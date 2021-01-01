GRAMMY Rewind: Watch Young MC Goofily Win The GRAMMY For Best Rap Performance For "Bust A Move" In 1990

It was a different world in 1990. Few knew who Nirvana were. Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer and Milli Vanilli were on the charts. And, as always, the GRAMMYs reflected the times.

In the 31-year-old clip below, Young MC takes home the Best Rap Performance GRAMMY, at the 32nd GRAMMY Awards in 1990, for his funky and lighthearted hit "Bust a Move," which sampled Bette Midler and featured Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass. Presenting the GRAMMY? No other than one of the original boy bands, New Kids on the Block.

In the newest episode of GRAMMY Rewind, watch Young MC accept the GRAMMY with his trademark humor ("I'm gonna try my best not to drop this!") and humility, as he thanks his family and industry colleagues for remaining in his corner.

Check out the throwback video above and enjoy more episodes of GRAMMY Rewind below.

