Genre Forward

In August, Diddy caused a commotion when he tweeted a simple, yet controversial question: "Who killed R&B?"

Though he later explained that his divisive remark was motivated by a desire to "bring attention to R&B," Diddy certainly sparked controversy. The larger conversation stemmed from the fact that this generation of singers does not have one sound that aligns with contemporary R&B from the ‘90s and 2000s — but that evolution is exactly what is keeping the genre alive.

Whether it's Josh Levi's soulful and electric sounds, Summer Walker's honest and vulnerable lyrics, or Kehlani's spiritual and sensual energy, the latest era of R&B acts are bringing new flavors and a range of sounds to the genre. It's a continuation of the boundary pushing that began with the neo-soul movement of the '90s, when artists such as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and D'Angelo (among others) moved away from R&B's polished commercial sound by adding live instrumentation, jazz grooves, as well as lyrics that were centered on love and consciousness.

More than two decades later, R&B is still not limited to one sound. Artists like Jazmine Sullivan remain traditionally soulful, while others like Bryson Tiller are hip-hop-influenced, and some such as Nao bring futuristic, alternative takes on the age-old genre.

To further explore today's R&B sound, GRAMMY.com put together a playlist with 51 artists who are pushing the genre forward. Whether they are hitmakers like SZA or rising stars such as Cleo Sol, they're all proving that R&B is still alive, well and in good hands.

Listen to GRAMMY.com's official R&B Is Alive And Well playlist on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. Playlist powered by GRAMMY U.