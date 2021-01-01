Positive Vibes Only: Wande Strikes A Courageous Note Of Resolve With “Wakande”

Wande won’t abide the haters and gossipers attempting to drag her down. However, that’s not a product of a swollen ego—it’s a directive from her Creator.
"God done flipped my story, alright,” she raps in her thrilling, Yoruba-inflected tune “Wakande,” which she performs as part of this week’s Positive Vibes Only: “I ain't trippin' what they say 'bout me / Even when they throw shade on me / ‘Cause the shade on me put shades on me.”
In an era where tearing down those more successful than oneself is fashionable, self-actualization is the best medicine—in more ways than one. Despite what the weight-loss and beauty industries might tell you, achieving better physical and mental health doesn’t come from whipping one’s body into submission. As Dr. Will Cole says at the top of the video, physically restoring oneself begins with loving oneself.
“You can’t heal a body you hate,” the bestselling author of "Intuitive Fasting," "Ketotarian" and "The Inflammation Spectrum" explains. “You cannot shame your way into wellness. You cannot obsess your way into health. When there’s this stress and striving when it comes to wellness, that is the antithesis of sustainable wellness, [which is] born out of self-respect.”
Watch the elevating performance of "Wakande" by Wande above, and explore more episodes of GRAMMY.com's encouraging Positive Vibes Only series.
Positive Vibes Only: Blind Boys Of Alabama Perform Soul-Soothing Cover Of “If I Had A Hammer”