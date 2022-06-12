Positive Vibes Only: Jackie's Boy's Powerful Performance Of "End" Remembers The Lives Of Breonna Taylor & Tamir Rice

GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer Carlos Battey, who has worked with the likes of Madonna, Flo Rida and Justin Bieber, is reintroducing himself as an artist in his own right in 2022. Performing under the moniker Jackie's Boy — named after his late mother, Jackie Battey — he uses his artist project to explore his genre-spanning musical style and further his already well-established knack for sharp lyricism.

This episode of Positive Vibes only spotlights Jackie's Boy's gripping "End," a song that calls out for racial justice and a stop to police violence against Black people. Specifically, the song tells the stories of Tamir Rice and Breonna Taylor, two of the many young Black people who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers over the past decade.

Throughout "End," Jackie's Boy tells Taylor and Rice's stories and recounts the last moments of their lives in sobering, specific detail. "Beautiful smile, he was kissed by the sun/ Innocent heart, never hurt anyone/ Happened so fast he couldn't even run/ Why was he taken so young?" he sings of Rice, who was just 12 years old when he was gunned down by a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.