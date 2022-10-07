Photos: Mia André, ro.lexx, Blair Caldwell, Myesha Evon Gardner, ro.lexx
R&B Isn't Dead: Listen To 51 Songs By Summer Walker, Josh Levi & More Artists Who Are Pushing The Genre Forward
Next-gen R&B artists like Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller are bringing their own flavors that are keeping the genre fresh — and very much alive.
In August, Diddy caused a commotion when he tweeted a simple, yet controversial question: "Who killed R&B?"
Though he later explained that his divisive remark was motivated by a desire to "bring attention to R&B," Diddy certainly sparked controversy. The larger conversation stemmed from the fact that this generation of singers does not have one sound that aligns with contemporary R&B from the ‘90s and 2000s — but that evolution is exactly what is keeping the genre alive.
Whether it's Josh Levi's soulful and electric sounds, Summer Walker's honest and vulnerable lyrics, or Kehlani's spiritual and sensual energy, the latest era of R&B acts are bringing new flavors and a range of sounds to the genre. It's a continuation of the boundary pushing that began with the neo-soul movement of the '90s, when artists such as Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and D'Angelo (among others) moved away from R&B's polished commercial sound by adding live instrumentation, jazz grooves, as well as lyrics that were centered on love and consciousness.
More than two decades later, R&B is still not limited to one sound. Artists like Jazmine Sullivan remain traditionally soulful, while others like Bryson Tiller are hip-hop-influenced, and some such as Nao bring futuristic, alternative takes on the age-old genre.
To further explore today's R&B sound, GRAMMY.com put together a playlist with 51 artists who are pushing the genre forward. Whether they are hitmakers like SZA or rising stars such as Cleo Sol, they're all proving that R&B is still alive, well and in good hands.
Listen to GRAMMY.com's official R&B Is Alive And Well playlist on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Pandora. Playlist powered by GRAMMY U.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Here's What Harry Styles, Brandi Carlile & More Had To Say Backstage At The 2023 GRAMMYs
Backstage at the 2023 GRAMMYs, established and emerging stars alike — from Harry Styles to Samara Joy — opened up about what Music’s Biggest Night meant to them.
Like every edition of Music’s Biggest Night, the 2023 GRAMMYs featured a wealth of funny, touching and inspiring onstage speeches — both at the Premiere Ceremony and the main telecast.
But artists tend to express themselves differently, more intimately, backstage — and this certainly applied to GRAMMY winners and nominees at this year’s ceremony.
In the litany of videos below, see and hear stirring, extemporaneous statements from artists all over the 2023 GRAMMYs winners and nominees list, from Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles to Americana star-turned-rocker Brandi Carlile to Best Global Music Performance nominee Anoushka Shankar and beyond.
Throughout, you’ll get a better sense of the good jitters backstage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, and hear exactly what the golden gramophone means to this crop of musical visionaries.
The list of videos begins below.
Harry Styles
Samara Joy
Brandi Carlile
Steve Lacy
Muni Long
Bonnie Raitt
Kim Petras
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Anoushka Shankar
Masa Takumi
Kabaka Pyramid
Robert Glasper
Assassin's Creed
Encanto
White Sun
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images
Watch Kim Petras, Muni Long, Steve Lacy & More React To Winning Their First GRAMMY
Many first-time GRAMMY-nominees became first-time GRAMMY-winners on Sun. Feb. 5 at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Hear the first-time winners react after their GRAMMY-winning moments.
Many first-time GRAMMY-nominees struck gold at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday, Feb. 5, where they received their very first golden gramophones.
Among the first-time nominees to become GRAMMY-winners were Samara Joy, winner of two GRAMMYs for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album; Steve Lacy, who secured the GRAMMY for Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights; Kim Petras winning alongside Sam Smith for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Unholy", and Germaine Franco of Encanto. Hear what these winners and many more had to say when they spoke with The Recording Academy and press after their GRAMMY-winning moments.
Samara Joy
Samara Joy, GRAMMY-winner for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album - Linger Awhile
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy, GRAMMY-winner for Best Progressive R&B Album - Gemini Rights
Muni Long
Muni Long, GRAMMY-winner for Best R&B Performance - "Hrs & Hrs"
Kim Petras
Kim Petras, GRAMMY-winner for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - "Unholy" with Sam Smith
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde, GRAMMY-winner for Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce, GRAMMY-winner for Best Country Duo/Group Performance - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"
Masa Takumi
Masa Takumi, GRAMMY-winner for Best Global Music Album - Sakura
Kabaka Pyramid
Kabaka Pyramid, GRAMMY-winner for Best Reggae Album - The Kalling
Stephanie Economou
Stephanie Economou, GRAMMY-winner for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok
White Sun
White Sun, GRAMMY-winner for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album - Mystic Mirror
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Steve Lacy Delivers An Intimate Performance Of "Bad Habit" | 2023 GRAMMYs
The experimental R&B star offered a glittering take on his inescapable hit at the 2023 GRAMMYs, which received three nominations including the coveted Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year.
After charming audiences around the world with his sophomore studio album Gemini Rights in July 2022, Steve Lacy eased into a comfortable sway with his 2023 GRAMMYs performance of the thrice-nominated single "Bad Habit."
Joined onstage by fellow Los Angeles experimentalist Thundercat, the singer/guitarist delivered a performance that got everyone from Lizzo to Machine Gun Kelly to sing along, Beyonce and Taylor Swift up and moving to the beat. Thundercat’s luxurious waterfall bass solo and Lacy’s Prince-esque sultriness felt just at home on the big stage, the Internet musician retaining his intimate vocal delivery even as the song radiated out through the arena.
"Bad Habit" has been a mainstay on TikTok since its release as a single in June 2022, with countless covers and live clips filtering through social media in the ensuing months. Drawing comparisons to everyone from Prince to ‘00s emo artists, the track spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and got an added boost when Lacy performed it on "Saturday Night Live" in November.
Earlier in the night, Lacy took the stage to celebrate a win for Best Progressive R&B Album for Gemini Rights, and earned nominations for Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Record of the Year.
Photo: Edwig Henson
GRAMMY Style Edit: Stylist Zerina Akers Reflects On Her "Timeless" GRAMMY Looks For Beyoncé, Jazmine Sullivan & Chloe X Halle
In this episode of GRAMMY Style Edit, Zerina Akers revisits her recently styled looks at the GRAMMYs, including Beyoncé's outfit for her history-making night in 2021 and Jazmine Sullivan's suit for her first GRAMMY win in 2022.
For award-winning stylist and costume designer Zerina Akers, fashion is the purest way to express our ideal selves — and she gets to help superstars like Beyoncé do just that.
In this episode of GRAMMY Style Edit, Akers breaks down a few of her styled looks in recent GRAMMY history. She's the mastermind behind Beyoncé's iconic black leather and gold ensemble from the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, a look Akers describes as a "refreshing take on fashion" to coincide with the singer's historical winning moment.
Akers has served as the R&B diva's personal stylist since 2014, and attributes her knack for creating memorable style moments — especially for performances, her personal favorite thing to style — to "the School of Beyonce." (She was the costume designer for Beyoncé's GRAMMY-winning film Black Is King, which won Akers an Emmy in 2021.)
In her everyday life, Akers defines her style as androgynous, with an added eclectic twist on wardrobe basics. She utilizes this approach in her work with Jazmine Sullivan, who Akers styled in a tribal-print black leather suit at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards, and Chloe x Halle, who wore sleek, structural black gowns during their 2019 GRAMMY performance.
"GRAMMY styling, specifically, is always so special," Akers says. "It's important for me to approach it with a timeless sensibility. Will this stand the test of time? Will these images, in 20 years, still be fab?"
Press play on this video to learn more about Zerina Akers' genius behind some of her most recent GRAMMY looks, and keep checking back to GRAMMY.com for more new episodes of GRAMMY Style Edit.
