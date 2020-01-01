Press Play At Home: The Pretty Reckless Deliver An Acoustic Rendition Of "House On A Hill"

For the past decade, New York City band The Pretty Reckless have been putting out stadium-worthy rock anthems. Their sophomore album, 2014's Going To Hell, earned the group three No. 1 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, including for "Heaven Knows."

With the release of "Take Me Down," the lead single from their last album, 2016's Who You Selling For, the group earned a fourth No. 1 on the chart. They hold the record for the most No. 1s on the chart by a female-fronted act.

For the latest episode of GRAMMY.com's Press Play series (watch above), the powerhouse group perform an acoustic rendition of "House On A Hill" from Going To Hell. Frontwoman Taylor Momsen describes the heartwrenching song (inspired by the Vietnam War) as a "cry for humanity."

